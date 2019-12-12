Why Presidents Cup players are wearing yellow duck pins on their hats

Getty Images

Several International and U.S. players are sporting yellow duck pins on their hats during the Presidents Cup.

The pin is an homage to late Australian player Jarrod Lyle, who died in 2018 of leukemia, and is called Leuk the Duck. It represents Challenge, an Australian organization that supports children with cancer.

Lyle was a very popular player among his peers and twice defeated cancer, before succumbing last year. GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard traveled to Australia and chronicled Lyle's battle in 2013.

Rickie Fowler, a long-time friend of Lyle's, often wears the pin on his hat during PGA Tour events and came prepared to share the message this week at Royal Melbourne.

"All the guys got pins," said Fowler, according to Golf Digest.

"Some of the guys are wearing them. Some of the guys didn't know Jarrod, especially some of the younger guys, but yeah, they want to wear them. It's obviously for a great cause. For the guys that did get to know him, we're all for it."

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Prep school: Can Fowler prove he's ready for Presidents Cup at Hero?

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The Hero World Challenge a pivotal tournament for Rickie Fowler. He is coming off a 15-week hiatus and the last-minute addition to the U.S. Presidents Cup team needs some competitive reps.

Rickie Fowler. Jim Crane, Butch Harmon and Dustin Johnson
Golf Central

Rosaforte Report: Rickie, DJ shake off rust

BY Tim Rosaforte  — 

As they gear up for the Presidents Cup, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson were both in competition this weekend — at the Floridian Pro-Member.
Golf Central

Injured Koepka out of Prez Cup; Fowler in

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from next month’s Presidents Cup with an injury and U.S. captain Tiger Woods named Rickie Fowler his replacement.