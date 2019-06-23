What's in the bag: Travelers champion Reavie

Getty Images

Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open. Here's a look inside of his bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 60TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (15, 19 degrees), with Aldila Rogue White 130 shafts

HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Hybrid shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 120 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54, 58 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Works No. 7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

More articles like this
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Canadian Open champ McIlroy

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Here are the golf clubs he used to win.

Thumbnail
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Wells Fargo champ Homa

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Max Homa captured his maiden PGA Tour title Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done.

Thumbnail
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Masters champ Tiger

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here are the golf clubs that Tiger Woods used to win his fifth Masters on Sunday at Augusta National.