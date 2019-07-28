Brooks Koepka won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday at TPC Southwind for his first WGC victory. Here's a look inside of his golf bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana White Board D+ 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana White Board D+ 80TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95X shaft; Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52 and 56 degrees) and Titleist Vokey Spin Milled SM4 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 T10

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x