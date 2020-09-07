What's in the bag: Tour Championship winner Dustin Johnson

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson won his 23rd PGA Tour event and his first FedExCup title at the Tour Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag from East Lake Golf Club:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft; (21 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 120 S Black shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

