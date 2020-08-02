Justin Thomas wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to regain world No. 1 Thomas wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to regain world No. 1

What's in the bag: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational winner Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas returned to world No. 1 on Sunday with a come-from-behind victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80 TX shaft, 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 620 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees bent to 47.5, 52 degrees bent to 52.5) SM8 (56 degrees bent to 57, 60 degrees bent to 60.5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X 5.5 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

