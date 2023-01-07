×

When it comes to his untucked shirt, J.J. Spaun unbothered by the haters

Getty Images

With Rickie Fowler no longer a mainstay in the Sentry Tournament of Champions field, Puma Golf seems to have found a new subject for its annual Kapalua activation.

Enter J.J. Spaun, who showed up to the course on Friday sporting an untucked button-down shirt reminiscent of what Fowler often would wear at the PGA Tour’s year-opening Hawaii stop. And much like it did for Fowler, it sparked some very polarizing reviews on social media.

Asked about the “outrage” over his shirt, Spaun seemed unbothered.

“Outrage? I mean, it's Hawaii. We're in Maui. It's sunny. I mean, you got to hang loose, right?” Spaun responded. “So, whatever.”

If Spaun is comfortable in his own skin, it’s for good reason. Not only did he enjoy a resurgent year in 2022, qualifying for the Tour Championship and entering this week ranked 86th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he is also healthier after being misdiagnosed as a Type 2 diabetic in 2018, Spaun has since discovered that he is actually Type 1. The 5-foot-9 golfer, 217 pounds at his heaviest, now weighs in at a more comfortable 175 pounds.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The leaner frame has clearly expanded his wardrobe options as well. Like it or not.

“I mean, I got a lot of good compliments for it from the locals,” Spaun said, “so that's all I'm trying to impress are the locals here.”

Spaun begins the third round at Kapalua at 14 under, two shots back of 36-hole leader Collin Morikawa.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Morikawa leads TOC after 36 bogey-free holes

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly.
News & Opinion

Rahm shares lead at Kapalua amid low scoring

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Jon Rahm is starting to get used to low scoring on the Plantation Course at Kapalua and after Day 1 he's tied for the lead.
News & Opinion

Spaun holds 54-hole FedEx lead; Smith lurks

BY Associated Press  — 

J.J. Spaun birdied 16 and 17 Saturday afternoon at TPC Southwind to maintain a one-shot lead heading into the final round.