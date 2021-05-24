Where Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are in latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka battled on Sunday for the Wanamaker Trophy. Come September, they could again team for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup.

With his win, Mickelson moved from 52nd to 16th in the latest American standings. The top six players after the BMW Championship (Aug. 26-29) will earn automatic spots on captain Steve Stricker’s U.S. squad for the Sept. 24-26 matches at Whistling Straits. Stricker will then have six wild-card selections.

Koepka currently wouldn't need one. With his T-2 at Kiawah Island, Koepka picked up two spots to No. 4.

Here’s a look at the current top 12 (with their previous ranking in parentheses):

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Bryson DeChambeau

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (6). Brooks Koepka

5 (4). Collin Morikawa

6 (5). Xander Schauffele

7 (7). Patrick Reed

8 (8). Tony Finau

9 (10). Daniel Berger

10 (9). Webb Simpson

11 (11). Jordan Spieth

12 (12). Billy Horschel

