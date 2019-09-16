What's in the bag: Greenbrier winner Niemann

Getty Images

Joaquin Niemann captured the first event of the new PGA Tour season in the Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Here’s a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Ping G400 (10 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G410 (14.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft

HYBRID: Ping G400 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Hybrid 95X shaft

IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (46 degrees), Glide Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

