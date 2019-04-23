Wie to 'take some time away' citing more wrist pain

Six months after undergoing surgery to repair multiple ailments within her right hand, Michelle Wie announced she is going to “take some time away” to more fully heal.

Wie made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram and Twitter, while also withdrawing from this week’s Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.

“Had an encouraging visit with my doctor, however, we both think it’s in my best interest to take some time away to allow my body to heal properly and get stronger,” Wie wrote. “Health is my top priority right now and hopefully I can get back to being pain free real soon. Thank you everyone for staying patient with me. I appreciate y’all.”

Wie, 29, is trying to make her way back after undergoing surgery last October to repair an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right hand. She missed the cut at the Lotte Championship last week, where she appeared to experience another setback, yelping in pain after knocking a drive out of bounds in the first round. She also missed the cut at the ANA Inspiration two weeks earlier. In her start before the ANA, she withdrew from her title defense at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where she said “nerve entrapment” was still an issue. She was 10 over after 14 holes when she withdrew.

“She’s more than just a student to me,” said David Leadbetter, Wie’s longtime swing coach. “She’s almost like a daughter, I’ve known her so long. You hate to see this. It’s tough to watch.”

Leadbetter said Wie was examined by a hand specialist while in Los Angeles Monday, a doctor who helped her through wrist issues in the past, and he advised her to take at least a month off without touching a golf club. Her hand was operated on by a New York hand specialist last fall.

“This is pretty serious,” Leadbetter said. “Your hands are everything, and you don’t want this to become career ending.”

Leadbetter said he knows Wie would like to play in the U.S. Women’s Open in five weeks, but he is advising her that’s probably too early.

“I’m trying to talk her out of that,” Leadbetter said. “Who knows how the U.S. Women’s Open will be set up, but you would think there is going to be thick rough.

“I’ve been advising her to take as much time off as she needs and get this right, because there’s no point in coming back and reinjuring it, where you could be right back at square one.”