Where Inbee Park stands on the LPGA's all-time wins list

Inbee Park achieved a milestone victory on Sunday in Australia, winning her 20th career LPGA title.

Park captured the Women’s Australian Open by three strokes, for her first tour win in two years.

The 31-year-old South Korean tied American Cristie Kerr and England’s Laura Davies on the LPGA’s official all-time victory list.

Only Se Ri Pak (25), Lorena Ochoa (27), Karrie Webb (41) and Annika Sorenstam (72) have recorded more LPGA wins by non-American-born players.

Here’s a look at the tour’s all-time wins list, with every player who has captured at least 20 career titles.