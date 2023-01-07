When it comes to his untucked shirt, J.J. Spaun unbothered by the haters

With Rickie Fowler no longer a mainstay in the Sentry Tournament of Champions field, Puma Golf seems to have found a new subject for its annual Kapalua activation.

Enter J.J. Spaun, who showed up to the course on Friday sporting an untucked button-down shirt reminiscent of what Fowler often would wear at the PGA Tour’s year-opening Hawaii stop. And much like it did for Fowler, it sparked some very polarizing reviews on social media.

Asked about the “outrage” over his shirt, Spaun seemed unbothered.

“Outrage? I mean, it's Hawaii. We're in Maui. It's sunny. I mean, you got to hang loose, right?” Spaun responded. “So, whatever.”

If Spaun is comfortable in his own skin, it’s for good reason. Not only did he enjoy a resurgent year in 2022, qualifying for the Tour Championship and entering this week ranked 86th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he is also healthier after being misdiagnosed as a Type 2 diabetic in 2018, Spaun has since discovered that he is actually Type 1. The 5-foot-9 golfer, 217 pounds at his heaviest, now weighs in at a more comfortable 175 pounds.

The leaner frame has clearly expanded his wardrobe options as well. Like it or not.

“I mean, I got a lot of good compliments for it from the locals,” Spaun said, “so that's all I'm trying to impress are the locals here.”

Spaun begins the third round at Kapalua at 14 under, two shots back of 36-hole leader Collin Morikawa.