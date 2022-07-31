×

Why Cameron Young remains frustrated by his ROY-worthy season

Cameron Young is a lock for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

The 25-year-old Wake Forest product made sure of it this weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he fired 65-68 to tie for second at Detroit Golf Club.

Sunday’s runner-up showing marked Young’s fifth of the season. Young was solo second at The Open and shared second at the Genesis Invitational among those runners-up, and one of his two T-3’s came in another major, the PGA Championship. In fact, Young has been so dominant compared to other rookies that he began the week having earn 203 OWGR points this season, about 107 more than Sahith Theegala, thought to be Young’s top ROY competition before the past few weeks.

Young is projected to rise to No. 17 in the world rankings come Monday.

Looking at his resumé, most people would consider Young’s debut season on Tour to be a rousing success. Young, though, looks at things differently.

“I don't know, it's a hard question,” Young said Sunday when asked how he’d characterize his season with one week now left before the FedExCup Playoffs (Young is projected to move to ninth in points after finishing five shots shy of RMC winner Tony Finau).

Full-field scores from Rocket Mortgage Classic

“I'd be lying if I said it was easy to just watch other people win. Obviously, today Tony beat us all by a lot, but it's not fun being that close that often and not having one. Some of them I've been closer than others obviously, I've lost by one a couple times and lost by four, five a couple times.

“All in all, I think it's a great thing, it proves that I can at least put myself there … but definitely a little frustrating not to have won one yet.”

