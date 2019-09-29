Cameron Champ birdied the 72nd hole at Silverado Resort and Spa and held off Adam Hadwin for his second PGA Tour victory at the Safeway Open. Here's a look inside his bag.
DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 6.5 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 LST (17.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shaft
IRONS: Ping i500 (4), i210 (4), Blueprint (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide Forged (52, 56 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Ping PLD Tyne CS
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV