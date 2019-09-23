Sebastian Munoz won his first career PGA Tour title in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Here’s a look inside his bag.
DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 63X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 73X shaft
IRONS: Ping i200 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-Hybrid 85X shaft; i210 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Valor
BALL: Titleist Pro V1