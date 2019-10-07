What's in the bag: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open winner Na

Getty Images

Kevin Na defeated Patrick Cantlay on the second hole of sudden death to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Here's a look inside his bag.

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD GP-6 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX shaft

HYBRID: PXG 0317X GEN2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Apex Pro 16 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design 2018 Tour prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

More articles like this
Golf Central

Shriners Open purse payout: Na hits the jackpot in Vegas

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where Kevin Na won in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay.
News & Opinion

Finally in his prime: Emotional Na lets clubs do the talking in Shriners win

BY Nick Menta  — 

Kevin Na has had trouble closing the deal over the years, but after his third PGA Tour win in the last 15 months, the 36-year-old finally feels like he's entered the prime of his career.
Golf Central

Cantlay just short again: 'Leaves a sour taste'

BY Nick Menta  — 

For the second year in a row, Patrick Cantlay came up just short at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Cantlay lost a playoff on Sunday night to winner Kevin Na at TPC Summerlin.