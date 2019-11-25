What's in the bag: RSM Classic winner Duncan

Tyler Duncan won his first PGA Tour event in a playoff at the RSM Classic. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Blue Tour Spec 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (13.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist U500 (2), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Hybrid 95X shaft, 718 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGESTitleist Vokey Design SM7 (50 degrees), SM8 (54, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

