Cameron Smith won the 2020 Sony Open in a playoff over Brendan Steele. Here's a look inside his golf bag:
DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 6 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 8 shaft
IRONS: Titleist U500 (3), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shaft; Titleist T100 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shaft; (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour X shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TFB Teryllium prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x