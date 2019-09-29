What's in the bag: Safeway Open winner Champ

Cameron Champ
Getty Images

Cameron Champ birdied the 72nd hole at Silverado Resort and Spa and held off Adam Hadwin for his second PGA Tour victory at the Safeway Open. Here's a look inside his bag.

DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 6.5 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 LST (17.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shaft

IRONS: Ping i500 (4), i210 (4), Blueprint (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide Forged (52, 56 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Ping PLD Tyne CS

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

