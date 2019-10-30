When Woods and Els will announce Presidents Cup picks

Presidents Cup captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are scheduled to make their wild-card picks next week.

Both captains have four selections. Els, the International captain, is scheduled to announce his on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Woods, the U.S. captain, is scheduled to reveal his final four on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel will air live Woods' announcement.

The Presidents Cup will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at the eight players who qualified for both teams.

United States Team

  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Webb Simpson
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Bryson DeChambeau

International Team

  • Marc Leishman
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Adam Scott
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Haotong Li
  • C.T. Pan
  • Cameron Smith

