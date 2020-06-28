What's in the bag: Travelers champion Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson collected his 21st PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Travelers Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 6.5 shaft
HYBRIDS: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19, 22 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 100 6.5 shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P730 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 S Black shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Truss TB1
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x