What's in the bag: Travelers champion Dustin Johnson

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson collected his 21st PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Travelers Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 6.5 shaft

HYBRIDS: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19, 22 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 100 6.5 shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 S Black shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Truss TB1

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

More articles like this
Golf Central

Travelers payout: DJ over $63 million in career

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Prize money and FedExCup point breakdowns for Dustin Johnson and rest of the players who made the cut at TPC River Highlands.
Golf Central

DJ makes it interesting, wins No. 21 at Travelers

BY Nick Menta  — 

With a final-round 67, Dustin Johnson made it more interesting than he needed to but nonetheless added the Travelers to his list of 21 PGA Tour titles.
Golf Central

Todd leads DJ by two after both sign for 61

BY Nick Menta  — 

Brendon Todd leads the Travelers Championship by two over Dustin Johnson after a third round that saw both men sign for career-low rounds of 61.