Will Gordon wins first KFT Finals event in playoff, earns way back to PGA Tour

Will Gordon is headed back to the PGA Tour after prevailing in a playoff at the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

Gordon defeated Philip Knowles and M.J. Daffue on the first extra hole. The former Vanderbilt star closed in 63 and waited nearly two hours to see if his 21-under total would suffice.

Knowles led by one shot while playing the 72nd hole, but made bogey to shoot 70 and fall into a tie at the end of regulation with Gordon and Daffue (65).

Full-field scores from the Albertsons Boise Open

Going back to the 18th hole, Gordon was the only player among the trio to make par and claimed his maiden KFT win – and also, a return trip to the big leagues.

Gordon was a PGA Tour rookie in 2020-21, but finished 159th in the FedExCup points standings. He then missed all three cuts in KFT Finals and had to go to KFT Q-School to secure his 2022 playing status. After finishing 33rd on the points list this season, the 26-year-old is now moving up.

The KFT Finals consist of three events in which the top 25 points earners over those tournaments will join the 25 top points earners over the regular season as PGA Tour card members for 2022-23.

Event No. 2 is this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at the Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.