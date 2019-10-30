Presidents Cup captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are scheduled to make their wild-card picks next week.

Both captains have four selections. Els, the International captain, is scheduled to announce his on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Woods, the U.S. captain, is scheduled to reveal his final four on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel will air live Woods' announcement.

The Presidents Cup will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at the eight players who qualified for both teams.

United States Team

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Webb Simpson

Matt Kuchar

Bryson DeChambeau

International Team