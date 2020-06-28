Will Gordon earns special temporary membership, eyes 2020-21 Tour card

Getty Images

In a year without a direct path to the PGA Tour, Will Gordon may have found a side door.

A little more than a year ago, Gordon was playing for Vanderbilt, where he was once the SEC Player of the Year. But Sunday he was contending against the game's best, making the most of a sponsor's exemption at the Travelers Championship. Gordon played his way into the mix with a second-round 62, and he closed with a 64 that gave him a share of third place along with Mackenzie Hughes.

In addition to a six-figure payday, Gordon's finish earned him special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. He had had some success in other spot starts this season, including a T-10 finish at the RSM Classic and a T-21 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

"I knew something in the top five would maybe have a chance," Gordon said. "I knew the higher the better, so I was watching the leaderboard coming in. I knew if I got up there, T-1, T-2 by the end of 18 holes, that I might finish in the top three."

STM status now means the 23-year-old can accept unlimited sponsor invites through the rest of the season as he looks to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2020-21 season. With the Korn Ferry Tour in a wraparound season through 2021 and Korn Ferry Finals and Q-School both canceled, Gordon's path to the main stage for next year is narrow: He must earn as many non-member FedExCup points as whoever finishes No. 125 on the points list this season.

It's a bit of a moving target, but Gordon now has 296 non-member points to his credit. That would currently rank him 79th on Tour, sandwiched between Kevin Kisner and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

More articles like this

Gordon
College Central

Gordon, Vandy rebound in big way at NCAAs

BY Brentley Romine  — 

After a slow start to its NCAA Championship, Vanderbilt is beginning to find its groove – especially senior Will Gordon.
College Central

College notes: More subs; J.B. even slower at UK

BY Brentley Romine  — 

During the college golf season, GolfChannel.com will check in weekly to update you with all that’s happening in the sport, from scores and stats to the latest news.

Divya Manthena (USC) and Will Gordon (Vanderbilt), winners of the 2017 Tom Cousins Award.
College Central

Manthena, Gordon named Tom Cousins Award winners

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Southern Cal’s Divya Manthena and Vanderbilt’s Will Gordon were named the recipients of the third annual Tom Cousins Award