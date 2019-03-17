What's in the bag: Players champion McIlroy

By
Getty Images

Rory McIlroy won for the first time in 365 days by capturing the Players Championship Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. Here's a look inside of his bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2), with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 shaft; TaylorMade P730 (3-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees) and TaylorMade Hi-Toe (54, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

Trending Content

More articles like this