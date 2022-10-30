What's in the bag: Seamus Power, Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Here is the equipment Seamus Power used to win the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees), with Accra TZ6 shaft
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees), with Accra TZ6 shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P-790 UDI (2) with Project X HZRDUS Black 100 X shaft, Ping iBlade (4), Blueprint (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 54, 58 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: Ping PLD3
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x