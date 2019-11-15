Whoa! Back-to-back aces on No. 4 at Mayakoba

After play was canceled Thursday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic because of heavy rain, players were eager to get some low scores on the leaderboard Friday.

That included Cameron Tringale and Chase Seiffert, who both made aces in back-to-back groups on the 112-yard, par-3 fourth hole at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Full-field scores | Full coverage

According to PGATour.com, both players used 56-degree wedges off the tee and were given bottles of Patron tequila as celebratory gifts.

Tringale went on to shoot 2-under 69 and Seiffert carded one better, a 68.