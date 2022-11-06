Here is the equipment Russell Henley used to win the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX
HYBRID: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-6), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour X100 shafts, (7-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (48 degrees bent to 47), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, (50 degrees bent to 51, 54 degrees bent to 55, 58 degrees bent to 59), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Long Neck tour prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x