Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open. Here's a look inside of his bag:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 60TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (15, 19 degrees), with Aldila Rogue White 130 shafts
HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Hybrid shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 120 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54, 58 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Works No. 7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1