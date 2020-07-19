What's in the bag: Memorial winner Jon Rahm

Getty Images

Jon Rahm captured the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village to reach No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Here are the clubs he used to do so:

  • DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
  • FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 86 TX shaft; TaylorMade SIM (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Black 8X shaft
  • IRONS: TaylorMade P-750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 Rifle shafts
  • WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52 degrees) and Milled Grind 2 (56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
  • PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Chalk
  • BALL: TaylorMade TP5

