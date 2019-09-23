What's in the bag: Sanderson Farms winner Munoz

Sebastian Munoz won his first career PGA Tour title in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Here’s a look inside his bag.

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 63X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 73X shaft

IRONS: Ping i200 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-Hybrid 85X shaft; i210 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50 degrees)Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Valor

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

