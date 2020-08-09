What's in the bag: PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship on Sunday at TPC Harding Park for his first major title. Here's a look inside his major-winning golf bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ LTD 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 100 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4, 5), P730 (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno

BALL: TaylorMade TP5