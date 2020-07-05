What's in the bag: Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday in Detroit. Here's a look inside his winning golf bag:

DRIVER: Cobra King Speedzone (5.5 degrees), with L.A. Golf BAD prototype 60X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Cobra Speedzone Tour (13.5 degrees), with L.A. Golf BAD prototype 85X shaft; Cobra King LTD (14.5 degrees), with L.A. Golf BAD prototype 85X shaft

IRONS: Cobra One Length Utility (4-5); Cobra Forged Tour One Length (6-PW), with L.A. Golf Graphite Rebar prototype shafts

WEDGES: Artisan Golf (50, 55 and 60 degrees), with L.A. Golf Rebar prototype shafts

PUTTER: SIK Tour prototype

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B