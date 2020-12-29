Will Zalatoris' meteoric rise among biggest world-ranking moves in 2020

Despite being frozen for more than two months last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and pro golf’s corresponding shutdown, the Official World Golf Ranking had plenty of movement to show when its final update of 2020 was released on Sunday evening.
The player with the biggest improvement, percentage-wise, from the end of last year to now?
Was it Collin Morikawa, who won his first major, the PGA Championship, this year? Nope, he ranked fourth out of 1,875 players who finished the year with OWGR points.
What about Matthew Wolff, another rising star who didn’t win a major this year but did post a pair of top-4s? Good guess, but he was fifth.
Surely Harris English, who returned to being a top-30 player in the world with six top-10s this year, is up there? Yes, but he wasn’t No. 1; he was eighth.
The correct answer? That would be Daniel Berger, who got healthier after a couple of injury-riddled years and rocketed from No. 154 all the way to No. 13, an increase of 91.56 percent.
Berger began last season on a major medical extension following a 2018-19 campaign where he battled right hand and wrist issues and finished No. 131 in the FedExCup standings. It took him just one event to regain his card, and in the Tour’s first event back during the pandemic he won at Colonial, his first Tour title since 2017.
“I think when I won my first couple times, I took it a little bit for granted thinking that every year it was just going to be easy and you'd have that chance to win, but it's tough out here,” Berger said in June. “It's cutthroat, and the best players in the world every week are showing up. I worked my butt off the last year to be in this position, and I'm just glad it all paid off.”
While Berger’s world-rankings climb was impressive, it was hardly the only meteoric rise. Right behind Berger was Will Zalatoris, who ended 2019 at No. 672 in the world but will enter the new year just inside the top 60, at No. 59. For those counting, that’s an improvement of 613 spots, or 472 more than Berger.
Of the current top 100 players in the world, no one came close to Zalatoris' starting position at the beginning of the year.
The Wake Forest product began 2020 on the Korn Ferry Tour and dominated the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, winning once and posting 10 top-10s in 16 starts to end the year at No. 1 in points. In any other year, that performance would’ve easily gotten Zalatoris promoted to the big leagues. But not this year.
Because of the pandemic, promotion and relegation between the Tour’s umbrella of tours was nixed until next summer. That meant that Zalatoris, clearly ready to play weekly against the world’s best, would have to wait until August 2021 to earn his Tour card via the KFT, or win twice more and secure an instant promotion.
“When we were told they weren’t going to be allowing any promotions or demotions between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, my first thought was I was a little angry,” Zalatoris told GolfChannel.com. “The fact that I could go out and play really good golf and not get rewarded for a year and a half, I was mad at that. But I also knew that that wasn’t the right attitude and I needed to change my mindset and look at it as a positive. … I had to frame it in a healthy way.”
Luckily for Zalatoris, he had a little help. While he wouldn’t be starting the 2020-21 PGA Tour season with status, the pandemic did alter the exemption criteria for the U.S. Open in September. Ten players off the KFT points list were invited, and the top-ranked Zalatoris took advantage of the new opportunity by tying for sixth at Winged Foot.
He followed that with another top-10, a T-8 in the Dominican Republic, and two weeks later added a T-5 at the Shriners Open.
Suddenly, Zalatoris had another pathway to the Tour: as a special temporary member. After his T-18 finish in Bermuda, Zalatoris earned enough points to qualify for unlimited sponsor exemptions on the Tour in 2020-21. Should he earn the equivalent of No. 125 in FedExCup points this season, he will earn full status for the 2021-22 season. Two seasons ago, No. 125 earned 376 points. Zalatoris is currently at 340, which would slot him at No. 30 if he were a full-fledged member.
“It’s just such a strange thing,” Zalatoris said. “Without COVID, the top 10 from the Korn Ferry Tour wouldn’t be getting into the U.S. Open, and I would’ve had to qualify – and who knows if I would’ve qualified? I end up finishing sixth at the U.S. Open and then parlay that into another top-10 and then end up getting special temporary status from a start that I got because of COVID. It’s so bizarre, you know, not many players can say that they’re better off because of COVID, but I was very fortunate and glad I made the most out of the opportunity.
“At the same time, though, I’m looking forward to everything getting back to normal and getting crowds back and having the PGA Tour feel like the PGA Tour again.”
When the PGA Tour resumes its current season in next month, Zalatoris knows where he’ll be. Finishing No. 1 at the end of the KFT’s extended season would not only earn Zalatoris his 2021-22 Tour card but also an invite to The Players in 2022. However, Zalatoris can earn his spot at TPC Sawgrass a different way (and sooner), via the OWGR’s top 50, which would also open him up to major and WGC invites.
So, for Zalatoris, the decision is easy: He’ll accept as many sponsor invites as he can on Tour and try to earn his full card for the following season that way.
“I think I’m going to be playing almost all of my golf in 2021 on the PGA Tour,” said Zalatoris, who is expecting a few starts on the Tour’s West Coast swing, which begins in late-January in Palm Springs. “The thing that I’m going to have to wrestle with is, I’m still relying on sponsorship exemptions. If I don’t have [Tour] starts for three or four weeks, I may go down to the KFT. But for me to hold that No. 1 ranking [on the KFT], I’d have to spend the majority of my time down there, which I won’t do.
"I want to spend all of my time with the PGA Tour."
Zalatoris will be joined by a talented young crop of Tour stars, a group that include Morikawa, Wolff and Viktor Hovland, a two-time Tour winner who this year climbed 79 spots to No. 14 in the OWGR. Hovland’s 84.95-percent increase was seventh-best this year.
Other notable world-ranking risers include:
• Brandon Wu, the Stanford product who improved 802 spots to No. 170, the biggest total jump among players who began 2020 in the top 1,000.
• Two young South Africans, Wilco Nienaber, the long-hitting 20-year-old who went from No. 1,665 to No. 161 in a year, and 19-year-old Jayden Schaper, who jumped 1,732 spots to No. 342.
• Amateur Ludvig Aberg, who won two pro events this summer to move up 1,505 spots to No. 569.
• And who could forget the world No. 1? Dustin Johnson may have only improved four spots, but that was still good for an 80-percent increase by the Masters champ.
Of course, there were other players who went the other way in terms of their OWGR standing. Among them:
• Some major winners – Henrik Stenson dropped 39 spots to No. 65, Keegan Bradley followed a strong 2019 by falling 80 spots to No. 131 and Justin Rose went from No. 8 to No. 35.
• Chris Wood, who led all players by plummeting 1,249 spots. The former Ryder Cupper is now No. 1,611.
• Francesco Molinari, who barely teed it up in 2020 (seven events), went from No. 18 to No. 112, a 522.22-percent decrease, which was only eclipsed by Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka, who fell 35 and 11 spots, respectively. Woods ended 2020 at No. 41 while Koepka, who ended 2019 atop the world rankings, was No. 12.
And then there were three players – Sung Kang (86), Soomin Lee (295) and Lorenzo Gagli (370) – who will conclude this year ranked exactly the same as last year. Go figure.
Making moves
A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who finished 2020 with world-ranking points.
|Player
|End '19
|End '20
|Change
|%Change
|Daniel Berger
|154
|13
|141
|91.56%
|Will Zalatoris
|672
|59
|613
|91.22%
|Wilco Nienaber
|1,665
|161
|1,504
|90.33%
|Collin Morikawa
|65
|7
|58
|89.23%
|Matthew Wolff
|117
|15
|102
|87.18%
|Marcus Armitage
|1,394
|189
|1,205
|86.44%
|Viktor Hovland
|93
|14
|79
|84.95%
|Harris English
|183
|28
|155
|84.70%
|Curtis Thompson
|2,074
|322
|1,752
|84.47%
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|2,074
|342
|1,732
|83.51%
|Julien Brun
|1,860
|310
|1,550
|83.33%
|Hanbyeol Kim
|1,650
|279
|1,371
|83.09%
|Sami Valimaki
|396
|69
|327
|82.58%
|Brandon Wu
|972
|170
|802
|82.51%
|Mackenzie Hughes
|264
|49
|215
|81.44%
|Garrick Higgo
|464
|90
|374
|80.60%
|Camilo Villegas
|2,074
|404
|1,670
|80.52%
|Marc Warren
|1,107
|219
|888
|80.22%
|Dustin Johnson
|5
|1
|4
|80.00%
|Taylor Montgomery
|1,930
|394
|1,536
|79.59%
|Changwoo Lee
|2,074
|430
|1,644
|79.27%
|Nick Hardy
|2,074
|441
|1,633
|78.74%
|Greyson Sigg
|1,014
|233
|781
|77.02%
|Davis Riley
|945
|218
|727
|76.93%
|Joakim Wikstrom
|2,074
|506
|1,568
|75.60%
|Laurie Canter
|509
|127
|382
|75.05%
|Martin Laird
|340
|85
|255
|75.00%
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|2,074
|526
|1,548
|74.64%
|Russell Henley
|222
|57
|165
|74.32%
|Brett Drewitt
|1,415
|364
|1,051
|74.28%
|Bryson Nimmer
|2,074
|565
|1,509
|72.76%
|Ludvig Aberg(Am)
|2,074
|569
|1,505
|72.57%
|William Gordon
|822
|228
|594
|72.26%
|Tommy Gainey
|1,609
|448
|1,161
|72.16%
|Hirotaro Naito
|1,526
|427
|1,099
|72.02%
|Theo Humphrey
|1,786
|504
|1,282
|71.78%
|Joel Stalter
|989
|289
|700
|70.78%
|Chase Johnson
|2,074
|611
|1,463
|70.54%
|Brendan Steele
|404
|122
|282
|69.80%
|Thomas Rosenmuller
|1,165
|352
|813
|69.79%
|Pep Angles Ros
|854
|261
|593
|69.44%
|Jim Herman
|311
|96
|215
|69.13%
|Anton Haig
|2,038
|633
|1,405
|68.94%
|James Hahn
|797
|248
|549
|68.88%
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|984
|307
|677
|68.80%
|Tyrrell Hatton
|32
|10
|22
|68.75%
|John VanDerLaan
|2,074
|656
|1,418
|68.37%
|Jordi Garcia del Moral
|2,074
|659
|1,415
|68.23%
|Riki Kawamoto(Am)
|2,074
|674
|1,400
|67.50%
|Taylor Pendrith
|391
|128
|263
|67.26%
|Brad Hopfinger
|1,291
|423
|868
|67.23%
|Cameron Young
|1,528
|501
|1,027
|67.21%
|Ryan Palmer
|91
|30
|61
|67.03%
|Mikael Lindberg
|764
|253
|511
|66.88%
|Daichi Sato
|2,074
|692
|1,382
|66.63%
|Ryan McCormick
|1,738
|581
|1,157
|66.57%
|Craig Howie
|1,236
|414
|822
|66.50%
|Lucas Herbert
|201
|70
|131
|65.17%
|Lucas Vacarisas
|2,074
|725
|1,349
|65.04%
|Ondrej Lieser
|512
|179
|333
|65.04%
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|2,074
|734
|1,340
|64.61%
|Ye Jianfeng
|2,074
|740
|1,334
|64.32%
|Bryson DeChambeau
|14
|5
|9
|64.29%
|Tomohiro Ishizaka
|1,463
|525
|938
|64.11%
|Harry Hall
|1,111
|403
|708
|63.73%
|Jesper Svensson(Mar1996)
|2,074
|755
|1,319
|63.60%
|Ryan Lumsden
|2,074
|757
|1,317
|63.50%
|Lauri Ruuska
|1,773
|649
|1,124
|63.40%
|Akshay Sharma
|1,622
|594
|1,028
|63.38%
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|1,135
|416
|719
|63.35%
|Stefano Mazzoli
|2,074
|770
|1,304
|62.87%
|Jamie Donaldson
|454
|169
|285
|62.78%
|Bjorn Hellgren
|1,180
|442
|738
|62.54%
|Ben Kohles
|790
|298
|492
|62.28%
|Kevin Roy
|2,074
|783
|1,291
|62.25%
|Brendon Doyle
|2,074
|791
|1,283
|61.86%
|Carson Young
|2,074
|805
|1,269
|61.19%
|Alejandro Del Rey
|2,074
|806
|1,268
|61.14%
|Talor Gooch
|208
|81
|127
|61.06%
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|87
|34
|53
|60.92%
|Charlie Wi
|2,074
|824
|1,250
|60.27%
|Maverick McNealy
|417
|166
|251
|60.19%
|Lee Hodges
|668
|267
|401
|60.03%
|Kei Takahashi
|2,074
|831
|1,243
|59.93%
|Austin Eckroat(Am)
|2,074
|835
|1,239
|59.74%
|Justin Suh
|1,030
|416
|614
|59.61%
|Alex Smalley
|2,074
|842
|1,232
|59.40%
|Eric Cole
|2,074
|843
|1,231
|59.35%
|Chad Ramey
|673
|276
|397
|58.99%
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|1,781
|733
|1,048
|58.84%
|Jaehan Eric Chun
|2,074
|860
|1,214
|58.53%
|Ruan Korb
|1,350
|560
|790
|58.52%
|KK Limbhasut
|2,074
|866
|1,208
|58.24%
|Jason Kokrak
|62
|26
|36
|58.06%
|Stephen Franken
|2,074
|872
|1,202
|57.96%
|Victor Veyret
|2,074
|872
|1,202
|57.96%
|Wesley Bryan
|1,295
|548
|747
|57.68%
|Andy Sullivan
|137
|58
|79
|57.66%
|Jaekyeong Lee
|696
|296
|400
|57.47%
|Kevin Streelman
|122
|52
|70
|57.38%
|Jeong Weon Ko
|1,685
|722
|963
|57.15%
|Carlos Ortiz
|142
|61
|81
|57.04%
|Austen Truslow
|1,014
|436
|578
|57.00%
|Paul Haley II
|960
|415
|545
|56.77%
|Jacobo Pastor Lopez
|2,074
|910
|1,164
|56.12%
|Hideto Kobukuro
|2,074
|910
|1,164
|56.12%
|Scott Gregory
|1,663
|730
|933
|56.10%
|Callum Shinkwin
|305
|134
|171
|56.07%
|Tom Hoge
|240
|106
|134
|55.83%
|Jerry Kelly
|2,066
|920
|1,146
|55.47%
|John Huh
|825
|369
|456
|55.27%
|Pelle Edberg
|2,074
|928
|1,146
|55.26%
|Cooper Musselman
|2,074
|928
|1,146
|55.26%
|Marc Hammer(Am)
|2,074
|939
|1,135
|54.73%
|Aaron Rai
|170
|77
|93
|54.71%
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|192
|87
|105
|54.69%
|Andrew Novak
|1,039
|471
|568
|54.67%
|Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986)
|1,405
|637
|768
|54.66%
|Keita Nakajima(Am)
|1,059
|482
|577
|54.49%
|Hudson Swafford
|426
|194
|232
|54.46%
|David Langley
|2,074
|948
|1,126
|54.29%
|Vince India
|1,111
|509
|602
|54.19%
|Alexander Knappe
|891
|409
|482
|54.10%
|Matt Atkins
|2,047
|941
|1,106
|54.03%
|Andrew Landry
|228
|105
|123
|53.95%
|Sam Horsfield
|219
|101
|118
|53.88%
|Jacob Bergeron
|2,074
|958
|1,116
|53.81%
|Ding Wenyi(Am)
|2,074
|958
|1,116
|53.81%
|Seth Reeves
|846
|392
|454
|53.66%
|Jared Wolfe
|457
|213
|244
|53.39%
|Jens Fahrbring
|1,491
|695
|796
|53.39%
|Robert Streb
|246
|115
|131
|53.25%
|Scottie Scheffler
|66
|31
|35
|53.03%
|Matt Ford
|820
|386
|434
|52.93%
|MJ Maguire
|1,198
|564
|634
|52.92%
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|1,388
|654
|734
|52.88%
|Jean Bekirian
|1,441
|680
|761
|52.81%
|Cameron Tringale
|218
|103
|115
|52.75%
|Ren Takeuchi
|1,490
|705
|785
|52.68%
|Seungyul Noh
|1,480
|701
|779
|52.64%
|Huang Wenyi
|2,017
|958
|1,059
|52.50%
|Tristen Strydom
|1,866
|894
|972
|52.09%
|Zach Johnson
|202
|97
|105
|51.98%
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|2,074
|997
|1,077
|51.93%
|Akshay Bhatia
|2,074
|1,000
|1,074
|51.78%
|Nick Bachem(Am)
|2,074
|1,004
|1,070
|51.59%
|Lasse Jensen
|1,348
|653
|695
|51.56%
|Vaughn Van Deventer
|2,074
|1,006
|1,068
|51.49%
|Mike Weir
|2,074
|1,008
|1,066
|51.40%
|George Coetzee
|189
|92
|97
|51.32%
|Sam Robinson
|2,074
|1,010
|1,064
|51.30%
|MJ Daffue
|1,358
|662
|696
|51.25%
|David Dixon
|1,178
|578
|600
|50.93%
|Hideto Tanihara
|453
|223
|230
|50.77%
|Adrien Saddier
|595
|293
|302
|50.76%
|Ales Korinek
|1,932
|952
|980
|50.72%
|Dylan Wu
|631
|313
|318
|50.40%
|Gerhard Pepler
|2,074
|1,033
|1,041
|50.19%
|Taehoon Kim
|562
|281
|281
|50.00%
|Christofer Blomstrand
|600
|301
|299
|49.83%
|Aaron Cockerill
|750
|377
|373
|49.73%
|Robin Petersson
|1,012
|509
|503
|49.70%
|John Catlin
|196
|99
|97
|49.49%
|Ben Martin
|969
|490
|479
|49.43%
|Martin Eriksson
|1,170
|596
|574
|49.06%
|Cameron Smith
|53
|27
|26
|49.06%
|Daniel van Tonder
|297
|152
|145
|48.82%
|Brent Grant
|2,074
|1,063
|1,011
|48.75%
|Michael Thompson
|206
|106
|100
|48.54%
|Tomas Guimaraes Bessa
|2,074
|1,068
|1,006
|48.51%
|Ollie Schniederjans
|576
|300
|276
|47.92%
|Marcus Helligkilde
|1,238
|646
|592
|47.82%
|Harry Ellis
|1,182
|617
|565
|47.80%
|Jeppe Huldahl
|1,361
|711
|650
|47.76%
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|526
|275
|251
|47.72%
|Juuso Kahlos
|1,619
|847
|772
|47.68%
|Max McGreevy
|504
|264
|240
|47.62%
|Lin Yuxin(Am)
|2,074
|1,087
|987
|47.59%
|Graeme Storm
|2,074
|1,088
|986
|47.54%
|Toby Tree
|1,117
|587
|530
|47.45%
|Alexander Kopp
|2,074
|1,090
|984
|47.44%
|Sungjae Im
|34
|18
|16
|47.06%
|Lanto Griffin
|119
|63
|56
|47.06%
|Hayden Hopewell(Am)
|1,529
|810
|719
|47.02%
|Taiga Sugihara(Am)
|1,086
|577
|509
|46.87%
|Renato Paratore
|269
|143
|126
|46.84%
|Adam Blomme
|2,074
|1,107
|967
|46.62%
|Adam Long
|116
|62
|54
|46.55%
|Deon Germishuys
|1,071
|573
|498
|46.50%
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|1,501
|807
|694
|46.24%
|Justin Lower
|724
|390
|334
|46.13%
|Justin Doeden
|1,548
|837
|711
|45.93%
|Joungwhan Park
|1,460
|790
|670
|45.89%
|Carl Pettersson
|2,074
|1,123
|951
|45.85%
|Sebastian Vazquez
|2,074
|1,126
|948
|45.71%
|Haydn Barron(Am)
|2,074
|1,128
|946
|45.61%
|Chris Wiatr
|2,074
|1,128
|946
|45.61%
|Stephan Jaeger
|430
|234
|196
|45.58%
|David Kocher
|598
|326
|272
|45.48%
|Webb Simpson
|11
|6
|5
|45.45%
|Seunghwan Jung
|2,074
|1,133
|941
|45.37%
|Yuki Inamori
|287
|157
|130
|45.30%
|Michael Bullen
|2,074
|1,135
|939
|45.27%
|Santiago Tarrio Ben
|654
|358
|296
|45.26%
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|2,074
|1,142
|932
|44.94%
|David Horsey
|497
|274
|223
|44.87%
|Jimmy Stanger
|733
|405
|328
|44.75%
|Sanghun Shin
|2,074
|1,146
|928
|44.74%
|Jediah Morgan(Am)
|2,074
|1,149
|925
|44.60%
|Lukas Euler
|2,074
|1,155
|919
|44.31%
|Max Greyserman
|1,123
|627
|496
|44.17%
|Michael Hirmer
|2,057
|1,150
|907
|44.09%
|Yeongsu Kim
|1,700
|953
|747
|43.94%
|Alex Chiarella
|956
|536
|420
|43.93%
|Joseph Bramlett
|505
|284
|221
|43.76%
|Daniel McCarthy
|634
|357
|277
|43.69%
|Henry Simpson
|2,074
|1,168
|906
|43.68%
|Pedro Oriol
|1,564
|881
|683
|43.67%
|David Boote
|1,308
|738
|570
|43.58%
|Michael Sim
|915
|518
|397
|43.39%
|Hurly Long
|531
|302
|229
|43.13%
|J.T. Griffin
|1,279
|728
|551
|43.08%
|Doc Redman
|156
|89
|67
|42.95%
|Jack Maguire
|1,424
|813
|611
|42.91%
|Jakob van de Flierdt
|2,074
|1,195
|879
|42.38%
|Ratchapol Jantavara
|1,245
|718
|527
|42.33%
|Sebastian J Munoz
|104
|60
|44
|42.31%
|Daniel Summerhays
|1,154
|668
|486
|42.11%
|Andrew Wilson
|685
|397
|288
|42.04%
|Conner Godsey
|2,054
|1,191
|863
|42.02%
|Paul Barjon
|361
|210
|151
|41.83%
|Takumi Kanaya
|211
|123
|88
|41.71%
|MJ Viljoen
|617
|360
|257
|41.65%
|Nick Taylor
|233
|136
|97
|41.63%
|Trevor Simsby
|687
|401
|286
|41.63%
|Sahith Theegala
|2,074
|1,214
|860
|41.47%
|Jacques Blaauw
|724
|424
|300
|41.44%
|Curtis Luck
|647
|379
|268
|41.42%
|Naoto Takayanagi
|2,074
|1,219
|855
|41.22%
|Jonathan Caldwell
|564
|332
|232
|41.13%
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|1,462
|864
|598
|40.90%
|Louis Albertse
|1,867
|1,104
|763
|40.87%
|John Augenstein
|2,074
|1,229
|845
|40.74%
|Philipp Matlari(Am)
|2,074
|1,231
|843
|40.65%
|Peter Malnati
|283
|168
|115
|40.64%
|Jack Thompson(Am)
|1,463
|875
|588
|40.19%
|Alexandre Petit
|2,074
|1,243
|831
|40.07%
|Toni Hakula
|1,516
|910
|606
|39.97%
|Stoney Crouch
|1,359
|816
|543
|39.96%
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|1,271
|768
|503
|39.58%
|Minchel Choi
|1,175
|710
|465
|39.57%
|Abraham Ancer
|38
|23
|15
|39.47%
|Darren Fichardt
|398
|241
|157
|39.45%
|Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
|1,622
|983
|639
|39.40%
|Hayden Shieh
|1,227
|744
|483
|39.36%
|Richy Werenski
|247
|150
|97
|39.27%
|Taisei Yamada
|2,074
|1,260
|814
|39.25%
|Dawson Armstrong
|918
|558
|360
|39.22%
|Lee Westwood
|59
|36
|23
|38.98%
|Keagan Thomas
|2,074
|1,270
|804
|38.77%
|Vitor Lopes
|1,580
|970
|610
|38.61%
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|740
|455
|285
|38.51%
|Matias Calderon
|1,009
|621
|388
|38.45%
|Luo Xuewen
|2,030
|1,250
|780
|38.42%
|Shad Tuten
|872
|537
|335
|38.42%
|Noah Norton(Am)
|2,074
|1,282
|792
|38.19%
|Patrick Rodgers
|372
|230
|142
|38.17%
|Kyle McClatchie
|1,571
|972
|599
|38.13%
|Kyle Wilshire
|2,074
|1,284
|790
|38.09%
|Kyubeom Jun
|2,074
|1,285
|789
|38.04%
|Scott Arnold
|1,433
|889
|544
|37.96%
|Karandeep Kochhar
|559
|349
|210
|37.57%
|Philipp Mejow
|1,345
|840
|505
|37.55%
|Marcel Schneider
|543
|340
|203
|37.38%
|Steve Stricker
|749
|469
|280
|37.38%
|Daniel Hillier
|1,516
|950
|566
|37.34%
|Brandon Matthews
|935
|586
|349
|37.33%
|Su Dong
|2,074
|1,303
|771
|37.17%
|Brad Schneider
|2,074
|1,303
|771
|37.17%
|Guan Tianlang
|2,074
|1,303
|771
|37.17%
|Joshua Lee
|2,074
|1,303
|771
|37.17%
|Martin Kaymer
|125
|79
|46
|36.80%
|Chandler Blanchet
|878
|556
|322
|36.67%
|Joel Dahmen
|101
|64
|37
|36.63%
|Dongmin Kim
|1,907
|1,211
|696
|36.50%
|Changgi Lee
|2,074
|1,324
|750
|36.16%
|Richard Mansell
|399
|255
|144
|36.09%
|Romain Guillon
|2,074
|1,327
|747
|36.02%
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|25
|16
|9
|36.00%
|Mario Galiano Aguilar
|1,372
|879
|493
|35.93%
|Pontus Widegren
|1,713
|1,098
|615
|35.90%
|Bernhard Langer
|1,174
|753
|421
|35.86%
|Charlie Lindh
|1,321
|850
|471
|35.65%
|Robert Rock
|345
|222
|123
|35.65%
|Werner Deyzel(Am)
|2,074
|1,337
|737
|35.54%
|Grant Hirschman
|961
|620
|341
|35.48%
|Ross McGowan
|401
|259
|142
|35.41%
|Kyeongjun Lee
|1,980
|1,281
|699
|35.30%
|Sunit Chowrasia
|1,397
|904
|493
|35.29%
|Dale Whitnell
|414
|268
|146
|35.27%
|Mitch Waite
|1,524
|987
|537
|35.24%
|Hennie Du Plessis
|616
|399
|217
|35.23%
|Sebastien Gandon
|2,074
|1,344
|730
|35.20%
|Isaiah Salinda
|1,427
|925
|502
|35.18%
|Evan Harmeling
|522
|339
|183
|35.06%
|Nicholas Lindheim
|726
|472
|254
|34.99%
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|367
|239
|128
|34.88%
|Andy Pope
|1,587
|1,036
|551
|34.72%
|Jinsung Kim(Dec1989)
|2,030
|1,327
|703
|34.63%
|Lukas Nemecz
|784
|514
|270
|34.44%
|Dominik Pietzsch
|2,074
|1,361
|713
|34.38%
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|2,074
|1,361
|713
|34.38%
|Henrik Norlander
|251
|165
|86
|34.26%
|Suzuchiyo Ishida
|2,074
|1,366
|708
|34.14%
|Ryo Katsumata
|2,074
|1,366
|708
|34.14%
|Thomas Sloman
|1,835
|1,209
|626
|34.11%
|Garrick Porteous
|781
|515
|266
|34.06%
|Othmane Raouzi
|2,074
|1,368
|706
|34.04%
|Runchanapong Youprayong(Am)
|2,074
|1,368
|706
|34.04%
|Yannik Emmert
|2,074
|1,368
|706
|34.04%
|Graeme McDowell
|121
|80
|41
|33.88%
|Scott Gutschewski
|963
|638
|325
|33.75%
|John Chin
|578
|383
|195
|33.74%
|Nathan Barbieri(Am)
|2,074
|1,375
|699
|33.70%
|Seonghyeon Kim
|527
|350
|177
|33.59%
|R Mari Muthu
|2,074
|1,381
|693
|33.41%
|Jon Rahm
|3
|2
|1
|33.33%
|Dylan Frittelli
|102
|68
|34
|33.33%
|Antoine Rozner
|180
|120
|60
|33.33%
|Matthew NeSmith
|281
|188
|93
|33.10%
|Callum Tarren
|886
|593
|293
|33.07%
|Cole Miller
|1,446
|969
|477
|32.99%
|Mark Blakefield
|1,508
|1,011
|497
|32.96%
|Songgyu Yoo
|1,294
|868
|426
|32.92%
|Jamie Rutherford
|1,570
|1,054
|516
|32.87%
|Minkyu Kim(March2001)
|741
|498
|243
|32.79%
|Sean Walsh
|2,074
|1,394
|680
|32.79%
|Jonas Carlson
|2,074
|1,394
|680
|32.79%
|Aadil Bedi
|1,069
|719
|350
|32.74%
|Takuya Higa
|2,074
|1,399
|675
|32.55%
|Niklas Lemke
|419
|283
|136
|32.46%
|Manu Gandas
|1,622
|1,096
|526
|32.43%
|Herman Loubser
|1,415
|957
|458
|32.37%
|Erik Barnes
|788
|533
|255
|32.36%
|Julien Quesne
|1,508
|1,023
|485
|32.16%
|Dylan Naidoo
|2,074
|1,412
|662
|31.92%
|Brad Brunner
|1,787
|1,217
|570
|31.90%
|Keisuke Otawa
|1,063
|724
|339
|31.89%
|Jordan Wrisdale
|1,051
|717
|334
|31.78%
|Ashton Turner
|1,557
|1,064
|493
|31.66%
|Mark Baldwin
|1,821
|1,246
|575
|31.58%
|Sepp Straka
|207
|142
|65
|31.40%
|Tadahiro Takayama
|1,860
|1,278
|582
|31.29%
|Matteo Manassero
|1,333
|916
|417
|31.28%
|Julien Guerrier
|644
|443
|201
|31.21%
|Brandon Harkins
|657
|452
|205
|31.20%
|Lars Keunen
|1,375
|947
|428
|31.13%
|Stewart Cink
|200
|138
|62
|31.00%
|David Pastore
|681
|470
|211
|30.98%
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|650
|451
|199
|30.62%
|Seukhyun Baek
|2,074
|1,441
|633
|30.52%
|Yuki Kono
|2,074
|1,441
|633
|30.52%
|Kosuke Suzuki(Am)
|2,074
|1,441
|633
|30.52%
|Takaya Onoda
|1,234
|859
|375
|30.39%
|Sushi Ishigaki
|2,074
|1,449
|625
|30.14%
|Yuto Katsumata
|2,074
|1,449
|625
|30.14%
|Oliver Goss
|2,074
|1,449
|625
|30.14%
|Junya Kameshiro
|2,074
|1,449
|625
|30.14%
|Daniel Berna Manzanares
|2,074
|1,449
|625
|30.14%
|Sho Nagasawa(Sept1994)
|2,074
|1,449
|625
|30.14%
|Llewellyn Booysen
|2,074
|1,449
|625
|30.14%
|Derek Ernst
|1,231
|861
|370
|30.06%
|Dawie van der Walt
|747
|523
|224
|29.99%
|Jarand Ekeland Arnoy
|881
|619
|262
|29.74%
|Victor Dubuisson
|471
|331
|140
|29.72%
|Youngjea Byun
|2,074
|1,458
|616
|29.70%
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|684
|481
|203
|29.68%
|Jake Redman
|1,203
|846
|357
|29.68%
|Richard Bland
|273
|192
|81
|29.67%
|Thomas Detry
|118
|83
|35
|29.66%
|Jonathan Yates
|1,321
|930
|391
|29.60%
|Christopher O'Neill
|2,074
|1,462
|612
|29.51%
|Patrick Cover
|1,744
|1,232
|512
|29.36%
|Aron Zemmer
|1,402
|992
|410
|29.24%
|Chris Kirk
|374
|265
|109
|29.14%
|Shunsuke Otani
|2,074
|1,471
|603
|29.07%
|Takashi Hirukawa
|2,074
|1,471
|603
|29.07%
|Sarun Sirithon
|2,074
|1,471
|603
|29.07%
|Min Woo Lee
|242
|172
|70
|28.93%
|Rob Oppenheim
|633
|450
|183
|28.91%
|Victor Perez
|45
|32
|13
|28.89%
|Parathakorn Suyasri(Am)
|2,074
|1,477
|597
|28.78%
|Warun Ieamgaew
|2,074
|1,477
|597
|28.78%
|Pierre Junior Verlaar
|2,074
|1,479
|595
|28.69%
|Udayan Mane
|412
|294
|118
|28.64%
|Kevin Kisner
|35
|25
|10
|28.57%
|Austin Cook
|266
|190
|76
|28.57%
|Jannik De Bruyn(Am)
|2,074
|1,487
|587
|28.30%
|Jiho Yang
|2,030
|1,458
|572
|28.18%
|Samuel Eaves
|2,074
|1,491
|583
|28.11%
|Chase Koepka
|1,571
|1,133
|438
|27.88%
|Josh Armstrong(Am)
|2,074
|1,496
|578
|27.87%
|Marcel Siem
|878
|634
|244
|27.79%
|Scott Brown
|332
|240
|92
|27.71%
|Shergo Kurdi(Am)
|2,074
|1,506
|568
|27.39%
|Curtis Knipes
|1,622
|1,178
|444
|27.37%
|Shane Smith
|2,074
|1,508
|566
|27.29%
|James Morrison
|577
|420
|157
|27.21%
|Daniel Miernicki
|2,074
|1,516
|558
|26.90%
|Matias Honkala
|2,074
|1,516
|558
|26.90%
|Martin Granstad
|2,074
|1,516
|558
|26.90%
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|1,999
|1,462
|537
|26.86%
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|712
|521
|191
|26.83%
|Seungbo Jang
|1,992
|1,458
|534
|26.81%
|Sean Einhaus
|2,068
|1,516
|552
|26.69%
|Braden Thornberry
|909
|668
|241
|26.51%
|Wil Besseling
|249
|183
|66
|26.51%
|Adam Eineving
|1,179
|868
|311
|26.38%
|Sam Burns
|209
|154
|55
|26.32%
|Tyler McCumber
|377
|278
|99
|26.26%
|Reinhardt Blaauw
|1,516
|1,118
|398
|26.25%
|Niklas Regner(Am)
|2,074
|1,532
|542
|26.13%
|Alejandro Tosti
|866
|640
|226
|26.10%
|Brian Harman
|123
|91
|32
|26.02%
|Christopher Maclean
|1,665
|1,232
|433
|26.01%
|Taylor Moore
|928
|689
|239
|25.75%
|Nicolai Nohr Madsen
|2,074
|1,540
|534
|25.75%
|Kyle Jones
|637
|474
|163
|25.59%
|Conor Purcell
|2,074
|1,546
|528
|25.46%
|Cameron Davis
|307
|229
|78
|25.41%
|Brendon Todd
|63
|47
|16
|25.40%
|Christopher Mivis
|955
|713
|242
|25.34%
|Mark Hubbard
|186
|139
|47
|25.27%
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|461
|345
|116
|25.16%
|Justin Hueber
|1,325
|992
|333
|25.13%
|Roberto Diaz
|474
|355
|119
|25.11%
|Yosuke Tsukada
|1,077
|807
|270
|25.07%
|Justin Thomas
|4
|3
|1
|25.00%
|Camilo Aguado
|967
|727
|240
|24.82%
|Naoto Nakanishi
|682
|513
|169
|24.78%
|Matthew Baldwin
|542
|408
|134
|24.72%
|Xiao Bowen
|1,305
|983
|322
|24.67%
|Spencer Levin
|1,958
|1,479
|479
|24.46%
|Oliver Lindell
|841
|636
|205
|24.38%
|Patton Kizzire
|312
|236
|76
|24.36%
|Casey Jarvis(Am)
|2,074
|1,570
|504
|24.30%
|Nick Flanagan
|675
|512
|163
|24.15%
|Oscar Lengden
|383
|291
|92
|24.02%
|Taisei Shimizu(Am)
|1,065
|812
|253
|23.76%
|Yassine Touhami
|2,044
|1,561
|483
|23.63%
|Michael Kok
|1,891
|1,445
|446
|23.59%
|Dean Burmester
|238
|182
|56
|23.53%
|Chip McDaniel
|838
|641
|197
|23.51%
|Trey Mullinax
|379
|290
|89
|23.48%
|Robert Dinwiddie
|1,658
|1,270
|388
|23.40%
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|642
|492
|150
|23.36%
|Martin Piller
|1,113
|856
|257
|23.09%
|Max Homa
|130
|100
|30
|23.08%
|Ankur Chadha
|1,622
|1,253
|369
|22.75%
|Luke Jerling
|844
|652
|192
|22.75%
|Miguel A Jimenez
|858
|663
|195
|22.73%
|Manuel Elvira
|1,577
|1,219
|358
|22.70%
|Sejun Yoon
|1,118
|867
|251
|22.45%
|Veer Ahlawat
|615
|477
|138
|22.44%
|Joaquin Niemann
|58
|45
|13
|22.41%
|Julien De Poyen Bellisle
|1,319
|1,024
|295
|22.37%
|Connor Syme
|291
|226
|65
|22.34%
|John Axelsen
|1,393
|1,085
|308
|22.11%
|Richard Green
|1,110
|870
|240
|21.62%
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|836
|656
|180
|21.53%
|Victor Riu
|1,569
|1,234
|335
|21.35%
|James Anstiss
|1,529
|1,204
|325
|21.26%
|Travis Smyth
|452
|356
|96
|21.24%
|Taichi Teshima
|1,713
|1,350
|363
|21.19%
|Inhoi Hur
|745
|589
|156
|20.94%
|Richard Taehoon Lee
|390
|309
|81
|20.77%
|Luca Galliano
|1,970
|1,561
|409
|20.76%
|Adrian Otaegui
|193
|153
|40
|20.73%
|Yuto Katsuragawa(Am)
|1,336
|1,060
|276
|20.66%
|Benedict Staben
|1,727
|1,375
|352
|20.38%
|Rowin Caron
|859
|686
|173
|20.14%
|Scott Jamieson
|290
|232
|58
|20.00%
|Lukas Lipold
|1,951
|1,561
|390
|19.99%
|Tomas Silva
|1,308
|1,048
|260
|19.88%
|Sungmin Cho
|1,455
|1,166
|289
|19.86%
|Hayden Buckley
|718
|576
|142
|19.78%
|Matthieu Pavon
|433
|348
|85
|19.63%
|Carlos Pigem
|947
|762
|185
|19.54%
|Kunihiro Kamii
|821
|664
|157
|19.12%
|Johannes Veerman
|325
|263
|62
|19.08%
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|384
|311
|73
|19.01%
|Scott Fernandez
|1,105
|899
|206
|18.64%
|Christiaan Burke(Am)
|1,567
|1,275
|292
|18.63%
|Dylan Mostert
|1,617
|1,316
|301
|18.61%
|Alexandre Rocha
|817
|665
|152
|18.60%
|Darren Walkley
|1,350
|1,100
|250
|18.52%
|Vincent Whaley
|557
|454
|103
|18.49%
|Benjamin David
|1,728
|1,409
|319
|18.46%
|Brandon Hagy
|487
|398
|89
|18.28%
|Seunghyuk Kim
|529
|433
|96
|18.15%
|Felix Palson
|1,537
|1,259
|278
|18.09%
|Mark Williams
|1,913
|1,570
|343
|17.93%
|Anil Bajrang Mane
|1,441
|1,187
|254
|17.63%
|David Howell
|1,732
|1,429
|303
|17.49%
|Martin Leth Simonsen
|655
|541
|114
|17.40%
|Mingyu Cho
|686
|567
|119
|17.35%
|Keenan Davidse
|663
|549
|114
|17.19%
|Daniel Young
|1,005
|833
|172
|17.11%
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|270
|224
|46
|17.04%
|Kevin Dougherty
|551
|458
|93
|16.88%
|Damien Perrier
|554
|461
|93
|16.79%
|Rikard Karlberg
|510
|425
|85
|16.67%
|Linus Lilliedahl
|1,433
|1,197
|236
|16.47%
|Brody Martin
|1,265
|1,060
|205
|16.21%
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|1,055
|886
|169
|16.02%
|Jarin Todd
|629
|529
|100
|15.90%
|Maxime Radureau
|1,211
|1,020
|191
|15.77%
|Thomas Elissalde
|1,594
|1,344
|250
|15.68%
|Breyten Meyer
|1,670
|1,411
|259
|15.51%
|Tatsuya Kodai
|872
|737
|135
|15.48%
|Zhang Jin
|1,711
|1,449
|262
|15.31%
|Thaya Limpipolpaibul
|1,327
|1,124
|203
|15.30%
|Rick Lamb
|1,114
|945
|169
|15.17%
|Martin Rohwer
|450
|382
|68
|15.11%
|Romain Vallaeys
|1,577
|1,339
|238
|15.09%
|Gavin Green
|224
|191
|33
|14.73%
|Kyle Reifers
|1,080
|921
|159
|14.72%
|Henric Sturehed
|693
|591
|102
|14.72%
|Patrick Newcomb
|1,158
|989
|169
|14.59%
|Braden Becker
|1,649
|1,412
|237
|14.37%
|Jens Dantorp
|721
|618
|103
|14.29%
|Jeff Winther
|323
|277
|46
|14.24%
|Max Rottluff
|914
|784
|130
|14.22%
|Nicholas Thompson
|1,260
|1,081
|179
|14.21%
|Patrick Fishburn
|585
|502
|83
|14.19%
|Robert MacIntyre
|64
|55
|9
|14.06%
|Soonsang Hong
|1,286
|1,106
|180
|14.00%
|Michael Miller(1992)
|774
|666
|108
|13.95%
|Ippei Koike
|1,494
|1,287
|207
|13.86%
|Brett Rumford
|1,000
|862
|138
|13.80%
|Shae Wools Cobb
|1,206
|1,041
|165
|13.68%
|Daiki Imano
|1,160
|1,003
|157
|13.53%
|Magnus A Carlsson
|1,640
|1,421
|219
|13.35%
|Mikiya Akutsu
|569
|494
|75
|13.18%
|Oliver Farr
|296
|257
|39
|13.18%
|Harry Higgs
|139
|121
|18
|12.95%
|Anton Wilbertsson
|1,044
|910
|134
|12.84%
|Hongtaek Kim
|1,364
|1,191
|173
|12.68%
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|1,304
|1,139
|165
|12.65%
|Lawry Flynn(Am)
|1,345
|1,176
|169
|12.57%
|Christopher Feldborg Nielsen
|1,049
|923
|126
|12.01%
|Bo Hoag
|337
|297
|40
|11.87%
|Harry Bateman
|1,092
|963
|129
|11.81%
|Bernd Ritthammer
|483
|426
|57
|11.80%
|Marty Dou Zecheng
|366
|323
|43
|11.75%
|Albin Tiden
|1,494
|1,322
|172
|11.51%
|Sean Crocker
|245
|217
|28
|11.43%
|James Wilson(Mar1990)
|1,176
|1,042
|134
|11.39%
|Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng
|871
|772
|99
|11.37%
|Andreas Halvorsen
|997
|884
|113
|11.33%
|Danny Masrin
|667
|592
|75
|11.24%
|Liu Yanwei
|619
|550
|69
|11.15%
|Xander Schauffele
|9
|8
|1
|11.11%
|Alejandro Canizares
|757
|673
|84
|11.10%
|Tyler Duncan(Jul1989)
|164
|146
|18
|10.98%
|Giulio Castagnara
|1,406
|1,256
|150
|10.67%
|Chase Seiffert
|293
|262
|31
|10.58%
|Paul Elissalde
|1,355
|1,212
|143
|10.55%
|Franck Daux
|1,508
|1,349
|159
|10.54%
|Neil Schietekat
|418
|374
|44
|10.53%
|Adam Svensson
|558
|500
|58
|10.39%
|Enrico Di Nitto
|652
|585
|67
|10.28%
|Ake Nilsson
|812
|729
|83
|10.22%
|Yuto Soeda
|1,239
|1,113
|126
|10.17%
|Niall Kearney
|1,406
|1,264
|142
|10.10%
|Corey Conners
|60
|54
|6
|10.00%
|Brian Carlson
|1,140
|1,029
|111
|9.74%
|Wade Ormsby
|230
|208
|22
|9.57%
|Kristoffer Reitan
|565
|511
|54
|9.56%
|Benjamin Rusch
|840
|760
|80
|9.52%
|Scott Wolfes
|1,255
|1,136
|119
|9.48%
|Niclas Johansson
|877
|794
|83
|9.46%
|Poosit Supupramai
|1,226
|1,110
|116
|9.46%
|Arjun Atwal
|1,338
|1,212
|126
|9.42%
|Kyounghoon Lee
|300
|272
|28
|9.33%
|Michael Hendry
|451
|410
|41
|9.09%
|Arnond Vongvanij
|1,200
|1,091
|109
|9.08%
|Heinrich Bruiners
|1,365
|1,242
|123
|9.01%
|Eunshin Park
|1,301
|1,184
|117
|8.99%
|Cameron Champ
|78
|71
|7
|8.97%
|Tobias Ruth
|1,096
|998
|98
|8.94%
|Charley Hoffman
|158
|144
|14
|8.86%
|Tyson Alexander
|666
|607
|59
|8.86%
|Steve Allan
|1,155
|1,053
|102
|8.83%
|Wyndham Clark
|161
|147
|14
|8.70%
|Linus Vaisanen
|1,182
|1,081
|101
|8.54%
|Kalle Samooja
|177
|162
|15
|8.47%
|Christian Braeunig
|1,343
|1,230
|113
|8.41%
|Patrick Reed
|12
|11
|1
|8.33%
|Takahiro Hataji
|797
|731
|66
|8.28%
|CJ du Plessis
|1,637
|1,503
|134
|8.19%
|Ricky Barnes
|1,173
|1,077
|96
|8.18%
|Adrian Meronk
|213
|196
|17
|7.98%
|Junseok Lee
|1,035
|953
|82
|7.92%
|Leonard Bem
|1,370
|1,262
|108
|7.88%
|Ryan Ruffels
|609
|562
|47
|7.72%
|Sungyeol Kwon
|716
|661
|55
|7.68%
|Charl Schwartzel
|223
|206
|17
|7.62%
|Hannes Ronneblad
|1,145
|1,059
|86
|7.51%
|Dylan Kok
|939
|870
|69
|7.35%
|Ben Evans
|738
|684
|54
|7.32%
|Chase Hanna
|1,281
|1,191
|90
|7.03%
|Gabriel Axell
|1,076
|1,001
|75
|6.97%
|Gregory Yates
|861
|801
|60
|6.97%
|Chao Haimeng
|892
|830
|62
|6.95%
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|691
|645
|46
|6.66%
|Kyongjun Moon
|347
|324
|23
|6.63%
|Niclas Weiland
|1,032
|964
|68
|6.59%
|Calum Fyfe
|1,327
|1,240
|87
|6.56%
|J.T. Poston
|77
|72
|5
|6.49%
|Bubba Watson
|47
|44
|3
|6.38%
|Doug Ghim
|413
|387
|26
|6.30%
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|613
|575
|38
|6.20%
|Minjun Kim
|1,091
|1,026
|65
|5.96%
|Chris Baker(Mar1986)
|455
|428
|27
|5.93%
|Tim Wilkinson
|490
|461
|29
|5.92%
|Phil Mickelson
|70
|66
|4
|5.71%
|Theunis Bezuidenhout
|1,295
|1,223
|72
|5.56%
|Keith Horne
|584
|552
|32
|5.48%
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|552
|522
|30
|5.43%
|Billy Kennerly
|732
|693
|39
|5.33%
|Masahiro Kawamura
|172
|163
|9
|5.23%
|Joohyung Kim(June2002)
|157
|149
|8
|5.10%
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|315
|299
|16
|5.08%
|Ryan Evans
|1,361
|1,292
|69
|5.07%
|Ross Fisher
|226
|215
|11
|4.87%
|Jarryd Felton
|561
|534
|27
|4.81%
|Zhang Huilin
|439
|418
|21
|4.78%
|Christiaan Basson
|922
|878
|44
|4.77%
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|20
|1
|4.76%
|Clement Sordet
|515
|491
|24
|4.66%
|Takashi Ogiso
|1,333
|1,272
|61
|4.58%
|Taihei Sato
|579
|553
|26
|4.49%
|Scott Stallings
|256
|245
|11
|4.30%
|Wonjoon Lee
|381
|365
|16
|4.20%
|Pieter Moolman
|911
|876
|35
|3.84%
|Seamus Power
|446
|429
|17
|3.81%
|Padraig Harrington
|316
|304
|12
|3.80%
|Sebastian Cappelen
|422
|406
|16
|3.79%
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|339
|327
|12
|3.54%
|Kevin Lucas
|927
|895
|32
|3.45%
|Grant Forrest
|330
|319
|11
|3.33%
|Justin Walters
|278
|269
|9
|3.24%
|Daijiro Izumida
|340
|329
|11
|3.24%
|Yoshitaka Takeya
|1,027
|994
|33
|3.21%
|Jesse Yap
|1,719
|1,671
|48
|2.79%
|Luke Brown(June1998)
|1,363
|1,326
|37
|2.71%
|Finn Fleer
|1,193
|1,161
|32
|2.68%
|Jonathan Randolph
|704
|688
|16
|2.27%
|Austin Smotherman
|707
|691
|16
|2.26%
|Lin Wen-Ko
|1,611
|1,576
|35
|2.17%
|Akshay Neranjen(Am)
|1,622
|1,587
|35
|2.16%
|Siwoo Kim
|97
|95
|2
|2.06%
|David Coupland
|513
|503
|10
|1.95%
|Alfie Plant
|727
|715
|12
|1.65%
|Sorachut Hansapiban
|1,777
|1,753
|24
|1.35%
|Dalan Refioglu
|1,870
|1,848
|22
|1.18%
|Jason Roets
|1,884
|1,862
|22
|1.17%
|Anton Karlsson
|469
|464
|5
|1.07%
|Max Albertus
|1,219
|1,207
|12
|0.98%
|David Gleeson
|748
|741
|7
|0.94%
|Elvis Smylie(Am)
|1,602
|1,588
|14
|0.87%
|Brandon Crick
|604
|599
|5
|0.83%
|Branden Grace
|127
|126
|1
|0.79%
|Koki Shiomi
|786
|780
|6
|0.76%
|Marthin Scheepers
|1,073
|1,065
|8
|0.75%
|Michael Weaver
|1,887
|1,873
|14
|0.74%
|Makoto Inoue
|1,660
|1,648
|12
|0.72%
|Charlie Dann
|1,660
|1,648
|12
|0.72%
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|588
|584
|4
|0.68%
|Michael Gligic
|447
|444
|3
|0.67%
|Seonghyeon Jeon
|1,874
|1,862
|12
|0.64%
|Eunho Youm
|1,874
|1,862
|12
|0.64%
|Tseng Tzu Hsuan
|1,260
|1,252
|8
|0.63%
|Nick Watson
|1,671
|1,661
|10
|0.60%
|Tom Gandy
|1,671
|1,661
|10
|0.60%
|Shi Alex Kim
|1,838
|1,828
|10
|0.54%
|Zhang Zihong
|1,732
|1,724
|8
|0.46%
|Brad Moules
|1,850
|1,842
|8
|0.43%
|Khai Jei Low
|1,650
|1,643
|7
|0.42%
|Piya Sawangarunporn
|1,844
|1,837
|7
|0.38%
|Ben Ferguson(June1998)
|1,682
|1,676
|6
|0.36%
|Lukas Gras
|1,682
|1,676
|6
|0.36%
|Nicolai Tinning
|1,148
|1,145
|3
|0.26%
|Christopher Petefish
|1,675
|1,671
|4
|0.24%
|Junwon Park
|614
|613
|1
|0.16%
|Christian L Nilsson
|1,891
|1,888
|3
|0.16%
|Angel Cabrera
|1,891
|1,888
|3
|0.16%
|Gideon Van der Vyver
|1,622
|1,620
|2
|0.12%
|Ben Schlottman
|1,622
|1,620
|2
|0.12%
|Daniel Chopra
|1,827
|1,825
|2
|0.11%
|Mathew Goggin
|1,838
|1,836
|2
|0.11%
|Woochan Kim
|1,855
|1,853
|2
|0.11%
|Jongyul Suk
|1,855
|1,853
|2
|0.11%
|Junsub Park
|1,855
|1,853
|2
|0.11%
|Sachin Baisoya
|1,860
|1,858
|2
|0.11%
|Sunghoon Kang
|86
|86
|0
|0.00%
|Soomin Lee
|295
|295
|0
|0.00%
|Lorenzo Gagli
|370
|370
|0
|0.00%
|Will Enefer
|864
|865
|-1
|-0.12%
|Arjun Prasad
|1,602
|1,604
|-2
|-0.12%
|Teemu Putkonen
|1,602
|1,604
|-2
|-0.12%
|Smylie Kaufman
|1,529
|1,531
|-2
|-0.13%
|Jack T Clarkson
|1,802
|1,805
|-3
|-0.17%
|Mikael Salminen
|1,698
|1,702
|-4
|-0.24%
|Waris Manthorn(Am)
|1,622
|1,626
|-4
|-0.25%
|Mamo Osanai
|1,622
|1,626
|-4
|-0.25%
|Chen Dinggen
|1,825
|1,830
|-5
|-0.27%
|Victor Trehet
|1,693
|1,698
|-5
|-0.30%
|Leon Vorster
|1,689
|1,694
|-5
|-0.30%
|Jorge Pichu Garcia
|1,689
|1,694
|-5
|-0.30%
|Anthony Quayle
|314
|315
|-1
|-0.32%
|Thepbadin Amaranan
|1,828
|1,834
|-6
|-0.33%
|Udorn Duangdecha
|1,802
|1,809
|-7
|-0.39%
|Krittin Sunthornnon
|1,802
|1,809
|-7
|-0.39%
|Davis Thompson(Am)
|1,537
|1,543
|-6
|-0.39%
|Brian Hughes
|1,787
|1,794
|-7
|-0.39%
|Yuki Takeuchi
|1,734
|1,741
|-7
|-0.40%
|Gian-Marco Petrozzi
|1,734
|1,741
|-7
|-0.40%
|Muhammad Naeem
|1,872
|1,880
|-8
|-0.43%
|Andrew Hudson
|1,739
|1,747
|-8
|-0.46%
|John Gough(Am)
|1,739
|1,747
|-8
|-0.46%
|Simon Ngigi
|1,791
|1,800
|-9
|-0.50%
|Velten Meyer
|1,779
|1,788
|-9
|-0.51%
|Peter Lonard
|1,156
|1,162
|-6
|-0.52%
|Abhishek Kuhar
|1,782
|1,792
|-10
|-0.56%
|Baptiste Courtachon
|1,782
|1,792
|-10
|-0.56%
|Shunsuke Sonoda
|1,834
|1,845
|-11
|-0.60%
|Ben Hall
|1,728
|1,739
|-11
|-0.64%
|Hamish Brown
|1,728
|1,739
|-11
|-0.64%
|Natthapong Niyomchon
|1,704
|1,715
|-11
|-0.65%
|Sebastien Gros
|916
|922
|-6
|-0.66%
|Keelan Van Wyk
|1,703
|1,715
|-12
|-0.70%
|David McIntyre
|1,812
|1,825
|-13
|-0.72%
|Per Langfors
|1,070
|1,078
|-8
|-0.75%
|Greg Eason
|1,722
|1,735
|-13
|-0.75%
|Jesper Sandborg
|1,722
|1,735
|-13
|-0.75%
|Lukas Michel(Am)
|1,428
|1,439
|-11
|-0.77%
|Victor Tarnstrom
|1,744
|1,758
|-14
|-0.80%
|Daniel Brennan
|1,710
|1,724
|-14
|-0.82%
|Harry Konig
|1,213
|1,223
|-10
|-0.82%
|James Du Preez Jnr
|814
|821
|-7
|-0.86%
|Lu Wen-Teh
|1,622
|1,636
|-14
|-0.86%
|Andreas Hillersborg Sorensen
|1,622
|1,636
|-14
|-0.86%
|Taisho Okabe
|1,622
|1,636
|-14
|-0.86%
|Nicholas Latimer
|1,585
|1,599
|-14
|-0.88%
|Oliver Clarke
|1,560
|1,574
|-14
|-0.90%
|Drew Nesbitt
|982
|991
|-9
|-0.92%
|Sungjoon Park
|1,765
|1,782
|-17
|-0.96%
|Jeongwoo Ham
|309
|312
|-3
|-0.97%
|Craig Farrelly
|1,758
|1,776
|-18
|-1.02%
|Jackson Dick
|1,758
|1,776
|-18
|-1.02%
|Richard Hoey
|1,160
|1,172
|-12
|-1.03%
|Paulo Pinto
|1,821
|1,840
|-19
|-1.04%
|Thomas Bass
|1,719
|1,737
|-18
|-1.05%
|Jack Colegate
|1,713
|1,731
|-18
|-1.05%
|Casey Wittenberg
|1,797
|1,816
|-19
|-1.06%
|Hayato Yoshida
|1,734
|1,753
|-19
|-1.10%
|Allen John
|541
|547
|-6
|-1.11%
|Md Akbar Hossain
|1,768
|1,788
|-20
|-1.13%
|Vikrant Chopra
|1,385
|1,401
|-16
|-1.16%
|Ryan Baca
|1,699
|1,719
|-20
|-1.18%
|Jade Buitendag
|1,777
|1,798
|-21
|-1.18%
|Blake Cannon
|1,742
|1,763
|-21
|-1.21%
|Kyungnam Kang
|380
|385
|-5
|-1.32%
|Joachim B Hansen
|146
|148
|-2
|-1.37%
|Chiragh Kumar
|1,289
|1,307
|-18
|-1.40%
|Nathan Kimsey
|1,408
|1,428
|-20
|-1.42%
|Carl Didrik M. Fosaas(Am)
|1,678
|1,702
|-24
|-1.43%
|Cedric Otten(Am)
|1,673
|1,697
|-24
|-1.43%
|Philip Bootsma
|1,660
|1,684
|-24
|-1.45%
|Marco Iten
|895
|908
|-13
|-1.45%
|Jeunghun Wang
|332
|337
|-5
|-1.51%
|Seung Jongheon Park
|775
|787
|-12
|-1.55%
|Mateusz Gradecki
|826
|839
|-13
|-1.57%
|Abdul Hadi
|1,841
|1,870
|-29
|-1.58%
|Insung Ko
|1,705
|1,733
|-28
|-1.64%
|Woohyun Kim
|1,275
|1,296
|-21
|-1.65%
|Yeh Yu-Chen
|1,485
|1,510
|-25
|-1.68%
|JC Ritchie
|175
|178
|-3
|-1.71%
|Karl Ochse
|1,516
|1,542
|-26
|-1.72%
|Anders Albertson
|514
|523
|-9
|-1.75%
|Todd Baek
|392
|399
|-7
|-1.79%
|Cesar Costilla
|1,747
|1,779
|-32
|-1.83%
|Bernard Geelkerken
|1,731
|1,763
|-32
|-1.85%
|Rick Kulacz
|1,845
|1,880
|-35
|-1.90%
|Frazer Droop
|1,845
|1,880
|-35
|-1.90%
|Antonio Hortal
|1,713
|1,746
|-33
|-1.93%
|Daejin Jeong
|1,751
|1,785
|-34
|-1.94%
|Abhishek Jha
|1,485
|1,514
|-29
|-1.95%
|Chris Swanepoel
|1,611
|1,643
|-32
|-1.99%
|Robbie Busher
|1,560
|1,591
|-31
|-1.99%
|Anders Hansen
|1,695
|1,729
|-34
|-2.01%
|Brandon Stone
|195
|199
|-4
|-2.05%
|Steven Brown
|237
|242
|-5
|-2.11%
|Deyen Lawson
|706
|721
|-15
|-2.12%
|Akinori Yoshimura
|1,619
|1,655
|-36
|-2.22%
|Thomas Le Berre
|1,744
|1,783
|-39
|-2.24%
|Thabiso Ngcobo
|1,516
|1,550
|-34
|-2.24%
|Tomohiro Kondo
|1,158
|1,184
|-26
|-2.25%
|Jake Higginbottom
|792
|810
|-18
|-2.27%
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|728
|745
|-17
|-2.34%
|Andre Nel
|1,282
|1,312
|-30
|-2.34%
|Bud Cauley
|169
|173
|-4
|-2.37%
|Jacquin Hess
|1,594
|1,632
|-38
|-2.38%
|Abhinav Lohan
|958
|981
|-23
|-2.40%
|Sanjeev L Kumar
|1,109
|1,136
|-27
|-2.43%
|Thomas Pieters
|82
|84
|-2
|-2.44%
|Shun Murayama
|1,835
|1,880
|-45
|-2.45%
|Frederick Wedel
|1,580
|1,620
|-40
|-2.53%
|Franck Medale
|1,650
|1,692
|-42
|-2.55%
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|780
|800
|-20
|-2.56%
|Sulman Raza
|1,676
|1,719
|-43
|-2.57%
|Matthew Pinizzotto
|1,676
|1,719
|-43
|-2.57%
|Clemens Prader
|1,685
|1,729
|-44
|-2.61%
|Tomofumi Ouchi
|1,708
|1,753
|-45
|-2.63%
|Toshiki Ishitoku
|1,708
|1,753
|-45
|-2.63%
|David Drysdale
|410
|421
|-11
|-2.68%
|Jeremy Sharpe
|1,640
|1,684
|-44
|-2.68%
|Michael-James Steyn
|1,640
|1,684
|-44
|-2.68%
|Koichiro Kawano
|1,640
|1,684
|-44
|-2.68%
|Ryoma Miki
|1,640
|1,684
|-44
|-2.68%
|Quintin Wilsnach
|1,640
|1,684
|-44
|-2.68%
|Adilson da Silva
|335
|344
|-9
|-2.69%
|Ren Yonezawa(Am)
|590
|606
|-16
|-2.71%
|Chanhee Park
|1,695
|1,741
|-46
|-2.71%
|Taeho Kim
|1,695
|1,741
|-46
|-2.71%
|Lincoln Tighe
|1,751
|1,799
|-48
|-2.74%
|Will Collins
|1,818
|1,868
|-50
|-2.75%
|Kento Nakai
|1,574
|1,618
|-44
|-2.80%
|Gregory Foo
|1,598
|1,643
|-45
|-2.82%
|Muhammad Shabbir
|1,828
|1,880
|-52
|-2.84%
|Cory Crawford
|839
|863
|-24
|-2.86%
|Natthaphat Harnchokchaiskul
|1,325
|1,363
|-38
|-2.87%
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|1,010
|1,039
|-29
|-2.87%
|Jovan Rebula(Am)
|1,768
|1,821
|-53
|-3.00%
|David Heinzinger
|1,053
|1,085
|-32
|-3.04%
|Ashley Hall
|868
|895
|-27
|-3.11%
|Robert Allenby
|1,768
|1,823
|-55
|-3.11%
|Jan Cafourek
|926
|955
|-29
|-3.13%
|Teaghan Gauche
|1,747
|1,803
|-56
|-3.21%
|Sander Aadusaar
|1,619
|1,671
|-52
|-3.21%
|Charlie Jerner
|1,611
|1,663
|-52
|-3.23%
|Tobias Eden
|1,611
|1,663
|-52
|-3.23%
|Oliver Bekker
|603
|623
|-20
|-3.32%
|Justin Warren
|979
|1,012
|-33
|-3.37%
|Robert S Karlsson
|1,245
|1,287
|-42
|-3.37%
|Tertius Van Den Berg
|1,790
|1,851
|-61
|-3.41%
|Daisuke Yasumoto
|1,046
|1,083
|-37
|-3.54%
|Marc Leishman
|28
|29
|-1
|-3.57%
|Martin Vorster(Am)
|1,650
|1,709
|-59
|-3.58%
|Marty Jertson
|1,650
|1,709
|-59
|-3.58%
|Rob Labritz
|1,650
|1,709
|-59
|-3.58%
|Rich Beem
|1,650
|1,709
|-59
|-3.58%
|Ryan Vermeer
|1,650
|1,709
|-59
|-3.58%
|M. Sasidaran
|1,083
|1,122
|-39
|-3.60%
|Martin Ovesen
|1,423
|1,475
|-52
|-3.65%
|Abhijit Singh Chadha
|1,125
|1,167
|-42
|-3.73%
|Justin Shin
|671
|697
|-26
|-3.87%
|Rhys Thompson
|1,594
|1,656
|-62
|-3.89%
|Kieran Muir
|737
|766
|-29
|-3.93%
|Allister de Kock
|1,248
|1,298
|-50
|-4.01%
|Uli Weinhandl
|1,550
|1,613
|-63
|-4.06%
|Erik van Rooyen
|49
|51
|-2
|-4.08%
|Shankar Das
|1,025
|1,067
|-42
|-4.10%
|Tag Ridings
|995
|1,037
|-42
|-4.22%
|Masamichi Ito
|1,485
|1,548
|-63
|-4.24%
|Harrison Woan
|1,563
|1,630
|-67
|-4.29%
|Greg Chalmers
|690
|720
|-30
|-4.35%
|Daniel Fox
|744
|777
|-33
|-4.44%
|Charlie Saxon
|494
|516
|-22
|-4.45%
|Poonnavich Hirayama
|1,360
|1,421
|-61
|-4.49%
|Michael Thorbjornsen(Am)
|1,601
|1,676
|-75
|-4.68%
|Santiago Gomez
|1,023
|1,071
|-48
|-4.69%
|Borworn Chaisri
|1,524
|1,596
|-72
|-4.72%
|Beon Yeong Lee
|1,747
|1,830
|-83
|-4.75%
|Taichi Kimura(Am)
|1,473
|1,543
|-70
|-4.75%
|Harold Varner III
|124
|130
|-6
|-4.84%
|Josh Hill(Am)
|1,213
|1,272
|-59
|-4.86%
|Max Schmitt
|716
|751
|-35
|-4.89%
|Byron Coetzee
|1,058
|1,110
|-52
|-4.91%
|Ryuta Kamimura
|1,098
|1,152
|-54
|-4.92%
|Petter Mikalsen
|1,494
|1,568
|-74
|-4.95%
|Taehee Lee
|444
|466
|-22
|-4.95%
|Robert Hogan
|1,441
|1,513
|-72
|-5.00%
|Adam Chapman
|1,512
|1,588
|-76
|-5.03%
|Chandler Eaton
|1,587
|1,667
|-80
|-5.04%
|Samuel Stevens
|1,484
|1,560
|-76
|-5.12%
|Yu Chun-an(am)
|870
|915
|-45
|-5.17%
|Sam Chien
|1,120
|1,178
|-58
|-5.18%
|Mikael Lundberg
|763
|803
|-40
|-5.24%
|Matt Saulez
|1,137
|1,197
|-60
|-5.28%
|Jake Johnson
|1,548
|1,630
|-82
|-5.30%
|Jack Trent(Am)
|1,335
|1,406
|-71
|-5.32%
|Brett Coletta
|408
|430
|-22
|-5.39%
|Kosuke Sunagawa(am)
|1,277
|1,346
|-69
|-5.40%
|Matthew HungHai Cheung
|1,450
|1,529
|-79
|-5.45%
|Youngwoong Kim
|993
|1,048
|-55
|-5.54%
|Jonghark Kim
|1,302
|1,375
|-73
|-5.61%
|James Marchesani
|730
|771
|-41
|-5.62%
|Coert Groenewald
|1,011
|1,068
|-57
|-5.64%
|Jonathan Thomson
|665
|704
|-39
|-5.86%
|Gunn Charoenkul
|151
|160
|-9
|-5.96%
|Kalle Sneck
|1,622
|1,719
|-97
|-5.98%
|Kristoffer Ventura
|166
|176
|-10
|-6.02%
|Jaco Prinsloo
|694
|736
|-42
|-6.05%
|Samuel Cyr
|1,224
|1,299
|-75
|-6.13%
|Hein Sithu
|1,557
|1,653
|-96
|-6.17%
|David Gazzolo
|1,508
|1,601
|-93
|-6.17%
|Sudhir Sharma
|1,597
|1,696
|-99
|-6.20%
|Mark Purser
|1,658
|1,761
|-103
|-6.21%
|Augusto Nunez
|353
|375
|-22
|-6.23%
|Mithun Perera
|930
|988
|-58
|-6.24%
|Takanori Konishi
|1,025
|1,089
|-64
|-6.24%
|Andreas Lunding
|1,104
|1,173
|-69
|-6.25%
|Chris Paisley
|239
|254
|-15
|-6.28%
|Yin Yongxuan
|1,465
|1,557
|-92
|-6.28%
|Robin Williams(Am)
|1,213
|1,290
|-77
|-6.35%
|Md Sajib Ali
|1,681
|1,788
|-107
|-6.37%
|Erwan Vielledent
|1,327
|1,412
|-85
|-6.41%
|Eric McCardle
|1,327
|1,412
|-85
|-6.41%
|Ben Stow
|371
|395
|-24
|-6.47%
|Felix Mory
|923
|983
|-60
|-6.50%
|Prom Meesawat
|322
|343
|-21
|-6.52%
|Badal Hossain
|1,689
|1,801
|-112
|-6.63%
|Christopher Hickman
|1,673
|1,785
|-112
|-6.69%
|Clement Berardo
|1,446
|1,543
|-97
|-6.71%
|Troy Moses
|1,758
|1,876
|-118
|-6.71%
|Brett Munson
|1,476
|1,576
|-100
|-6.78%
|Mitchell Slorach
|1,768
|1,888
|-120
|-6.79%
|Inho Kim
|1,722
|1,840
|-118
|-6.85%
|Toru Taniguchi
|875
|935
|-60
|-6.86%
|James Ryan Lam
|1,755
|1,876
|-121
|-6.89%
|Paul Harris
|1,755
|1,876
|-121
|-6.89%
|Leo Lespinasse
|1,737
|1,858
|-121
|-6.97%
|Hakhyung Kim
|1,545
|1,653
|-108
|-6.99%
|Jeongmin Park
|1,554
|1,663
|-109
|-7.01%
|Erik Jonasson
|1,663
|1,780
|-117
|-7.04%
|Alasdair Plumb
|1,341
|1,436
|-95
|-7.08%
|George Gandranata
|1,637
|1,753
|-116
|-7.09%
|Daihan Lee
|1,537
|1,646
|-109
|-7.09%
|Anirban Lahiri
|406
|435
|-29
|-7.14%
|Divyanshu Bajaj
|1,201
|1,287
|-86
|-7.16%
|Jack Floydd
|1,241
|1,330
|-89
|-7.17%
|Mathias Eggenberger
|1,455
|1,561
|-106
|-7.29%
|Wang Wei Hsuan
|1,047
|1,124
|-77
|-7.35%
|Raththee Sirithanakunsak
|828
|889
|-61
|-7.37%
|Kuang Yang(Am)
|1,245
|1,337
|-92
|-7.39%
|Bradley Bawden
|1,433
|1,539
|-106
|-7.40%
|Rikuya Hoshino
|106
|114
|-8
|-7.55%
|Aaron Wilkin
|937
|1,009
|-72
|-7.68%
|Adam Schenk
|221
|238
|-17
|-7.69%
|Marcus Fraser
|529
|570
|-41
|-7.75%
|Jason Smith
|874
|942
|-68
|-7.78%
|Daniel Gavins
|923
|995
|-72
|-7.80%
|Tom Whitney
|640
|690
|-50
|-7.81%
|Troy Merritt
|140
|151
|-11
|-7.86%
|Clayton Mansfield
|1,574
|1,698
|-124
|-7.88%
|Dengshan Koh
|1,750
|1,888
|-138
|-7.89%
|Hank Lebioda
|304
|328
|-24
|-7.89%
|Ryan Snouffer
|1,251
|1,350
|-99
|-7.91%
|Anthony Maccaglia
|1,468
|1,585
|-117
|-7.97%
|Joakim Lagergren
|173
|187
|-14
|-8.09%
|Justin Quiban
|1,371
|1,482
|-111
|-8.10%
|Masamichi Uehira
|1,421
|1,538
|-117
|-8.23%
|Justin Hicks
|1,576
|1,706
|-130
|-8.25%
|Edgar Catherine
|1,297
|1,404
|-107
|-8.25%
|Wu Ashun
|349
|378
|-29
|-8.31%
|Nadaraja Thangaraja
|1,222
|1,324
|-102
|-8.35%
|Darren Beck
|574
|622
|-48
|-8.36%
|Josh Teater
|310
|336
|-26
|-8.39%
|Jyoti Randhawa
|989
|1,072
|-83
|-8.39%
|Christopher Carstensen
|1,534
|1,663
|-129
|-8.41%
|Sam Lee
|1,088
|1,180
|-92
|-8.46%
|Craig Ross
|952
|1,033
|-81
|-8.51%
|Petr Hruby(Am)
|1,467
|1,592
|-125
|-8.52%
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|1,313
|1,425
|-112
|-8.53%
|Ryan Harmer
|1,355
|1,471
|-116
|-8.56%
|Ben Amor
|1,375
|1,493
|-118
|-8.58%
|Kyle Mueller
|1,151
|1,250
|-99
|-8.60%
|Jaco Van Zyl
|511
|555
|-44
|-8.61%
|John Parry
|1,102
|1,197
|-95
|-8.62%
|Kapil Kumar
|1,450
|1,575
|-125
|-8.62%
|Naraajie E Ramadhan Putra(Am)
|1,090
|1,184
|-94
|-8.62%
|Sungkug Park
|428
|465
|-37
|-8.64%
|Daeeok Jeong
|1,533
|1,667
|-134
|-8.74%
|Jason Froneman
|901
|980
|-79
|-8.77%
|Jesper Kennegard
|1,124
|1,223
|-99
|-8.81%
|Emilio Puma Dominguez
|866
|943
|-77
|-8.89%
|Terry Pilkadaris
|697
|759
|-62
|-8.90%
|Panuwat Bulsombath
|958
|1,044
|-86
|-8.98%
|Devon Bling(Am)
|1,537
|1,676
|-139
|-9.04%
|Oscar Bergman(Jul1992)
|1,503
|1,640
|-137
|-9.12%
|Shamim Khan
|601
|656
|-55
|-9.15%
|Andres Gallegos
|596
|651
|-55
|-9.23%
|Shotaro Ban
|1,479
|1,616
|-137
|-9.26%
|David Lipsky
|194
|212
|-18
|-9.28%
|Wu Hongfu
|1,573
|1,719
|-146
|-9.28%
|David Carey
|1,098
|1,200
|-102
|-9.29%
|Brady Watt
|890
|973
|-83
|-9.33%
|Mathieu Decottignies Lafon
|1,368
|1,496
|-128
|-9.36%
|Axel Boasson
|1,205
|1,318
|-113
|-9.38%
|Arthur Ameil Planchin
|1,386
|1,516
|-130
|-9.38%
|Andreas Gronkvist
|943
|1,032
|-89
|-9.44%
|Greg Snow
|1,396
|1,528
|-132
|-9.46%
|James Ross
|1,130
|1,237
|-107
|-9.47%
|Peter Wilson
|1,402
|1,535
|-133
|-9.49%
|Nicholas Poppleton
|1,260
|1,380
|-120
|-9.52%
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|416
|456
|-40
|-9.62%
|Jamie Dick
|1,236
|1,355
|-119
|-9.63%
|Zach Cabra
|1,390
|1,524
|-134
|-9.64%
|Guillermo Willy Pumarol
|1,488
|1,632
|-144
|-9.68%
|Stanislas Gautier
|1,020
|1,119
|-99
|-9.71%
|Chan Shih-chang
|597
|655
|-58
|-9.72%
|Fumihiro Ebine
|1,313
|1,441
|-128
|-9.75%
|David Toms
|1,460
|1,604
|-144
|-9.86%
|Maximilian Oelfke
|1,648
|1,811
|-163
|-9.89%
|Nicolas Platret
|1,397
|1,536
|-139
|-9.95%
|Louis Oosthuizen
|20
|22
|-2
|-10.00%
|Yuki Kitagawa
|1,349
|1,484
|-135
|-10.01%
|Max Smith
|1,640
|1,805
|-165
|-10.06%
|Robby Shelton IV
|159
|175
|-16
|-10.06%
|David Skinns
|882
|971
|-89
|-10.09%
|Sebastian Heisele
|188
|207
|-19
|-10.11%
|Benjamin Alvarado
|1,678
|1,848
|-170
|-10.13%
|Ben Eccles
|847
|933
|-86
|-10.15%
|Jay Choi
|1,302
|1,435
|-133
|-10.22%
|Josh Hilleard
|1,564
|1,724
|-160
|-10.23%
|Li Linqiang(Am)
|1,267
|1,397
|-130
|-10.26%
|Ikjae Jang
|1,554
|1,714
|-160
|-10.30%
|Zach Zaback
|1,514
|1,671
|-157
|-10.37%
|William Nygard
|1,136
|1,254
|-118
|-10.39%
|Haydn Porteous
|546
|603
|-57
|-10.44%
|William Cannon
|1,252
|1,383
|-131
|-10.46%
|Kyler Dunkle
|1,094
|1,209
|-115
|-10.51%
|Daisuke Matsubara
|864
|955
|-91
|-10.53%
|Bradley Neil
|1,006
|1,112
|-106
|-10.54%
|Tawit Polthai
|1,480
|1,636
|-156
|-10.54%
|Andrew Yun
|1,277
|1,412
|-135
|-10.57%
|Jack Senior
|227
|251
|-24
|-10.57%
|Manuel Trappel
|1,408
|1,557
|-149
|-10.58%
|Aaron Wise
|113
|125
|-12
|-10.62%
|Matthew Rushton
|1,550
|1,715
|-165
|-10.65%
|Rahil Gangjee
|807
|893
|-86
|-10.66%
|Garrett Osborn
|1,191
|1,319
|-128
|-10.75%
|Tom Power Horan
|767
|850
|-83
|-10.82%
|Neil Fenwick
|1,078
|1,195
|-117
|-10.85%
|Alvaro Jose Arizabaleta
|1,425
|1,580
|-155
|-10.88%
|Jaeho Kim
|771
|855
|-84
|-10.89%
|Peetie Van der Merwe
|1,211
|1,343
|-132
|-10.90%
|Romain Wattel
|547
|607
|-60
|-10.97%
|Sean Towndrow
|1,139
|1,264
|-125
|-10.97%
|Namchok Tantipokhakul
|907
|1,007
|-100
|-11.03%
|Jeremy Paul
|1,293
|1,436
|-143
|-11.06%
|Jack McDonald
|1,056
|1,173
|-117
|-11.08%
|Alessandro Tadini
|1,532
|1,702
|-170
|-11.10%
|Andy Zhang
|1,257
|1,397
|-140
|-11.14%
|George Cunningham
|538
|598
|-60
|-11.15%
|Joonhyeong Jeon
|1,263
|1,404
|-141
|-11.16%
|Maverick Antcliff
|232
|258
|-26
|-11.21%
|Azuma Yano
|1,320
|1,468
|-148
|-11.21%
|Hayden Griffiths
|1,640
|1,824
|-184
|-11.22%
|Ahmed Marjane
|1,583
|1,761
|-178
|-11.24%
|William Register
|1,266
|1,409
|-143
|-11.30%
|Taylor MacDonald
|973
|1,083
|-110
|-11.31%
|Pedro Figueiredo
|860
|958
|-98
|-11.40%
|Shinji Tomimura
|1,592
|1,774
|-182
|-11.43%
|Matthew Jordan
|174
|194
|-20
|-11.49%
|Aman Raj
|435
|485
|-50
|-11.49%
|Syed Saqib Ahmed
|1,198
|1,336
|-138
|-11.52%
|Doeun An
|1,432
|1,597
|-165
|-11.52%
|Wolmer Murillo
|1,338
|1,493
|-155
|-11.58%
|Junhyeok Park
|938
|1,047
|-109
|-11.62%
|Ian Poulter
|43
|48
|-5
|-11.63%
|Anthony Michael
|625
|698
|-73
|-11.68%
|Chikkarangappa S
|368
|411
|-43
|-11.68%
|Romain Langasque
|111
|124
|-13
|-11.71%
|Raphael De Sousa
|1,126
|1,258
|-132
|-11.72%
|Rafael Echenique
|1,433
|1,601
|-168
|-11.72%
|Gonzalo Vicente Elena
|1,147
|1,282
|-135
|-11.77%
|David Hearn
|405
|453
|-48
|-11.85%
|Ugo Coussaud
|674
|754
|-80
|-11.87%
|Morgan Hoffmann
|1,252
|1,401
|-149
|-11.90%
|Matt Ryan
|1,168
|1,308
|-140
|-11.99%
|Steve Surry
|350
|392
|-42
|-12.00%
|Bryden MacPherson
|1,062
|1,190
|-128
|-12.05%
|Edward Loar
|1,130
|1,268
|-138
|-12.21%
|Alex Wrigley
|1,052
|1,181
|-129
|-12.26%
|Matthew Campbell
|1,290
|1,449
|-159
|-12.33%
|Ricardo Celia
|751
|844
|-93
|-12.38%
|Jakob Kollerup
|1,534
|1,724
|-190
|-12.39%
|Joey Garber
|460
|517
|-57
|-12.39%
|Chris Hanson
|1,366
|1,536
|-170
|-12.45%
|Pierre Pineau
|1,378
|1,550
|-172
|-12.48%
|Paul McKechnie
|1,394
|1,568
|-174
|-12.48%
|Daeng Abd Rahman Abd Aziz
|1,079
|1,214
|-135
|-12.51%
|Vitek Novak(Am)
|1,164
|1,310
|-146
|-12.54%
|Christian Baech Christensen
|1,267
|1,426
|-159
|-12.55%
|Robin Dawson
|1,107
|1,246
|-139
|-12.56%
|Gregory Molteni
|1,171
|1,319
|-148
|-12.64%
|Jyouji Nakamura
|1,412
|1,592
|-180
|-12.75%
|Byungmin Cho
|1,299
|1,465
|-166
|-12.78%
|Seve Benson
|1,267
|1,429
|-162
|-12.79%
|Seth Fair
|1,562
|1,763
|-201
|-12.87%
|Felix Schulz
|1,410
|1,592
|-182
|-12.91%
|Andrew Dodt
|271
|306
|-35
|-12.92%
|Wallie Coetsee
|1,602
|1,811
|-209
|-13.05%
|Ilhwan Park
|1,380
|1,561
|-181
|-13.12%
|Federico Maccario
|631
|714
|-83
|-13.15%
|Michael Arnaud
|1,018
|1,152
|-134
|-13.16%
|Hennie O'Kennedy
|861
|975
|-114
|-13.24%
|Geoff Ogilvy
|1,592
|1,804
|-212
|-13.32%
|Mitchell Meissner
|1,430
|1,624
|-194
|-13.57%
|James Driscoll
|1,031
|1,171
|-140
|-13.58%
|Merrick Bremner
|476
|541
|-65
|-13.66%
|Hiroshi Iwata
|234
|266
|-32
|-13.68%
|Colt Knost
|1,338
|1,522
|-184
|-13.75%
|Michael Davan
|1,556
|1,770
|-214
|-13.75%
|James Erkenbeck
|1,543
|1,758
|-215
|-13.93%
|Campbell Rawson
|700
|798
|-98
|-14.00%
|Matt Jones
|99
|113
|-14
|-14.14%
|Travis Trace
|1,089
|1,243
|-154
|-14.14%
|Julian Etulain
|664
|758
|-94
|-14.16%
|Andrew Scrimshaw
|1,201
|1,372
|-171
|-14.24%
|Jaebum Park
|1,459
|1,667
|-208
|-14.26%
|Samuel Del Val Onaederra
|658
|752
|-94
|-14.29%
|Gustavo Silva
|1,311
|1,499
|-188
|-14.34%
|James Allenby
|1,311
|1,499
|-188
|-14.34%
|Angad Cheema
|1,331
|1,522
|-191
|-14.35%
|Haraldur Magnus
|599
|685
|-86
|-14.36%
|He Zeming
|1,553
|1,776
|-223
|-14.36%
|Yoseop Seo
|549
|628
|-79
|-14.39%
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|236
|270
|-34
|-14.41%
|Amir Nazrin
|1,143
|1,308
|-165
|-14.44%
|Yurav Premlall(Am)
|1,336
|1,529
|-193
|-14.45%
|Khalin H Joshi
|789
|903
|-114
|-14.45%
|Derek Barron
|912
|1,044
|-132
|-14.47%
|Danny Chia
|1,165
|1,334
|-169
|-14.51%
|Louis de Jager
|255
|292
|-37
|-14.51%
|Tyrone Ferreira
|1,598
|1,830
|-232
|-14.52%
|Todd Clements
|392
|449
|-57
|-14.54%
|Charlie Bull
|1,566
|1,794
|-228
|-14.56%
|Dru Love IV
|1,545
|1,770
|-225
|-14.56%
|Leandro Marelli
|611
|700
|-89
|-14.57%
|Philip Eriksson
|432
|495
|-63
|-14.58%
|Riekus Nortje
|1,106
|1,269
|-163
|-14.74%
|Adri Arnaus
|115
|132
|-17
|-14.78%
|Priyanshu Singh
|898
|1,031
|-133
|-14.81%
|Myles Creighton
|1,242
|1,426
|-184
|-14.81%
|Yuta Uetake
|1,347
|1,547
|-200
|-14.85%
|Brad Miller
|1,400
|1,608
|-208
|-14.86%
|Ethan Tracy
|813
|934
|-121
|-14.88%
|Jack Singh Brar
|376
|432
|-56
|-14.89%
|Zhou Guowu
|1,013
|1,164
|-151
|-14.91%
|Rory Hie
|550
|632
|-82
|-14.91%
|Jonathan Byrd
|492
|566
|-74
|-15.04%
|Christopher Wood
|1,195
|1,375
|-180
|-15.06%
|Nick Marsh
|1,418
|1,632
|-214
|-15.09%
|Kenta Endo
|1,092
|1,257
|-165
|-15.11%
|Sean O'Hair
|627
|722
|-95
|-15.15%
|Norman Xiong
|1,587
|1,828
|-241
|-15.19%
|Hubert Tisserand
|996
|1,148
|-152
|-15.26%
|Doug McGuigan
|1,504
|1,734
|-230
|-15.29%
|Freddie Jacobson(Sept1974)
|1,239
|1,429
|-190
|-15.33%
|Philip Geerts
|1,401
|1,616
|-215
|-15.35%
|Nino Bertasio
|357
|412
|-55
|-15.41%
|Adam Burdett
|1,377
|1,590
|-213
|-15.47%
|Ockie Strydom
|477
|551
|-74
|-15.51%
|Moritz Lampert
|580
|670
|-90
|-15.52%
|James Frazer
|1,450
|1,676
|-226
|-15.59%
|Maximiliano Godoy
|1,282
|1,482
|-200
|-15.60%
|Jose Toledo
|1,221
|1,412
|-191
|-15.64%
|Koki Furuta
|1,534
|1,774
|-240
|-15.65%
|Jason Gore
|1,585
|1,833
|-248
|-15.65%
|Luke Donald
|431
|499
|-68
|-15.78%
|John Ross Galbraith
|1,404
|1,626
|-222
|-15.81%
|Chinnarat Phadungsil
|830
|962
|-132
|-15.90%
|Victor Theandersson
|1,067
|1,237
|-170
|-15.93%
|Desne van den Bergh
|772
|895
|-123
|-15.93%
|Hyukchul Shin
|1,415
|1,641
|-226
|-15.97%
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|581
|674
|-93
|-16.01%
|Joseph Lane
|930
|1,079
|-149
|-16.02%
|Byron Meth
|986
|1,144
|-158
|-16.02%
|Matthew Negri
|1,207
|1,401
|-194
|-16.07%
|Dylan Boshart
|944
|1,096
|-152
|-16.10%
|Bradley Moore
|880
|1,022
|-142
|-16.14%
|William Harrold
|1,419
|1,648
|-229
|-16.14%
|Jinho Choi
|710
|825
|-115
|-16.20%
|Jason Day
|37
|43
|-6
|-16.22%
|Ryo Ishikawa
|80
|93
|-13
|-16.25%
|Luke Guthrie
|736
|856
|-120
|-16.30%
|Simon Forsstrom
|1,073
|1,248
|-175
|-16.31%
|Tom Shadbolt
|1,607
|1,870
|-263
|-16.37%
|Nick Voke
|537
|625
|-88
|-16.39%
|Bryce Easton
|329
|383
|-54
|-16.41%
|John Oda
|548
|638
|-90
|-16.42%
|Alex Wennstam
|1,050
|1,223
|-173
|-16.48%
|Takashi Iwamoto
|905
|1,055
|-150
|-16.57%
|Blake Collyer
|1,259
|1,468
|-209
|-16.60%
|Maximilian Kieffer
|397
|463
|-66
|-16.62%
|Michele Ortolani
|1,288
|1,503
|-215
|-16.69%
|Pannakorn Uthaipas
|610
|712
|-102
|-16.72%
|James Ruth
|1,414
|1,651
|-237
|-16.76%
|Paul Peterson
|602
|703
|-101
|-16.78%
|T.J. Vogel
|711
|831
|-120
|-16.88%
|Conor O'Neil
|1,157
|1,353
|-196
|-16.94%
|Jorge Campillo
|100
|117
|-17
|-17.00%
|Rhys West
|1,094
|1,280
|-186
|-17.00%
|David McKenzie
|1,557
|1,822
|-265
|-17.02%
|Andrew Curlewis
|1,527
|1,787
|-260
|-17.03%
|Leunkwang Kim
|698
|817
|-119
|-17.05%
|Taewook Koh
|1,491
|1,747
|-256
|-17.17%
|Yushi Ito
|1,028
|1,205
|-177
|-17.22%
|Taewoo Kim(Jan1993)
|1,344
|1,576
|-232
|-17.26%
|Daniel Gaunt
|1,187
|1,392
|-205
|-17.27%
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|503
|590
|-87
|-17.30%
|Xavi Puig
|1,441
|1,692
|-251
|-17.42%
|Ryan Campbell
|987
|1,159
|-172
|-17.43%
|Chen Guxin
|949
|1,115
|-166
|-17.49%
|Will Whiteoak
|1,466
|1,724
|-258
|-17.60%
|Panuwat Muenlek
|1,061
|1,248
|-187
|-17.62%
|Cameron Moralee
|1,163
|1,368
|-205
|-17.63%
|Ryutaro Nagano
|662
|779
|-117
|-17.67%
|Andrew Evans
|1,512
|1,780
|-268
|-17.72%
|Mardan Mamat
|778
|916
|-138
|-17.74%
|Garth Mulroy
|1,116
|1,314
|-198
|-17.74%
|Conor O'Rourke
|1,590
|1,873
|-283
|-17.80%
|Brad Gehl
|983
|1,158
|-175
|-17.80%
|Matt Stieger
|1,138
|1,341
|-203
|-17.84%
|Brad Kennedy
|134
|158
|-24
|-17.91%
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|804
|948
|-144
|-17.91%
|David Denlinger
|1,567
|1,848
|-281
|-17.93%
|Sergio Garcia
|39
|46
|-7
|-17.95%
|Backjun Bobby An
|1,383
|1,632
|-249
|-18.00%
|Brian Gay
|171
|202
|-31
|-18.13%
|Julien Foret
|699
|826
|-127
|-18.17%
|Matloob Ahmed
|1,582
|1,870
|-288
|-18.20%
|Espen Kofstad
|1,016
|1,201
|-185
|-18.21%
|Toru Nakajima
|948
|1,121
|-173
|-18.25%
|Sukree Othman
|1,209
|1,432
|-223
|-18.44%
|Alex Weiss
|1,192
|1,412
|-220
|-18.46%
|Ruan de Smidt
|779
|924
|-145
|-18.61%
|George McNeill
|630
|748
|-118
|-18.73%
|Tony Finau
|16
|19
|-3
|-18.75%
|Yashas M S Chandra
|1,028
|1,221
|-193
|-18.77%
|Blake Windred
|841
|999
|-158
|-18.79%
|Antoine Schwartz
|1,258
|1,498
|-240
|-19.08%
|Sarit Suwannarut
|481
|573
|-92
|-19.13%
|Konosuke Nakazato
|882
|1,051
|-169
|-19.16%
|Stephen Leaney
|1,552
|1,851
|-299
|-19.27%
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|258
|308
|-50
|-19.38%
|Zach Murray
|515
|615
|-100
|-19.42%
|Zack Fischer
|1,256
|1,501
|-245
|-19.51%
|Hennie Otto
|638
|763
|-125
|-19.59%
|C. Muniyappa
|1,082
|1,294
|-212
|-19.59%
|Andrew Van der Knaap
|1,323
|1,585
|-262
|-19.80%
|Kevin Yuan
|848
|1,016
|-168
|-19.81%
|Bennie van der Merwe
|1,382
|1,656
|-274
|-19.83%
|Eric Nel
|1,516
|1,817
|-301
|-19.85%
|Julian Kunzenbacher
|1,244
|1,492
|-248
|-19.94%
|Mario Beltran
|1,036
|1,243
|-207
|-19.98%
|Michael Perras
|1,056
|1,267
|-211
|-19.98%
|Martin Flores
|849
|1,019
|-170
|-20.02%
|Cameron Percy
|279
|335
|-56
|-20.07%
|Matt Killen
|1,315
|1,580
|-265
|-20.15%
|Nicolas Paez
|852
|1,024
|-172
|-20.19%
|KP Lin
|894
|1,075
|-181
|-20.25%
|Blake Sattler
|1,119
|1,346
|-227
|-20.29%
|Martin Wiegele
|729
|877
|-148
|-20.30%
|Aaron Pike
|402
|484
|-82
|-20.40%
|Baptiste Achard
|1,386
|1,670
|-284
|-20.49%
|Mukesh Kumar
|648
|781
|-133
|-20.52%
|Ryan Cairns
|1,252
|1,509
|-257
|-20.53%
|Luca Cianchetti
|1,231
|1,484
|-253
|-20.55%
|Andrew Dorn
|1,441
|1,741
|-300
|-20.82%
|Alexander Levy
|287
|347
|-60
|-20.91%
|Jacques de Villiers
|1,310
|1,584
|-274
|-20.92%
|Estiaan Conradie
|799
|967
|-168
|-21.03%
|Taichi Nabetani
|1,542
|1,868
|-326
|-21.14%
|Scott Strange
|1,182
|1,432
|-250
|-21.15%
|Shun Yat Hak
|953
|1,155
|-202
|-21.20%
|Lin Yung Lung
|857
|1,039
|-182
|-21.24%
|Elias Bertheussen
|659
|799
|-140
|-21.24%
|Nattawat Suvajanakorn
|1,458
|1,768
|-310
|-21.26%
|Carter Jenkins
|1,378
|1,671
|-293
|-21.26%
|Chan Kim
|61
|74
|-13
|-21.31%
|Michael DeMorat
|1,449
|1,758
|-309
|-21.33%
|Marco Penge
|845
|1,026
|-181
|-21.42%
|Mark Anderson
|378
|459
|-81
|-21.43%
|Blair Hamilton
|1,282
|1,557
|-275
|-21.45%
|Jaco Ahlers
|214
|260
|-46
|-21.50%
|Ouyang Zheng
|1,476
|1,794
|-318
|-21.54%
|Armando Favela
|1,494
|1,820
|-326
|-21.82%
|Sam Ryder
|261
|318
|-57
|-21.84%
|Jonathan Agren
|934
|1,139
|-205
|-21.95%
|Byungjun Kim
|882
|1,076
|-194
|-22.00%
|Rod Pampling
|1,332
|1,625
|-293
|-22.00%
|Koumei Oda
|400
|488
|-88
|-22.00%
|Jonas Kolbing
|801
|978
|-177
|-22.10%
|James Allan
|723
|883
|-160
|-22.13%
|Nicolai B Kristensen
|803
|981
|-178
|-22.17%
|Tommy Cocha
|907
|1,109
|-202
|-22.27%
|Morten Orum Madsen
|1,195
|1,462
|-267
|-22.34%
|Oliver Fisher
|437
|535
|-98
|-22.43%
|Hugues Jr Joannes
|1,504
|1,842
|-338
|-22.47%
|Charlie John Netzel
|1,352
|1,656
|-304
|-22.49%
|John Merrick
|1,133
|1,388
|-255
|-22.51%
|Albin Choi
|1,438
|1,763
|-325
|-22.60%
|Boo Weekley
|816
|1,001
|-185
|-22.67%
|Viraj Madappa
|575
|706
|-131
|-22.78%
|Kyle Barker
|785
|965
|-180
|-22.93%
|Casey O'Toole
|941
|1,157
|-216
|-22.95%
|Sattaya Supupramai
|1,004
|1,235
|-231
|-23.01%
|Grayson Murray
|456
|561
|-105
|-23.03%
|Jaemin Hwang(Nov1986)
|824
|1,014
|-190
|-23.06%
|Denzel Ieremia
|438
|539
|-101
|-23.06%
|Maxwell McCardle
|1,101
|1,355
|-254
|-23.07%
|Luke List
|143
|176
|-33
|-23.08%
|James Adams
|1,305
|1,609
|-304
|-23.30%
|Brett Rankin
|622
|767
|-145
|-23.31%
|Derick Petersen
|1,307
|1,612
|-305
|-23.34%
|Andres Echavarria
|1,036
|1,278
|-242
|-23.36%
|Peradol Panyathanasedh
|903
|1,114
|-211
|-23.37%
|Stanislav Matus
|1,413
|1,747
|-334
|-23.64%
|James Sharp
|1,150
|1,423
|-273
|-23.74%
|Oliver Gillberg
|787
|974
|-187
|-23.76%
|Benjamin Henry Poke
|486
|602
|-116
|-23.87%
|Clinton Grobler
|712
|882
|-170
|-23.88%
|Thriston Lawrence
|268
|332
|-64
|-23.88%
|Rodrigo Lee
|1,017
|1,262
|-245
|-24.09%
|Alex Cejka
|641
|796
|-155
|-24.18%
|Ted Potter Jr
|359
|446
|-87
|-24.23%
|Trevor Fisher-Jr
|628
|781
|-153
|-24.36%
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|254
|316
|-62
|-24.41%
|Russell Budd
|1,066
|1,327
|-261
|-24.48%
|Teremoana Beaucousin
|1,450
|1,807
|-357
|-24.62%
|Conrad Shindler
|1,083
|1,350
|-267
|-24.65%
|Fabian Gomez
|231
|288
|-57
|-24.68%
|Taewoo Kim(Feb1993)
|501
|625
|-124
|-24.75%
|Jungho Yoon
|1,210
|1,510
|-300
|-24.79%
|Jordan L Smith
|149
|186
|-37
|-24.83%
|Robert Karlsson
|620
|775
|-155
|-25.00%
|Ryan Chisnall
|1,064
|1,330
|-266
|-25.00%
|Ruan Conradie
|567
|709
|-142
|-25.04%
|Juran Dreyer
|1,172
|1,466
|-294
|-25.09%
|Nirun Sae-Ueng
|660
|826
|-166
|-25.15%
|Gregory Havret
|424
|531
|-107
|-25.24%
|Lloyd Jefferson Go
|951
|1,191
|-240
|-25.24%
|Aaron Townsend
|1,410
|1,767
|-357
|-25.32%
|Alex Noren
|75
|94
|-19
|-25.33%
|Oscar Stark
|1,297
|1,626
|-329
|-25.37%
|Luke Joy
|1,034
|1,297
|-263
|-25.44%
|Maximilian Walz
|1,275
|1,600
|-325
|-25.49%
|Patrick Flavin
|612
|769
|-157
|-25.65%
|Dale Brandt-Richards
|1,390
|1,747
|-357
|-25.68%
|Eduardo De la Riva
|777
|977
|-200
|-25.74%
|Lee Chieh-po
|741
|932
|-191
|-25.78%
|Gaurav Pratap Singh
|1,100
|1,386
|-286
|-26.00%
|Gary Boyd
|1,316
|1,659
|-343
|-26.06%
|Masashi Hidaka
|1,491
|1,880
|-389
|-26.09%
|David Smail
|1,208
|1,524
|-316
|-26.16%
|Suttijet Kooratanapisan
|766
|967
|-201
|-26.24%
|Seungsu Han
|198
|250
|-52
|-26.26%
|Jean Hugo
|502
|634
|-132
|-26.29%
|Matthew Spacey
|746
|943
|-197
|-26.41%
|Robert Garrigus
|1,142
|1,445
|-303
|-26.53%
|Ryan Armour
|187
|237
|-50
|-26.74%
|Benjamin Polland
|1,428
|1,811
|-383
|-26.82%
|Charlie Danielson
|692
|879
|-187
|-27.02%
|Michael Wright
|1,438
|1,827
|-389
|-27.05%
|Mathias Gladbjerg
|1,097
|1,394
|-297
|-27.07%
|Bryan Bigley
|925
|1,176
|-251
|-27.14%
|Kevin Duncan
|1,152
|1,466
|-314
|-27.26%
|Billy Horschel
|33
|42
|-9
|-27.27%
|Richie Ramsay
|220
|280
|-60
|-27.27%
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|284
|362
|-78
|-27.46%
|Billy Hurley III
|830
|1,058
|-228
|-27.47%
|Albert Venter
|957
|1,221
|-264
|-27.59%
|Malcolm Mitchell
|535
|683
|-148
|-27.66%
|Jimmy Gunn
|1,213
|1,550
|-337
|-27.78%
|K.J. Choi
|421
|538
|-117
|-27.79%
|Sam Connor
|1,457
|1,862
|-405
|-27.80%
|Dongmin Lee
|795
|1,016
|-221
|-27.80%
|Ewen Ferguson
|303
|388
|-85
|-28.05%
|Andres Gonzales
|791
|1,015
|-224
|-28.32%
|Cody Gribble
|855
|1,098
|-243
|-28.42%
|Chris Naegel
|856
|1,100
|-244
|-28.50%
|Robbie Van West
|701
|901
|-200
|-28.53%
|Patrick Cantlay
|7
|9
|-2
|-28.57%
|Yoshikazu Haku
|623
|801
|-178
|-28.57%
|Florian Fritsch
|1,022
|1,314
|-292
|-28.57%
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|179
|231
|-52
|-29.05%
|Nicolo Galletti
|1,114
|1,438
|-324
|-29.08%
|Francesco Laporta
|120
|155
|-35
|-29.17%
|Stuart J. Smith
|1,437
|1,857
|-420
|-29.23%
|Roope Kakko
|687
|888
|-201
|-29.26%
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|900
|1,164
|-264
|-29.33%
|Bill Haas
|467
|604
|-137
|-29.34%
|Shintaro Kobayashi
|695
|899
|-204
|-29.35%
|Gregory Bourdy
|1,242
|1,607
|-365
|-29.39%
|Titch Moore
|1,234
|1,597
|-363
|-29.42%
|Woojin Jung
|709
|918
|-209
|-29.48%
|Naoki Sekito
|277
|359
|-82
|-29.60%
|Kisang Lee
|1,146
|1,486
|-340
|-29.67%
|Kade McBride
|754
|978
|-224
|-29.71%
|Paul Boshoff
|1,044
|1,358
|-314
|-30.08%
|Shohei Hasegawa
|977
|1,272
|-295
|-30.19%
|Ricardo Gouveia
|765
|996
|-231
|-30.20%
|Oliver Suhr
|1,229
|1,601
|-372
|-30.27%
|Scott Hend
|241
|314
|-73
|-30.29%
|Innchoon Hwang
|572
|746
|-174
|-30.42%
|Scott Piercy
|108
|141
|-33
|-30.56%
|Muhammed Munir
|1,421
|1,858
|-437
|-30.75%
|Kazuma Kobori(Am)
|988
|1,292
|-304
|-30.77%
|Cyril Bouniol
|594
|777
|-183
|-30.81%
|Sangpil Yoon
|893
|1,169
|-276
|-30.91%
|Adam Blyth
|851
|1,115
|-264
|-31.02%
|Xavier Poncelet
|869
|1,139
|-270
|-31.07%
|Masanori Kobayashi
|1,000
|1,313
|-313
|-31.30%
|Eric Sugimoto
|735
|966
|-231
|-31.43%
|Jack Wilson
|1,083
|1,424
|-341
|-31.49%
|Nicholas Fung
|646
|852
|-206
|-31.89%
|Wes Roach
|285
|376
|-91
|-31.93%
|Matt Jager
|1,250
|1,651
|-401
|-32.08%
|Lars Van Meijel
|354
|468
|-114
|-32.20%
|Jamie Arnold
|472
|624
|-152
|-32.20%
|Brian Richey
|964
|1,275
|-311
|-32.26%
|Edouard Dubois
|935
|1,237
|-302
|-32.30%
|Peter Cooke
|888
|1,175
|-287
|-32.32%
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|560
|741
|-181
|-32.32%
|Hampus Bergman
|1,218
|1,613
|-395
|-32.43%
|Ben Lein
|1,372
|1,818
|-446
|-32.51%
|Peter Karmis
|449
|595
|-146
|-32.52%
|David Bransdon
|540
|716
|-176
|-32.59%
|Blake Proverbs
|823
|1,092
|-269
|-32.69%
|Andrew Martin
|618
|820
|-202
|-32.69%
|John Somers
|636
|844
|-208
|-32.70%
|Andrew Svoboda
|701
|931
|-230
|-32.81%
|Victor Lange
|1,149
|1,526
|-377
|-32.81%
|Brice Garnett
|204
|271
|-67
|-32.84%
|Rashid Khan
|216
|287
|-71
|-32.87%
|Rafael Becker
|1,182
|1,572
|-390
|-32.99%
|Dominic Foos
|806
|1,072
|-266
|-33.00%
|Jaewon Lee(Nov1998)
|1,180
|1,572
|-392
|-33.22%
|Daan Huizing
|409
|545
|-136
|-33.25%
|M. Dharma
|589
|786
|-197
|-33.45%
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|394
|527
|-133
|-33.76%
|Peter Campbell
|970
|1,299
|-329
|-33.92%
|Ryan Brehm
|324
|434
|-110
|-33.95%
|Cristobal Del Solar
|912
|1,223
|-311
|-34.10%
|Jake Knapp
|448
|601
|-153
|-34.15%
|Estanislao Goya
|1,042
|1,399
|-357
|-34.26%
|Benjamin Taylor
|568
|763
|-195
|-34.33%
|Ryann Ree
|1,075
|1,445
|-370
|-34.42%
|Rafael Campos
|520
|699
|-179
|-34.42%
|Hugo Dobson
|1,287
|1,731
|-444
|-34.50%
|Sangmoon Bae
|586
|789
|-203
|-34.64%
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|326
|439
|-113
|-34.66%
|Wilson Choo
|1,381
|1,862
|-481
|-34.83%
|Tim Rice
|1,053
|1,420
|-367
|-34.85%
|Chris Robb
|1,008
|1,360
|-352
|-34.92%
|D.J. Trahan
|331
|447
|-116
|-35.05%
|Nick McCarthy
|1,102
|1,489
|-387
|-35.12%
|Tom Lewis
|54
|73
|-19
|-35.19%
|Nate Lashley
|88
|119
|-31
|-35.23%
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|1,024
|1,385
|-361
|-35.25%
|Jin Cheng
|607
|821
|-214
|-35.26%
|Davis Love III
|760
|1,028
|-268
|-35.26%
|Douglas Klein
|1,341
|1,815
|-474
|-35.35%
|Ben Silverman
|621
|841
|-220
|-35.43%
|Joshua Creel
|499
|676
|-177
|-35.47%
|Oscar Zetterwall
|720
|976
|-256
|-35.56%
|Luke Kwon
|683
|926
|-243
|-35.58%
|Jerome Lando-Casanova
|1,392
|1,888
|-496
|-35.63%
|Damien Jordan
|1,368
|1,858
|-490
|-35.82%
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|427
|580
|-153
|-35.83%
|Chris Cannon
|1,002
|1,365
|-363
|-36.23%
|Erik Oja
|1,230
|1,676
|-446
|-36.26%
|Fredrik From
|1,187
|1,618
|-431
|-36.31%
|Michael Johnson
|1,140
|1,555
|-415
|-36.40%
|Heungchol Joo
|975
|1,330
|-355
|-36.41%
|Niall Turner
|1,160
|1,583
|-423
|-36.47%
|J.J. Henry
|968
|1,321
|-353
|-36.47%
|Billy Hemstock
|802
|1,095
|-293
|-36.53%
|Timothy Madigan
|999
|1,364
|-365
|-36.54%
|Jason Dufner
|257
|351
|-94
|-36.58%
|Danthai Boonma
|407
|556
|-149
|-36.61%
|Paul Imondi
|1,121
|1,532
|-411
|-36.66%
|Erik Compton
|573
|784
|-211
|-36.82%
|Shingo Katayama
|445
|609
|-164
|-36.85%
|Ryuji Masaoka
|508
|696
|-188
|-37.01%
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|991
|1,358
|-367
|-37.03%
|Nick Cullen
|808
|1,108
|-300
|-37.13%
|Sam Brazel
|1,132
|1,555
|-423
|-37.37%
|Quincy Quek
|496
|682
|-186
|-37.50%
|Timon Baltl
|768
|1,056
|-288
|-37.50%
|Mathieu Fenasse
|493
|678
|-185
|-37.53%
|Hendrikus Stoop
|1,223
|1,683
|-460
|-37.61%
|Ruaidhri McGee
|1,080
|1,488
|-408
|-37.78%
|Meenwhee Kim
|563
|776
|-213
|-37.83%
|Benjamin Wheeler
|1,007
|1,388
|-381
|-37.84%
|Ryan Fox
|148
|204
|-56
|-37.84%
|Callum Mowat
|843
|1,162
|-319
|-37.84%
|Jordan Mullaney(Dec1993)
|1,127
|1,554
|-427
|-37.89%
|Denny McCarthy
|145
|200
|-55
|-37.93%
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|319
|440
|-121
|-37.93%
|Matthias Schwab
|79
|109
|-30
|-37.97%
|Oscar Fraustro
|1,087
|1,501
|-414
|-38.09%
|Zhang Xinjun
|131
|181
|-50
|-38.17%
|Ian Holt
|974
|1,346
|-372
|-38.19%
|Thongchai Jaidee
|570
|788
|-218
|-38.25%
|Nitithorn Thippong
|1,060
|1,468
|-408
|-38.49%
|Changwon Han
|794
|1,100
|-306
|-38.54%
|Will Wilcox
|743
|1,030
|-287
|-38.63%
|Donlaphatchai Niyomchon
|583
|809
|-226
|-38.77%
|Masaru Takahashi
|830
|1,152
|-322
|-38.80%
|Dongseop Maeng
|933
|1,295
|-362
|-38.80%
|Joseph Dean
|1,273
|1,768
|-495
|-38.88%
|Mark F Haastrup
|815
|1,132
|-317
|-38.90%
|Jbe' Kruger
|357
|496
|-139
|-38.94%
|Blayne Barber
|676
|940
|-264
|-39.05%
|Jonathan Garrick
|639
|889
|-250
|-39.12%
|Yuan Carl Yechun
|301
|419
|-118
|-39.20%
|Drew Weaver
|653
|909
|-256
|-39.20%
|Jiho Jung
|482
|671
|-189
|-39.21%
|Janne Kaske
|708
|986
|-278
|-39.27%
|Rory Sabbatini
|84
|117
|-33
|-39.29%
|Daehyun Kim
|527
|735
|-208
|-39.47%
|Roger Sloan
|248
|346
|-98
|-39.52%
|Joel Sjoholm
|263
|367
|-104
|-39.54%
|Marcus Kinhult
|83
|116
|-33
|-39.76%
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|1,121
|1,567
|-446
|-39.79%
|Jordan Zunic
|800
|1,119
|-319
|-39.88%
|Doyeob Mun
|420
|588
|-168
|-40.00%
|Brian Stuard
|132
|185
|-53
|-40.15%
|Jhonattan Vegas
|154
|216
|-62
|-40.26%
|Dylan Perry
|539
|756
|-217
|-40.26%
|Hung Chien-Yao
|705
|990
|-285
|-40.43%
|Clodomiro Carranza
|808
|1,136
|-328
|-40.59%
|Kevin Na
|27
|38
|-11
|-40.74%
|Andrew Johnston
|152
|214
|-62
|-40.79%
|Alex Haindl
|606
|854
|-248
|-40.92%
|Prayad Marksaeng
|755
|1,065
|-310
|-41.06%
|Jason Norris
|1,264
|1,783
|-519
|-41.06%
|Mark Brown
|928
|1,310
|-382
|-41.16%
|Zhuang Zhu
|1,186
|1,676
|-490
|-41.32%
|Motin Yeung
|669
|946
|-277
|-41.41%
|Stephen Ferreira
|591
|836
|-245
|-41.46%
|Akio Sadakata
|458
|648
|-190
|-41.48%
|Zac Blair
|215
|305
|-90
|-41.86%
|Scott Henry
|811
|1,151
|-340
|-41.92%
|Edoardo Molinari
|343
|487
|-144
|-41.98%
|Kwanchai Tannin
|338
|480
|-142
|-42.01%
|Antti Ahokas
|976
|1,387
|-411
|-42.11%
|Hanmil Jung
|643
|914
|-271
|-42.15%
|Gustav Adell
|835
|1,188
|-353
|-42.28%
|Liang Wenchong
|714
|1,016
|-302
|-42.30%
|Alexandre Daydou
|1,316
|1,873
|-557
|-42.33%
|Jack Harrison
|571
|813
|-242
|-42.38%
|Thomas Bjorn
|752
|1,072
|-320
|-42.55%
|Chang Wei Lun
|382
|546
|-164
|-42.93%
|Jamie Lovemark
|624
|892
|-268
|-42.95%
|Sungho Yun
|921
|1,317
|-396
|-43.00%
|Bio Kim
|321
|460
|-139
|-43.30%
|Vince Covello
|518
|743
|-225
|-43.44%
|Fredrik Nilehn
|761
|1,093
|-332
|-43.63%
|Koichi Kitamura
|905
|1,301
|-396
|-43.76%
|Wade Binfield
|837
|1,205
|-368
|-43.97%
|Lyle Rowe
|998
|1,439
|-441
|-44.19%
|Galam Jeon
|536
|773
|-237
|-44.22%
|Junsung Kim
|1,274
|1,838
|-564
|-44.27%
|Harrison Endycott
|649
|937
|-288
|-44.38%
|Steven Jeffress
|756
|1,093
|-337
|-44.58%
|Mikumu Horikawa
|133
|193
|-60
|-45.11%
|David Lingmerth
|829
|1,203
|-374
|-45.11%
|Liam Johnston
|463
|672
|-209
|-45.14%
|Brady Schnell
|759
|1,103
|-344
|-45.32%
|Sam Fidone
|775
|1,127
|-352
|-45.42%
|Ryan Yip
|1,129
|1,642
|-513
|-45.44%
|Jordan Niebrugge
|1,195
|1,738
|-543
|-45.44%
|John Senden
|1,219
|1,773
|-554
|-45.45%
|Cormac Sharvin
|267
|389
|-122
|-45.69%
|Joseph Winslow
|965
|1,406
|-441
|-45.70%
|Steve Wheatcroft
|582
|848
|-266
|-45.70%
|Matt Gilchrest
|984
|1,434
|-450
|-45.73%
|Emiliano Grillo
|107
|156
|-49
|-45.79%
|Isidro Benitez
|1,213
|1,770
|-557
|-45.92%
|Sebastian Soderberg
|135
|197
|-62
|-45.93%
|Gavin Moynihan
|544
|794
|-250
|-45.96%
|Rhein Gibson
|348
|508
|-160
|-45.98%
|Soren Kjeldsen
|411
|600
|-189
|-45.99%
|Zach Wright
|739
|1,079
|-340
|-46.01%
|Matt Bright
|1,285
|1,879
|-594
|-46.23%
|Felipe Aguilar
|1,134
|1,659
|-525
|-46.30%
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|334
|489
|-155
|-46.41%
|Zhang Jia
|1,153
|1,691
|-538
|-46.66%
|Lorens Chan
|468
|687
|-219
|-46.79%
|Danny Walker
|876
|1,286
|-410
|-46.80%
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|318
|467
|-149
|-46.86%
|Yusaku Miyazato
|805
|1,183
|-378
|-46.96%
|Adam Bland
|1,002
|1,475
|-473
|-47.21%
|Bai Bobby Zhengkai
|328
|483
|-155
|-47.26%
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|150
|221
|-71
|-47.33%
|Madalitso Muthiya
|904
|1,334
|-430
|-47.57%
|Josh Younger
|272
|402
|-130
|-47.79%
|Justin De Los Santos
|680
|1,005
|-325
|-47.79%
|Frederic LaCroix
|507
|750
|-243
|-47.93%
|Brian Campbell
|566
|838
|-272
|-48.06%
|Hugo Leon
|373
|554
|-181
|-48.53%
|Honey Baisoya
|910
|1,353
|-443
|-48.68%
|Christopher Sahlstrom
|423
|629
|-206
|-48.70%
|Steven Alker
|608
|905
|-297
|-48.85%
|Steve LeBrun
|793
|1,181
|-388
|-48.93%
|Jason Scrivener
|147
|219
|-72
|-48.98%
|JJ Senekal
|757
|1,128
|-371
|-49.01%
|Alex Prugh
|532
|793
|-261
|-49.06%
|Edoardo Raffaele Lipparelli
|436
|650
|-214
|-49.08%
|Trevor Cone
|826
|1,235
|-409
|-49.52%
|Roberto Castro
|472
|706
|-234
|-49.58%
|Md Zamal Hossain Mollah
|853
|1,277
|-424
|-49.71%
|Joshua Salah
|1,231
|1,845
|-614
|-49.88%
|Johan Carlsson
|1,127
|1,690
|-563
|-49.96%
|Chesson Hadley
|168
|252
|-84
|-50.00%
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|386
|579
|-193
|-50.00%
|Frederik Dreier
|1,249
|1,880
|-631
|-50.52%
|Chris Stroud
|253
|381
|-128
|-50.59%
|Josh Geary
|352
|531
|-179
|-50.85%
|Robin Roussel
|210
|317
|-107
|-50.95%
|Thitiphun Chuayprakong
|810
|1,223
|-413
|-50.99%
|Jinjae Byun
|1,228
|1,862
|-634
|-51.63%
|Hangu Lee
|1,039
|1,576
|-537
|-51.68%
|Benjamin Hebert
|89
|135
|-46
|-51.69%
|David Oh
|1,021
|1,549
|-528
|-51.71%
|Eric Steger
|783
|1,188
|-405
|-51.72%
|Ernie Els
|462
|701
|-239
|-51.73%
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|320
|486
|-166
|-51.88%
|Jake Roos
|434
|660
|-226
|-52.07%
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|425
|647
|-222
|-52.24%
|Shubhankar Sharma
|243
|370
|-127
|-52.26%
|Toto Thimba Jnr
|485
|739
|-254
|-52.37%
|Thomas Linard
|991
|1,510
|-519
|-52.37%
|Horacio Leon
|920
|1,406
|-486
|-52.83%
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|244
|373
|-129
|-52.87%
|Vijay Singh
|762
|1,170
|-408
|-53.54%
|Gareth Paddison
|980
|1,506
|-526
|-53.67%
|Pablo Larrazabal
|160
|246
|-86
|-53.75%
|K.T. Kim
|217
|334
|-117
|-53.92%
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|534
|823
|-289
|-54.12%
|Matt Kuchar
|24
|37
|-13
|-54.17%
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|387
|597
|-210
|-54.26%
|Jeonghyeob Hyun
|677
|1,048
|-371
|-54.80%
|Lucas Glover
|71
|110
|-39
|-54.93%
|Michael Gellerman
|395
|612
|-217
|-54.94%
|Poom Pattaropong
|897
|1,391
|-494
|-55.07%
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|67
|104
|-37
|-55.22%
|Sunil Richard Jung Bell
|308
|479
|-171
|-55.52%
|Settee Prakongvech
|497
|773
|-276
|-55.53%
|Chez Reavie
|36
|56
|-20
|-55.56%
|Danny Lee
|90
|140
|-50
|-55.56%
|Yutaka Araki
|1,190
|1,853
|-663
|-55.71%
|Adam Hadwin
|50
|78
|-28
|-56.00%
|Shiv Kapur
|292
|457
|-165
|-56.51%
|Beau Hossler
|182
|286
|-104
|-57.14%
|Shawn Stefani
|336
|528
|-192
|-57.14%
|Hyungseok Seo
|441
|694
|-253
|-57.37%
|Toshinori Muto
|262
|413
|-151
|-57.63%
|Matthew Southgate
|144
|227
|-83
|-57.64%
|Dongkyu Jang
|429
|677
|-248
|-57.81%
|Lu Wei-chih
|818
|1,291
|-473
|-57.82%
|Hinrich Arkenau
|950
|1,503
|-553
|-58.21%
|Micah Lauren Shin
|389
|616
|-227
|-58.35%
|Austin Connelly
|1,189
|1,888
|-699
|-58.79%
|Daniel Greene
|533
|848
|-315
|-59.10%
|Kevin Techakanokboon
|660
|1,051
|-391
|-59.24%
|Seungtaek Lee
|795
|1,266
|-471
|-59.25%
|Eirik Tage Johansen
|403
|643
|-240
|-59.55%
|Nicolas Geyger
|1,177
|1,880
|-703
|-59.73%
|Paul Casey
|15
|24
|-9
|-60.00%
|Steve Lewton
|478
|765
|-287
|-60.04%
|Alexander Bjork
|178
|285
|-107
|-60.11%
|Andres Romero
|351
|563
|-212
|-60.40%
|Kramer Hickok
|225
|361
|-136
|-60.44%
|Scott Harrington
|205
|330
|-125
|-60.98%
|Aaron Baddeley
|252
|406
|-154
|-61.11%
|Adam Scott
|13
|21
|-8
|-61.54%
|Borja Virto Astudillo
|978
|1,580
|-602
|-61.55%
|David Borda Antonana
|919
|1,489
|-570
|-62.02%
|Trevor Sluman
|495
|804
|-309
|-62.42%
|Michael Buttacavoli
|1,048
|1,708
|-660
|-62.98%
|Brett Stegmaier
|888
|1,448
|-560
|-63.06%
|Md Siddikur Rahman
|488
|797
|-309
|-63.32%
|Scott Vincent
|129
|211
|-82
|-63.57%
|Jose-Filipe Lima
|317
|519
|-202
|-63.72%
|Ashley Chesters
|356
|583
|-227
|-63.76%
|Steven Tiley
|442
|725
|-283
|-64.03%
|Andre De Decker
|954
|1,566
|-612
|-64.15%
|Matt Every
|289
|475
|-186
|-64.36%
|Steve Marino
|753
|1,241
|-488
|-64.81%
|Han Lee
|517
|853
|-336
|-64.99%
|Dominic Bozzelli
|443
|732
|-289
|-65.24%
|Shinichi Mizuno
|896
|1,481
|-585
|-65.29%
|Jakraphan Premsirigorn
|645
|1,068
|-423
|-65.58%
|Sam Saunders
|500
|828
|-328
|-65.60%
|Rhys Enoch
|306
|507
|-201
|-65.69%
|Berry Henson
|459
|761
|-302
|-65.80%
|Pat Perez
|126
|209
|-83
|-65.87%
|Poom Saksansin
|388
|644
|-256
|-65.98%
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|344
|571
|-227
|-65.99%
|Vaughn Groenewald
|971
|1,613
|-642
|-66.12%
|Peter Hanson
|917
|1,526
|-609
|-66.41%
|Matt Wallace
|30
|50
|-20
|-66.67%
|Daniel Gale
|1,018
|1,701
|-683
|-67.09%
|Stephen Gallacher
|365
|610
|-245
|-67.12%
|Kazuki Higa
|153
|256
|-103
|-67.32%
|Michael Hoey
|966
|1,620
|-654
|-67.70%
|David Micheluzzi
|818
|1,373
|-555
|-67.85%
|Yosuke Asaji
|203
|341
|-138
|-67.98%
|Juvic Pagunsan
|375
|630
|-255
|-68.00%
|Tatsunori Nukaga
|545
|918
|-373
|-68.44%
|Miguel Tabuena
|259
|437
|-178
|-68.73%
|J.J. Spaun
|282
|476
|-194
|-68.79%
|Nelson Ledesma
|299
|505
|-206
|-68.90%
|Natipong Srithong
|863
|1,458
|-595
|-68.95%
|Bradley Dredge
|506
|856
|-350
|-69.17%
|Ben Leong
|489
|828
|-339
|-69.33%
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10
|17
|-7
|-70.00%
|Lin Wen-Tang
|518
|884
|-366
|-70.66%
|Chase Wright
|525
|898
|-373
|-71.05%
|Zander Lombard
|190
|325
|-135
|-71.05%
|Michael Palmer
|475
|813
|-338
|-71.16%
|Darius Van Driel
|176
|303
|-127
|-72.16%
|Nacho Elvira
|274
|473
|-199
|-72.63%
|Steven Ihm
|930
|1,610
|-680
|-73.12%
|Jaewoong Eom
|521
|902
|-381
|-73.13%
|Shane Lowry
|19
|33
|-14
|-73.68%
|Shunya Takeyasu
|701
|1,218
|-517
|-73.75%
|Mathiam Keyser
|587
|1,021
|-434
|-73.94%
|Yuta Ikeda(Dec1985)
|162
|282
|-120
|-74.07%
|Vaughn Taylor
|103
|180
|-77
|-74.76%
|Sanghee Lee
|327
|572
|-245
|-74.92%
|Yujiro Ohori
|1,039
|1,819
|-780
|-75.07%
|Malcolm Kokocinski
|885
|1,550
|-665
|-75.14%
|Mikko Korhonen
|141
|247
|-106
|-75.18%
|Sam Gillis
|773
|1,355
|-582
|-75.29%
|Shahriffudin Ariffin
|782
|1,373
|-591
|-75.58%
|Dylan Meyer
|1,043
|1,835
|-792
|-75.93%
|Ben Crane
|592
|1,044
|-452
|-76.35%
|Matthew Griffin
|294
|520
|-226
|-76.87%
|Angelo Que
|342
|605
|-263
|-76.90%
|Kurt Kitayama
|75
|133
|-58
|-77.33%
|Mikko Ilonen
|1,038
|1,842
|-804
|-77.46%
|Kelly Kraft
|250
|445
|-195
|-78.00%
|Ryan Moore
|96
|171
|-75
|-78.13%
|Byeong Hun An
|42
|75
|-33
|-78.57%
|Marcelo Rozo
|593
|1,060
|-467
|-78.75%
|Sanghyun Park
|136
|244
|-108
|-79.41%
|Calum Hill(Nov1994)
|112
|201
|-89
|-79.46%
|Derek Fathauer
|830
|1,493
|-663
|-79.88%
|Terumichi Kakazu
|484
|874
|-390
|-80.58%
|Johnson Wagner
|369
|667
|-298
|-80.76%
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|355
|642
|-287
|-80.85%
|Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij
|993
|1,797
|-804
|-80.97%
|Jonas Blixt
|298
|540
|-242
|-81.21%
|Y.E. Yang
|313
|568
|-255
|-81.47%
|Bernd Wiesberger
|22
|40
|-18
|-81.82%
|Sungho Lee
|523
|951
|-428
|-81.84%
|Dongha Lee(Dec1982)
|940
|1,715
|-775
|-82.45%
|Bronson Burgoon
|185
|338
|-153
|-82.70%
|Cameron John
|731
|1,339
|-608
|-83.17%
|Jimmy Walker
|229
|421
|-192
|-83.84%
|Ricardo Santos
|260
|478
|-218
|-83.85%
|Kevin Chappell
|385
|708
|-323
|-83.90%
|Alvaro Quiros
|302
|559
|-257
|-85.10%
|Junggon Hwang
|94
|174
|-80
|-85.11%
|Stuart Manley
|651
|1,207
|-556
|-85.41%
|Chris Thompson
|722
|1,341
|-619
|-85.73%
|Peter Uihlein
|265
|493
|-228
|-86.04%
|Guido Migliozzi
|109
|203
|-94
|-86.24%
|Jordan Spieth
|44
|82
|-38
|-86.36%
|Richard McEvoy
|556
|1,037
|-481
|-86.51%
|Yikeun Chang
|197
|368
|-171
|-86.80%
|Paul Waring(Feb1985)
|73
|137
|-64
|-87.67%
|Keith Mitchell
|98
|184
|-86
|-87.76%
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|555
|1,043
|-488
|-87.93%
|Younghan Song
|981
|1,845
|-864
|-88.07%
|Daniel Nisbet
|734
|1,382
|-648
|-88.28%
|Martin Trainer
|360
|679
|-319
|-88.61%
|Matthew Millar
|470
|887
|-417
|-88.72%
|Daisuke Kataoka
|689
|1,301
|-612
|-88.82%
|Scott Langley
|480
|907
|-427
|-88.96%
|Ryan Blaum
|490
|926
|-436
|-88.98%
|Chapchai Nirat
|635
|1,202
|-567
|-89.29%
|Chad Campbell
|605
|1,146
|-541
|-89.42%
|Kodai Ichihara
|286
|544
|-258
|-90.21%
|Ben Campbell
|834
|1,592
|-758
|-90.89%
|Raphael Jacquelin
|946
|1,814
|-868
|-91.75%
|Max Orrin
|942
|1,807
|-865
|-91.83%
|Richard Sterne
|167
|321
|-154
|-92.22%
|Matthew Nixon
|886
|1,705
|-819
|-92.44%
|Shaun Norris
|56
|108
|-52
|-92.86%
|Joost Luiten
|85
|164
|-79
|-92.94%
|Sihwan Kim
|280
|543
|-263
|-93.93%
|Tom Lovelady
|902
|1,752
|-850
|-94.24%
|Lee Slattery
|465
|905
|-440
|-94.62%
|Nick Watney
|181
|353
|-172
|-95.03%
|Jacob Glennemo
|679
|1,333
|-654
|-96.32%
|Zack Sucher
|163
|320
|-157
|-96.32%
|Shota Akiyoshi
|199
|391
|-192
|-96.48%
|Atomu Shigenaga
|346
|681
|-335
|-96.82%
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|415
|819
|-404
|-97.35%
|Trevor Immelman
|670
|1,323
|-653
|-97.46%
|Jim Knous
|553
|1,105
|-552
|-99.82%
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|4
|-2
|-100.00%
|Junghwan Lee
|850
|1,700
|-850
|-100.00%
|Charles Howell III
|55
|111
|-56
|-101.82%
|Russell Knox
|110
|225
|-115
|-104.55%
|Joel Girrbach
|898
|1,839
|-941
|-104.79%
|Paul Dunne
|364
|747
|-383
|-105.22%
|Thanyakon Khrongpha
|677
|1,390
|-713
|-105.32%
|Satoshi Kodaira
|191
|396
|-205
|-107.33%
|C.T. Pan
|69
|145
|-76
|-110.14%
|Jake Ian McLeod
|276
|582
|-306
|-110.87%
|Yuta Kinoshita
|479
|1,012
|-533
|-111.27%
|Brandt Snedeker
|46
|98
|-52
|-113.04%
|Kyle Stanley
|114
|243
|-129
|-113.16%
|Nicolas Echavarria
|523
|1,117
|-594
|-113.58%
|Hyungsung Kim
|769
|1,646
|-877
|-114.04%
|Jazz Janewattananond
|40
|88
|-48
|-120.00%
|Justin Harding
|72
|159
|-87
|-120.83%
|Tom Murray(Jan1990)
|770
|1,706
|-936
|-121.56%
|Hyungjoon Lee
|275
|614
|-339
|-123.27%
|David Law
|362
|818
|-456
|-125.97%
|Gary Woodland
|17
|39
|-22
|-129.41%
|Hosung Choi
|165
|380
|-215
|-130.30%
|Rickie Fowler
|23
|53
|-30
|-130.43%
|Hunter Mahan
|656
|1,514
|-858
|-130.79%
|Danny Willett
|29
|67
|-38
|-131.03%
|Julian Suri
|184
|438
|-254
|-138.04%
|Kim Koivu
|439
|1,056
|-617
|-140.55%
|Hyowon Park
|626
|1,516
|-890
|-142.17%
|Shugo Imahira
|31
|76
|-45
|-145.16%
|Haotong Li
|68
|167
|-99
|-145.59%
|J.B. Holmes
|95
|235
|-140
|-147.37%
|Eddie Pepperell
|52
|129
|-77
|-148.08%
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|41
|102
|-61
|-148.78%
|Henrik Stenson
|26
|65
|-39
|-150.00%
|Oliver Wilson
|212
|530
|-318
|-150.00%
|Aksel Kristoffer Olsen
|715
|1,791
|-1,076
|-150.49%
|Michael Kim
|718
|1,802
|-1,084
|-150.97%
|Keegan Bradley
|51
|131
|-80
|-156.86%
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|105
|273
|-168
|-160.00%
|Thomas Aiken
|465
|1,214
|-749
|-161.08%
|Brendan Jones
|138
|366
|-228
|-165.22%
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|234
|631
|-397
|-169.66%
|Kevin Tway
|128
|363
|-235
|-183.59%
|Andrea Pavan
|74
|249
|-175
|-236.49%
|Jim Furyk
|57
|205
|-148
|-259.65%
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|92
|354
|-262
|-284.78%
|Andrew Putnam
|48
|198
|-150
|-312.50%
|Justin Rose
|8
|35
|-27
|-337.50%
|Chris Wood
|362
|1,611
|-1,249
|-345.03%
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|81
|372
|-291
|-359.26%
|Francesco Molinari
|18
|112
|-94
|-522.22%
|Tiger Woods
|6
|41
|-35
|-583.33%
|Brooks Koepka
|1
|12
|-11
|-1100.00%