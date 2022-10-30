×

What's in the bag: Seamus Power, Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Getty Images

Here is the equipment Seamus Power used to win the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. 

Full-field scores from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees), with Accra TZ6 shaft

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees), with Accra TZ6 shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 UDI (2) with Project X HZRDUS Black 100 X shaft, Ping iBlade (4), Blueprint (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 54, 58 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD3

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Griffin, Power lead Bermuda Champ. through 54

BY Associated Press  — 

Ben Griffin and Seamus Power are tied for the Bermuda Championship lead heading into Sunday's final round.
Golf Central

Scheffler 'rested and ready'; back in Final 4

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scheffler defeated Horschel in his Sweet 16 match, 1 up. Then, with a walk-off chip-in, he beat Seamus Power, 3 and 2.
News & Opinion

Power holds strong lead, 36-hole Pebble record

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

The 34-year-old Irishman had another 8-under 64 — the seventh time in 14 rounds this year he has been at 65 or lower.