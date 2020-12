Viktor Hovland won the Mayakoba Golf Classic for his second career win on the PGA Tour. Here's a look inside the winning bag:

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)

HYBRID: Titleist TS3 (21 degrees)

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT 2018 (21 degrees); Ping i210 (4-PW)

WEDGES: Ping Glide 3.0 (50, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Ping PLD prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1