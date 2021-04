Will Gordon and Brice Garnett have withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gordon and Garnett have been replaced in the field by J.J. Spaun and Tim Wilkinson, respectively.

The players will self-isolate under CDC guidelines with the full support of the Tour. Gordon is currently 148th on the FedExCup standings, while Garnett is 113th.