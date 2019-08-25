What's in the bag: Tour Championship winner McIlroy

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy won the FedExCup title by capturing the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake. Here’s a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (16 degrees) and TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4) and TaylorMade P730 (5-PW), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 and 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

