Xander Schauffele won the first PGA Tour event of 2019, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here's what's in his bag:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Graphite Design BB 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15, 18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X shafts

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro 19 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red No. 7 CH

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

