Why Rose usually watches only the last few holes of a tournament

Getty Images

Just how much TV coverage a PGA Tour player consumes is a matter of personal preference. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka claims he doesn’t watch his peers compete during his downtime. Others, like Charles Howell III, are certified golf junkies.

Justin Rose probably falls somewhere in between, and he revealed this week at the Farmers Insurance Open that he actually watched last month’s Presidents Cup. Normally he skips the U.S.-vs.-International team affair, but Rose couldn’t resist tuning in to watch playing captain Tiger Woods surgically dissect a famed track like Royal Melbourne.

When Rose was asked whether, as a veteran European Ryder Cupper, he watched the U.S. team with particular interest, he had a fascinating answer.

Farmers Insurance Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“I know the guys so well, I’ll watch as a competitor,” he said. “I’ll watch as it’s interesting who makes the putts down the stretch, who makes the putts under pressure.”

On his off weeks Rose typically only watches the last few holes of the final round. Why? “Because that’s when I can learn something about the guys that I go up against.

“It’s kind of cool to see how guys handle pressure, for sure,” he continued. “And with one eye you’re looking at pairings and who’s comfortable together and what you may see in the future.”

The U.S. won the Presidents Cup, 16-14, in what was one of the closest matches of an otherwise lopsided series. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Gary Woodland were the only Americans making their debuts in team competition.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rose, Kuchar chasing Jazz at Singapore Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Justin Rose and Matt Kuchar are the two highest ranked players in the Singapore Open field and they’re playing like it thus far.
Golf Central

Rose looking to repeat late-season surge in China

BY Will Gray  — 

Justin Rose returns to this week's WGC-HSBC Champions hoping to repeat a late-season surge he started in China two years ago.
News & Opinion

Rose two back of leader Pulkkanen in Italy

BY Associated Press  — 

Justin Rose shot 5-over 66 and is part of a group two back of Tapio Pulkkanen after one round of the Italian Open.