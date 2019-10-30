Presidents Cup captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are scheduled to make their wild-card picks next week.
Both captains have four selections. Els, the International captain, is scheduled to announce his on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Woods, the U.S. captain, is scheduled to reveal his final four on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.
Golf Channel will air live Woods' announcement.
The Presidents Cup will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at the eight players who qualified for both teams.
United States Team
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Webb Simpson
- Matt Kuchar
- Bryson DeChambeau
International Team
- Marc Leishman
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Adam Scott
- Abraham Ancer
- Haotong Li
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Smith