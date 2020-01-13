What's in the bag: Sony Open winner Smith

Getty Images

Cameron Smith won the 2020 Sony Open in a playoff over Brendan Steele. Here's a look inside his golf bag:

DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 6 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 8 shaft

IRONS: Titleist U500 (3), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shaft; Titleist T100 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shaft; (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TFB Teryllium prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

