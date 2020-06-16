HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – After wearing a microphone during last Thursday's opening round at Colonial, Rickie Fowler said he'd do it again.

"I'm sure there's going to be more situations or times that guys may wear them coming up. I'm open to it," said Fowler, who ended up missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first PGA Tour event back. "We'll have to see where it goes. I think for the first time everything was good, especially for it being live, no delay. Next time we'll just have to play a little bit better."

Fowler said he practiced with a microphone attached to his belt last Wednesday to prepare for the round, and that physically it wasn't an issue.

“The pack weighed a lot less than what my phone does. I typically play practice rounds with that in my back pocket,” Fowler explained. “It was very little weight, so that was not an issue.”

The bigger issue might be the perception from some of Fowler’s Tour colleagues. Justin Thomas was the most outspoken opponent of being mic’d during a tournament round.

“What I talk about with [caddie Jimmy Johnson] and what I talk about with the guys in my group is none of anybody else's business, no offense,” Thomas said last week. “If I want somebody to know what I say, I'll say it in a press conference, I'll say it in an interview or put it out on social media, whatever it is. I personally am not one that would care to get mic'd out there.”

Perhaps Thomas, who was grouped with Fowler for Rounds 1-2 last week, had a change of heart after Fowler allowed himself to be mic’d with no issues.

Fowler said he understands why opinions among players would vary on wearing microphones, but he added that as a fan mic’d players can add insight to telecasts that would otherwise lost.

“I was open to it just because I thought, as a golf fan myself and when I do watch some of my good buddies play, when you do get the player-caddie interactions and what they're talking about, what kind of shots they may be trying to hit,” Fowler said. “As a golf fan, that's the most interesting. Just seeing what they're going through and if it was pulled off or not.”