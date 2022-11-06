×

What's in the bag: Russell Henley, World Wide Technology Champ. at Mayakoba

Getty Images

Here is the equipment Russell Henley used to win the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. 

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX

HYBRID: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-6), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour X100 shafts, (7-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (48 degrees bent to 47), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, (50 degrees bent to 51, 54 degrees bent to 55, 58 degrees bent to 59), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Long Neck tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

