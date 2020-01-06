Justin Thomas bested Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a playoff at Kapalua to claim the first trophy of the new year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions for his 12th PGA Tour win.

Here’s what was in the winner’s bag:

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX shaft

3 Wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80TX shaft

5 Wood: 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), 620 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; SM7 (52, 56 degrees), SM6 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

Golf ball: Titleist Pro V1x