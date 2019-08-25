With his victory in the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy claimed the $15 million FedExCup bonus. The winnings don’t count as official PGA Tour earnings, so McIlroy still finished second on the season money list (behind Brooks Koepka - $9,684,006) with $7,785,286.

But that distinction won’t bother McIlroy. Add in the $1,500,000 he received for finishing second in the Wyndham Rewards and McIlroy has pulled in $24,285,286 this year on the PGA Tour.

That’s 24 million, 285 thousand, 286 dollars.

Here’s how that total compares to what athletes in other major sports are making in 2019 (‘cap hit’ salaries courtesy spotrac.com):

NBA:

Highest paid: Steph Curry (Guard, Golden State Warriors), $40,231,758

Where McIlroy would rank: 47th

MLB:

Highest paid: Stephen Strasburg (Pitcher, Washington Nationals), $38,333,334

Where McIlroy would rank: 17th

NFL:

Highest paid: Matthew Stafford (Quarterback, Detroit Lions), $29,500,000

Where McIlroy would rank: 7th