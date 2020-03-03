Wildfire forces evacuation during PGA Tour Champions Monday qualifier

A wildfire forced the evacuation of competitors during a PGA Tour Champions Monday qualifier in Mira Loma, California.

The Riverside County Fire Department first reported a fire, now being called the Mann Fire, near the Santa Ana River in Norco shortly before 11 a.m. local time. The origin of the blaze is less than a mile south of Goose Creek Golf Club, where the 48-player qualifier for the final four spots in this week's Hoag Classic was being held.

The evacuation of players was first reported by Monday Q Info.

Shaun Micheel, one of the players in the field, posted a video to Twitter showing heavy smoke and flames very close to the course.

A PGA Tour Champions media official confirmed to GolfChannel.com that play was delayed and all players were removed from the course. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, a decision had yet to be made as to whether the event would be canceled.

Per video from KTLA, one of the local television stations, helicopters have begun dropping water on the fire in an effort to contain the blaze.

Just seven players had completed their rounds before play was suspended. If the qualifier is canceled, the Hoag Classic field will be filled with the next four players off the alternate list.

The Hoag begins Friday at Newport Beach Country Club, which is about 50 miles southwest of Goose Creek.