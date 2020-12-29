Will Zalatoris' meteoric rise among biggest world-ranking moves in 2020

Getty Images

Despite being frozen for more than two months last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and pro golf’s corresponding shutdown, the Official World Golf Ranking had plenty of movement to show when its final update of 2020 was released on Sunday evening.

The player with the biggest improvement, percentage-wise, from the end of last year to now?

Was it Collin Morikawa, who won his first major, the PGA Championship, this year? Nope, he ranked fourth out of 1,875 players who finished the year with OWGR points.

What about Matthew Wolff, another rising star who didn’t win a major this year but did post a pair of top-4s? Good guess, but he was fifth.

Surely Harris English, who returned to being a top-30 player in the world with six top-10s this year, is up there? Yes, but he wasn’t No. 1; he was eighth.

The correct answer? That would be Daniel Berger, who got healthier after a couple of injury-riddled years and rocketed from No. 154 all the way to No. 13, an increase of 91.56 percent.

Berger began last season on a major medical extension following a 2018-19 campaign where he battled right hand and wrist issues and finished No. 131 in the FedExCup standings. It took him just one event to regain his card, and in the Tour’s first event back during the pandemic he won at Colonial, his first Tour title since 2017.

“I think when I won my first couple times, I took it a little bit for granted thinking that every year it was just going to be easy and you'd have that chance to win, but it's tough out here,” Berger said in June. “It's cutthroat, and the best players in the world every week are showing up. I worked my butt off the last year to be in this position, and I'm just glad it all paid off.”

While Berger’s world-rankings climb was impressive, it was hardly the only meteoric rise. Right behind Berger was Will Zalatoris, who ended 2019 at No. 672 in the world but will enter the new year just inside the top 60, at No. 59. For those counting, that’s an improvement of 613 spots, or 472 more than Berger.

Of the current top 100 players in the world, no one came close to Zalatoris' starting position at the beginning of the year.

The Wake Forest product began 2020 on the Korn Ferry Tour and dominated the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, winning once and posting 10 top-10s in 16 starts to end the year at No. 1 in points. In any other year, that performance would’ve easily gotten Zalatoris promoted to the big leagues. But not this year.

Because of the pandemic, promotion and relegation between the Tour’s umbrella of tours was nixed until next summer. That meant that Zalatoris, clearly ready to play weekly against the world’s best, would have to wait until August 2021 to earn his Tour card via the KFT, or win twice more and secure an instant promotion.

“When we were told they weren’t going to be allowing any promotions or demotions between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, my first thought was I was a little angry,” Zalatoris told GolfChannel.com. “The fact that I could go out and play really good golf and not get rewarded for a year and a half, I was mad at that. But I also knew that that wasn’t the right attitude and I needed to change my mindset and look at it as a positive. … I had to frame it in a healthy way.”

Luckily for Zalatoris, he had a little help. While he wouldn’t be starting the 2020-21 PGA Tour season with status, the pandemic did alter the exemption criteria for the U.S. Open in September. Ten players off the KFT points list were invited, and the top-ranked Zalatoris took advantage of the new opportunity by tying for sixth at Winged Foot.

He followed that with another top-10, a T-8 in the Dominican Republic, and two weeks later added a T-5 at the Shriners Open.

Suddenly, Zalatoris had another pathway to the Tour: as a special temporary member. After his T-18 finish in Bermuda, Zalatoris earned enough points to qualify for unlimited sponsor exemptions on the Tour in 2020-21. Should he earn the equivalent of No. 125 in FedExCup points this season, he will earn full status for the 2021-22 season. Two seasons ago, No. 125 earned 376 points. Zalatoris is currently at 340, which would slot him at No. 30 if he were a full-fledged member.

“It’s just such a strange thing,” Zalatoris said. “Without COVID, the top 10 from the Korn Ferry Tour wouldn’t be getting into the U.S. Open, and I would’ve had to qualify – and who knows if I would’ve qualified? I end up finishing sixth at the U.S. Open and then parlay that into another top-10 and then end up getting special temporary status from a start that I got because of COVID. It’s so bizarre, you know, not many players can say that they’re better off because of COVID, but I was very fortunate and glad I made the most out of the opportunity.

“At the same time, though, I’m looking forward to everything getting back to normal and getting crowds back and having the PGA Tour feel like the PGA Tour again.”

When the PGA Tour resumes its current season in next month, Zalatoris knows where he’ll be. Finishing No. 1 at the end of the KFT’s extended season would not only earn Zalatoris his 2021-22 Tour card but also an invite to The Players in 2022. However, Zalatoris can earn his spot at TPC Sawgrass a different way (and sooner), via the OWGR’s top 50, which would also open him up to major and WGC invites.

So, for Zalatoris, the decision is easy: He’ll accept as many sponsor invites as he can on Tour and try to earn his full card for the following season that way.

“I think I’m going to be playing almost all of my golf in 2021 on the PGA Tour,” said Zalatoris, who is expecting a few starts on the Tour’s West Coast swing, which begins in late-January in Palm Springs. “The thing that I’m going to have to wrestle with is, I’m still relying on sponsorship exemptions. If I don’t have [Tour] starts for three or four weeks, I may go down to the KFT. But for me to hold that No. 1 ranking [on the KFT], I’d have to spend the majority of my time down there, which I won’t do.

"I want to spend all of my time with the PGA Tour."

Zalatoris will be joined by a talented young crop of Tour stars, a group that include Morikawa, Wolff and Viktor Hovland, a two-time Tour winner who this year climbed 79 spots to No. 14 in the OWGR. Hovland’s 84.95-percent increase was seventh-best this year.

Other notable world-ranking risers include:

• Brandon Wu, the Stanford product who improved 802 spots to No. 170, the biggest total jump among players who began 2020 in the top 1,000.

• Two young South Africans, Wilco Nienaber, the long-hitting 20-year-old who went from No. 1,665 to No. 161 in a year, and 19-year-old Jayden Schaper, who jumped 1,732 spots to No. 342.

• Amateur Ludvig Aberg, who won two pro events this summer to move up 1,505 spots to No. 569.

• And who could forget the world No. 1? Dustin Johnson may have only improved four spots, but that was still good for an 80-percent increase by the Masters champ.

Of course, there were other players who went the other way in terms of their OWGR standing. Among them:

• Some major winners – Henrik Stenson dropped 39 spots to No. 65, Keegan Bradley followed a strong 2019 by falling 80 spots to No. 131 and Justin Rose went from No. 8 to No. 35.

• Chris Wood, who led all players by plummeting 1,249 spots. The former Ryder Cupper is now No. 1,611.

• Francesco Molinari, who barely teed it up in 2020 (seven events), went from No. 18 to No. 112, a 522.22-percent decrease, which was only eclipsed by Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka, who fell 35 and 11 spots, respectively. Woods ended 2020 at No. 41 while Koepka, who ended 2019 atop the world rankings, was No. 12.

And then there were three players – Sung Kang (86), Soomin Lee (295) and Lorenzo Gagli (370) – who will conclude this year ranked exactly the same as last year. Go figure.

Making moves

A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who finished 2020 with world-ranking points.

Player End '19 End '20 Change %Change
Daniel Berger 154 13 141 91.56%
Will Zalatoris 672 59 613 91.22%
Wilco Nienaber 1,665 161 1,504 90.33%
Collin Morikawa 65 7 58 89.23%
Matthew Wolff 117 15 102 87.18%
Marcus Armitage 1,394 189 1,205 86.44%
Viktor Hovland 93 14 79 84.95%
Harris English 183 28 155 84.70%
Curtis Thompson 2,074 322 1,752 84.47%
Jayden Trey Schaper 2,074 342 1,732 83.51%
Julien Brun 1,860 310 1,550 83.33%
Hanbyeol Kim 1,650 279 1,371 83.09%
Sami Valimaki 396 69 327 82.58%
Brandon Wu 972 170 802 82.51%
Mackenzie Hughes 264 49 215 81.44%
Garrick Higgo 464 90 374 80.60%
Camilo Villegas 2,074 404 1,670 80.52%
Marc Warren 1,107 219 888 80.22%
Dustin Johnson 5 1 4 80.00%
Taylor Montgomery 1,930 394 1,536 79.59%
Changwoo Lee 2,074 430 1,644 79.27%
Nick Hardy 2,074 441 1,633 78.74%
Greyson Sigg 1,014 233 781 77.02%
Davis Riley 945 218 727 76.93%
Joakim Wikstrom 2,074 506 1,568 75.60%
Laurie Canter 509 127 382 75.05%
Martin Laird 340 85 255 75.00%
Jeremy Freiburghaus 2,074 526 1,548 74.64%
Russell Henley 222 57 165 74.32%
Brett Drewitt 1,415 364 1,051 74.28%
Bryson Nimmer 2,074 565 1,509 72.76%
Ludvig Aberg(Am) 2,074 569 1,505 72.57%
William Gordon 822 228 594 72.26%
Tommy Gainey 1,609 448 1,161 72.16%
Hirotaro Naito 1,526 427 1,099 72.02%
Theo Humphrey 1,786 504 1,282 71.78%
Joel Stalter 989 289 700 70.78%
Chase Johnson 2,074 611 1,463 70.54%
Brendan Steele 404 122 282 69.80%
Thomas Rosenmuller 1,165 352 813 69.79%
Pep Angles Ros 854 261 593 69.44%
Jim Herman 311 96 215 69.13%
Anton Haig 2,038 633 1,405 68.94%
James Hahn 797 248 549 68.88%
Guillermo Mito Pereira 984 307 677 68.80%
Tyrrell Hatton 32 10 22 68.75%
John VanDerLaan 2,074 656 1,418 68.37%
Jordi Garcia del Moral 2,074 659 1,415 68.23%
Riki Kawamoto(Am) 2,074 674 1,400 67.50%
Taylor Pendrith 391 128 263 67.26%
Brad Hopfinger 1,291 423 868 67.23%
Cameron Young 1,528 501 1,027 67.21%
Ryan Palmer 91 30 61 67.03%
Mikael Lindberg 764 253 511 66.88%
Daichi Sato 2,074 692 1,382 66.63%
Ryan McCormick 1,738 581 1,157 66.57%
Craig Howie 1,236 414 822 66.50%
Lucas Herbert 201 70 131 65.17%
Lucas Vacarisas 2,074 725 1,349 65.04%
Ondrej Lieser 512 179 333 65.04%
Thaworn Wiratchant 2,074 734 1,340 64.61%
Ye Jianfeng 2,074 740 1,334 64.32%
Bryson DeChambeau 14 5 9 64.29%
Tomohiro Ishizaka 1,463 525 938 64.11%
Harry Hall 1,111 403 708 63.73%
Jesper Svensson(Mar1996) 2,074 755 1,319 63.60%
Ryan Lumsden 2,074 757 1,317 63.50%
Lauri Ruuska 1,773 649 1,124 63.40%
Akshay Sharma 1,622 594 1,028 63.38%
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 1,135 416 719 63.35%
Stefano Mazzoli 2,074 770 1,304 62.87%
Jamie Donaldson 454 169 285 62.78%
Bjorn Hellgren 1,180 442 738 62.54%
Ben Kohles 790 298 492 62.28%
Kevin Roy 2,074 783 1,291 62.25%
Brendon Doyle 2,074 791 1,283 61.86%
Carson Young 2,074 805 1,269 61.19%
Alejandro Del Rey 2,074 806 1,268 61.14%
Talor Gooch 208 81 127 61.06%
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 87 34 53 60.92%
Charlie Wi 2,074 824 1,250 60.27%
Maverick McNealy 417 166 251 60.19%
Lee Hodges 668 267 401 60.03%
Kei Takahashi 2,074 831 1,243 59.93%
Austin Eckroat(Am) 2,074 835 1,239 59.74%
Justin Suh 1,030 416 614 59.61%
Alex Smalley 2,074 842 1,232 59.40%
Eric Cole 2,074 843 1,231 59.35%
Chad Ramey 673 276 397 58.99%
Ulrich Van Den Berg 1,781 733 1,048 58.84%
Jaehan Eric Chun 2,074 860 1,214 58.53%
Ruan Korb 1,350 560 790 58.52%
KK Limbhasut 2,074 866 1,208 58.24%
Jason Kokrak 62 26 36 58.06%
Stephen Franken 2,074 872 1,202 57.96%
Victor Veyret 2,074 872 1,202 57.96%
Wesley Bryan 1,295 548 747 57.68%
Andy Sullivan 137 58 79 57.66%
Jaekyeong Lee 696 296 400 57.47%
Kevin Streelman 122 52 70 57.38%
Jeong Weon Ko 1,685 722 963 57.15%
Carlos Ortiz 142 61 81 57.04%
Austen Truslow 1,014 436 578 57.00%
Paul Haley II 960 415 545 56.77%
Jacobo Pastor Lopez 2,074 910 1,164 56.12%
Hideto Kobukuro 2,074 910 1,164 56.12%
Scott Gregory 1,663 730 933 56.10%
Callum Shinkwin 305 134 171 56.07%
Tom Hoge 240 106 134 55.83%
Jerry Kelly 2,066 920 1,146 55.47%
John Huh 825 369 456 55.27%
Pelle Edberg 2,074 928 1,146 55.26%
Cooper Musselman 2,074 928 1,146 55.26%
Marc Hammer(Am) 2,074 939 1,135 54.73%
Aaron Rai 170 77 93 54.71%
Rasmus Hojgaard 192 87 105 54.69%
Andrew Novak 1,039 471 568 54.67%
Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986) 1,405 637 768 54.66%
Keita Nakajima(Am) 1,059 482 577 54.49%
Hudson Swafford 426 194 232 54.46%
David Langley 2,074 948 1,126 54.29%
Vince India 1,111 509 602 54.19%
Alexander Knappe 891 409 482 54.10%
Matt Atkins 2,047 941 1,106 54.03%
Andrew Landry 228 105 123 53.95%
Sam Horsfield 219 101 118 53.88%
Jacob Bergeron 2,074 958 1,116 53.81%
Ding Wenyi(Am) 2,074 958 1,116 53.81%
Seth Reeves 846 392 454 53.66%
Jared Wolfe 457 213 244 53.39%
Jens Fahrbring 1,491 695 796 53.39%
Robert Streb 246 115 131 53.25%
Scottie Scheffler 66 31 35 53.03%
Matt Ford 820 386 434 52.93%
MJ Maguire 1,198 564 634 52.92%
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 1,388 654 734 52.88%
Jean Bekirian 1,441 680 761 52.81%
Cameron Tringale 218 103 115 52.75%
Ren Takeuchi 1,490 705 785 52.68%
Seungyul Noh 1,480 701 779 52.64%
Huang Wenyi 2,017 958 1,059 52.50%
Tristen Strydom 1,866 894 972 52.09%
Zach Johnson 202 97 105 51.98%
Raul Pereda De La Huerta 2,074 997 1,077 51.93%
Akshay Bhatia 2,074 1,000 1,074 51.78%
Nick Bachem(Am) 2,074 1,004 1,070 51.59%
Lasse Jensen 1,348 653 695 51.56%
Vaughn Van Deventer 2,074 1,006 1,068 51.49%
Mike Weir 2,074 1,008 1,066 51.40%
George Coetzee 189 92 97 51.32%
Sam Robinson 2,074 1,010 1,064 51.30%
MJ Daffue 1,358 662 696 51.25%
David Dixon 1,178 578 600 50.93%
Hideto Tanihara 453 223 230 50.77%
Adrien Saddier 595 293 302 50.76%
Ales Korinek 1,932 952 980 50.72%
Dylan Wu 631 313 318 50.40%
Gerhard Pepler 2,074 1,033 1,041 50.19%
Taehoon Kim 562 281 281 50.00%
Christofer Blomstrand 600 301 299 49.83%
Aaron Cockerill 750 377 373 49.73%
Robin Petersson 1,012 509 503 49.70%
John Catlin 196 99 97 49.49%
Ben Martin 969 490 479 49.43%
Martin Eriksson 1,170 596 574 49.06%
Cameron Smith 53 27 26 49.06%
Daniel van Tonder 297 152 145 48.82%
Brent Grant 2,074 1,063 1,011 48.75%
Michael Thompson 206 106 100 48.54%
Tomas Guimaraes Bessa 2,074 1,068 1,006 48.51%
Ollie Schniederjans 576 300 276 47.92%
Marcus Helligkilde 1,238 646 592 47.82%
Harry Ellis 1,182 617 565 47.80%
Jeppe Huldahl 1,361 711 650 47.76%
Jinichiro Kozuma 526 275 251 47.72%
Juuso Kahlos 1,619 847 772 47.68%
Max McGreevy 504 264 240 47.62%
Lin Yuxin(Am) 2,074 1,087 987 47.59%
Graeme Storm 2,074 1,088 986 47.54%
Toby Tree 1,117 587 530 47.45%
Alexander Kopp 2,074 1,090 984 47.44%
Sungjae Im 34 18 16 47.06%
Lanto Griffin 119 63 56 47.06%
Hayden Hopewell(Am) 1,529 810 719 47.02%
Taiga Sugihara(Am) 1,086 577 509 46.87%
Renato Paratore 269 143 126 46.84%
Adam Blomme 2,074 1,107 967 46.62%
Adam Long 116 62 54 46.55%
Deon Germishuys 1,071 573 498 46.50%
Pawin Ingkhapradit 1,501 807 694 46.24%
Justin Lower 724 390 334 46.13%
Justin Doeden 1,548 837 711 45.93%
Joungwhan Park 1,460 790 670 45.89%
Carl Pettersson 2,074 1,123 951 45.85%
Sebastian Vazquez 2,074 1,126 948 45.71%
Haydn Barron(Am) 2,074 1,128 946 45.61%
Chris Wiatr 2,074 1,128 946 45.61%
Stephan Jaeger 430 234 196 45.58%
David Kocher 598 326 272 45.48%
Webb Simpson 11 6 5 45.45%
Seunghwan Jung 2,074 1,133 941 45.37%
Yuki Inamori 287 157 130 45.30%
Michael Bullen 2,074 1,135 939 45.27%
Santiago Tarrio Ben 654 358 296 45.26%
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 2,074 1,142 932 44.94%
David Horsey 497 274 223 44.87%
Jimmy Stanger 733 405 328 44.75%
Sanghun Shin 2,074 1,146 928 44.74%
Jediah Morgan(Am) 2,074 1,149 925 44.60%
Lukas Euler 2,074 1,155 919 44.31%
Max Greyserman 1,123 627 496 44.17%
Michael Hirmer 2,057 1,150 907 44.09%
Yeongsu Kim 1,700 953 747 43.94%
Alex Chiarella 956 536 420 43.93%
Joseph Bramlett 505 284 221 43.76%
Daniel McCarthy 634 357 277 43.69%
Henry Simpson 2,074 1,168 906 43.68%
Pedro Oriol 1,564 881 683 43.67%
David Boote 1,308 738 570 43.58%
Michael Sim 915 518 397 43.39%
Hurly Long 531 302 229 43.13%
J.T. Griffin 1,279 728 551 43.08%
Doc Redman 156 89 67 42.95%
Jack Maguire 1,424 813 611 42.91%
Jakob van de Flierdt 2,074 1,195 879 42.38%
Ratchapol Jantavara 1,245 718 527 42.33%
Sebastian J Munoz 104 60 44 42.31%
Daniel Summerhays 1,154 668 486 42.11%
Andrew Wilson 685 397 288 42.04%
Conner Godsey 2,054 1,191 863 42.02%
Paul Barjon 361 210 151 41.83%
Takumi Kanaya 211 123 88 41.71%
MJ Viljoen 617 360 257 41.65%
Nick Taylor 233 136 97 41.63%
Trevor Simsby 687 401 286 41.63%
Sahith Theegala 2,074 1,214 860 41.47%
Jacques Blaauw 724 424 300 41.44%
Curtis Luck 647 379 268 41.42%
Naoto Takayanagi 2,074 1,219 855 41.22%
Jonathan Caldwell 564 332 232 41.13%
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa 1,462 864 598 40.90%
Louis Albertse 1,867 1,104 763 40.87%
John Augenstein 2,074 1,229 845 40.74%
Philipp Matlari(Am) 2,074 1,231 843 40.65%
Peter Malnati 283 168 115 40.64%
Jack Thompson(Am) 1,463 875 588 40.19%
Alexandre Petit 2,074 1,243 831 40.07%
Toni Hakula 1,516 910 606 39.97%
Stoney Crouch 1,359 816 543 39.96%
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra 1,271 768 503 39.58%
Minchel Choi 1,175 710 465 39.57%
Abraham Ancer 38 23 15 39.47%
Darren Fichardt 398 241 157 39.45%
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu 1,622 983 639 39.40%
Hayden Shieh 1,227 744 483 39.36%
Richy Werenski 247 150 97 39.27%
Taisei Yamada 2,074 1,260 814 39.25%
Dawson Armstrong 918 558 360 39.22%
Lee Westwood 59 36 23 38.98%
Keagan Thomas 2,074 1,270 804 38.77%
Vitor Lopes 1,580 970 610 38.61%
Tanapat Pichaikool 740 455 285 38.51%
Matias Calderon 1,009 621 388 38.45%
Luo Xuewen 2,030 1,250 780 38.42%
Shad Tuten 872 537 335 38.42%
Noah Norton(Am) 2,074 1,282 792 38.19%
Patrick Rodgers 372 230 142 38.17%
Kyle McClatchie 1,571 972 599 38.13%
Kyle Wilshire 2,074 1,284 790 38.09%
Kyubeom Jun 2,074 1,285 789 38.04%
Scott Arnold 1,433 889 544 37.96%
Karandeep Kochhar 559 349 210 37.57%
Philipp Mejow 1,345 840 505 37.55%
Marcel Schneider 543 340 203 37.38%
Steve Stricker 749 469 280 37.38%
Daniel Hillier 1,516 950 566 37.34%
Brandon Matthews 935 586 349 37.33%
Su Dong 2,074 1,303 771 37.17%
Brad Schneider 2,074 1,303 771 37.17%
Guan Tianlang 2,074 1,303 771 37.17%
Joshua Lee 2,074 1,303 771 37.17%
Martin Kaymer 125 79 46 36.80%
Chandler Blanchet 878 556 322 36.67%
Joel Dahmen 101 64 37 36.63%
Dongmin Kim 1,907 1,211 696 36.50%
Changgi Lee 2,074 1,324 750 36.16%
Richard Mansell 399 255 144 36.09%
Romain Guillon 2,074 1,327 747 36.02%
Matthew Fitzpatrick 25 16 9 36.00%
Mario Galiano Aguilar 1,372 879 493 35.93%
Pontus Widegren 1,713 1,098 615 35.90%
Bernhard Langer 1,174 753 421 35.86%
Charlie Lindh 1,321 850 471 35.65%
Robert Rock 345 222 123 35.65%
Werner Deyzel(Am) 2,074 1,337 737 35.54%
Grant Hirschman 961 620 341 35.48%
Ross McGowan 401 259 142 35.41%
Kyeongjun Lee 1,980 1,281 699 35.30%
Sunit Chowrasia 1,397 904 493 35.29%
Dale Whitnell 414 268 146 35.27%
Mitch Waite 1,524 987 537 35.24%
Hennie Du Plessis 616 399 217 35.23%
Sebastien Gandon 2,074 1,344 730 35.20%
Isaiah Salinda 1,427 925 502 35.18%
Evan Harmeling 522 339 183 35.06%
Nicholas Lindheim 726 472 254 34.99%
Ryosuke Kinoshita 367 239 128 34.88%
Andy Pope 1,587 1,036 551 34.72%
Jinsung Kim(Dec1989) 2,030 1,327 703 34.63%
Lukas Nemecz 784 514 270 34.44%
Dominik Pietzsch 2,074 1,361 713 34.38%
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 2,074 1,361 713 34.38%
Henrik Norlander 251 165 86 34.26%
Suzuchiyo Ishida 2,074 1,366 708 34.14%
Ryo Katsumata 2,074 1,366 708 34.14%
Thomas Sloman 1,835 1,209 626 34.11%
Garrick Porteous 781 515 266 34.06%
Othmane Raouzi 2,074 1,368 706 34.04%
Runchanapong Youprayong(Am) 2,074 1,368 706 34.04%
Yannik Emmert 2,074 1,368 706 34.04%
Graeme McDowell 121 80 41 33.88%
Scott Gutschewski 963 638 325 33.75%
John Chin 578 383 195 33.74%
Nathan Barbieri(Am) 2,074 1,375 699 33.70%
Seonghyeon Kim 527 350 177 33.59%
R Mari Muthu 2,074 1,381 693 33.41%
Jon Rahm 3 2 1 33.33%
Dylan Frittelli 102 68 34 33.33%
Antoine Rozner 180 120 60 33.33%
Matthew NeSmith 281 188 93 33.10%
Callum Tarren 886 593 293 33.07%
Cole Miller 1,446 969 477 32.99%
Mark Blakefield 1,508 1,011 497 32.96%
Songgyu Yoo 1,294 868 426 32.92%
Jamie Rutherford 1,570 1,054 516 32.87%
Minkyu Kim(March2001) 741 498 243 32.79%
Sean Walsh 2,074 1,394 680 32.79%
Jonas Carlson 2,074 1,394 680 32.79%
Aadil Bedi 1,069 719 350 32.74%
Takuya Higa 2,074 1,399 675 32.55%
Niklas Lemke 419 283 136 32.46%
Manu Gandas 1,622 1,096 526 32.43%
Herman Loubser 1,415 957 458 32.37%
Erik Barnes 788 533 255 32.36%
Julien Quesne 1,508 1,023 485 32.16%
Dylan Naidoo 2,074 1,412 662 31.92%
Brad Brunner 1,787 1,217 570 31.90%
Keisuke Otawa 1,063 724 339 31.89%
Jordan Wrisdale 1,051 717 334 31.78%
Ashton Turner 1,557 1,064 493 31.66%
Mark Baldwin 1,821 1,246 575 31.58%
Sepp Straka 207 142 65 31.40%
Tadahiro Takayama 1,860 1,278 582 31.29%
Matteo Manassero 1,333 916 417 31.28%
Julien Guerrier 644 443 201 31.21%
Brandon Harkins 657 452 205 31.20%
Lars Keunen 1,375 947 428 31.13%
Stewart Cink 200 138 62 31.00%
David Pastore 681 470 211 30.98%
Jacques Kruyswijk 650 451 199 30.62%
Seukhyun Baek 2,074 1,441 633 30.52%
Yuki Kono 2,074 1,441 633 30.52%
Kosuke Suzuki(Am) 2,074 1,441 633 30.52%
Takaya Onoda 1,234 859 375 30.39%
Sushi Ishigaki 2,074 1,449 625 30.14%
Yuto Katsumata 2,074 1,449 625 30.14%
Oliver Goss 2,074 1,449 625 30.14%
Junya Kameshiro 2,074 1,449 625 30.14%
Daniel Berna Manzanares 2,074 1,449 625 30.14%
Sho Nagasawa(Sept1994) 2,074 1,449 625 30.14%
Llewellyn Booysen 2,074 1,449 625 30.14%
Derek Ernst 1,231 861 370 30.06%
Dawie van der Walt 747 523 224 29.99%
Jarand Ekeland Arnoy 881 619 262 29.74%
Victor Dubuisson 471 331 140 29.72%
Youngjea Byun 2,074 1,458 616 29.70%
Tomoyo Ikemura 684 481 203 29.68%
Jake Redman 1,203 846 357 29.68%
Richard Bland 273 192 81 29.67%
Thomas Detry 118 83 35 29.66%
Jonathan Yates 1,321 930 391 29.60%
Christopher O'Neill 2,074 1,462 612 29.51%
Patrick Cover 1,744 1,232 512 29.36%
Aron Zemmer 1,402 992 410 29.24%
Chris Kirk 374 265 109 29.14%
Shunsuke Otani 2,074 1,471 603 29.07%
Takashi Hirukawa 2,074 1,471 603 29.07%
Sarun Sirithon 2,074 1,471 603 29.07%
Min Woo Lee 242 172 70 28.93%
Rob Oppenheim 633 450 183 28.91%
Victor Perez 45 32 13 28.89%
Parathakorn Suyasri(Am) 2,074 1,477 597 28.78%
Warun Ieamgaew 2,074 1,477 597 28.78%
Pierre Junior Verlaar 2,074 1,479 595 28.69%
Udayan Mane 412 294 118 28.64%
Kevin Kisner 35 25 10 28.57%
Austin Cook 266 190 76 28.57%
Jannik De Bruyn(Am) 2,074 1,487 587 28.30%
Jiho Yang 2,030 1,458 572 28.18%
Samuel Eaves 2,074 1,491 583 28.11%
Chase Koepka 1,571 1,133 438 27.88%
Josh Armstrong(Am) 2,074 1,496 578 27.87%
Marcel Siem 878 634 244 27.79%
Scott Brown 332 240 92 27.71%
Shergo Kurdi(Am) 2,074 1,506 568 27.39%
Curtis Knipes 1,622 1,178 444 27.37%
Shane Smith 2,074 1,508 566 27.29%
James Morrison 577 420 157 27.21%
Daniel Miernicki 2,074 1,516 558 26.90%
Matias Honkala 2,074 1,516 558 26.90%
Martin Granstad 2,074 1,516 558 26.90%
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 1,999 1,462 537 26.86%
Tomoyasu Sugiyama 712 521 191 26.83%
Seungbo Jang 1,992 1,458 534 26.81%
Sean Einhaus 2,068 1,516 552 26.69%
Braden Thornberry 909 668 241 26.51%
Wil Besseling 249 183 66 26.51%
Adam Eineving 1,179 868 311 26.38%
Sam Burns 209 154 55 26.32%
Tyler McCumber 377 278 99 26.26%
Reinhardt Blaauw 1,516 1,118 398 26.25%
Niklas Regner(Am) 2,074 1,532 542 26.13%
Alejandro Tosti 866 640 226 26.10%
Brian Harman 123 91 32 26.02%
Christopher Maclean 1,665 1,232 433 26.01%
Taylor Moore 928 689 239 25.75%
Nicolai Nohr Madsen 2,074 1,540 534 25.75%
Kyle Jones 637 474 163 25.59%
Conor Purcell 2,074 1,546 528 25.46%
Cameron Davis 307 229 78 25.41%
Brendon Todd 63 47 16 25.40%
Christopher Mivis 955 713 242 25.34%
Mark Hubbard 186 139 47 25.27%
Niklas Norgaard Moller 461 345 116 25.16%
Justin Hueber 1,325 992 333 25.13%
Roberto Diaz 474 355 119 25.11%
Yosuke Tsukada 1,077 807 270 25.07%
Justin Thomas 4 3 1 25.00%
Camilo Aguado 967 727 240 24.82%
Naoto Nakanishi 682 513 169 24.78%
Matthew Baldwin 542 408 134 24.72%
Xiao Bowen 1,305 983 322 24.67%
Spencer Levin 1,958 1,479 479 24.46%
Oliver Lindell 841 636 205 24.38%
Patton Kizzire 312 236 76 24.36%
Casey Jarvis(Am) 2,074 1,570 504 24.30%
Nick Flanagan 675 512 163 24.15%
Oscar Lengden 383 291 92 24.02%
Taisei Shimizu(Am) 1,065 812 253 23.76%
Yassine Touhami 2,044 1,561 483 23.63%
Michael Kok 1,891 1,445 446 23.59%
Dean Burmester 238 182 56 23.53%
Chip McDaniel 838 641 197 23.51%
Trey Mullinax 379 290 89 23.48%
Robert Dinwiddie 1,658 1,270 388 23.40%
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 642 492 150 23.36%
Martin Piller 1,113 856 257 23.09%
Max Homa 130 100 30 23.08%
Ankur Chadha 1,622 1,253 369 22.75%
Luke Jerling 844 652 192 22.75%
Miguel A Jimenez 858 663 195 22.73%
Manuel Elvira 1,577 1,219 358 22.70%
Sejun Yoon 1,118 867 251 22.45%
Veer Ahlawat 615 477 138 22.44%
Joaquin Niemann 58 45 13 22.41%
Julien De Poyen Bellisle 1,319 1,024 295 22.37%
Connor Syme 291 226 65 22.34%
John Axelsen 1,393 1,085 308 22.11%
Richard Green 1,110 870 240 21.62%
S.S.P. Chawrasia 836 656 180 21.53%
Victor Riu 1,569 1,234 335 21.35%
James Anstiss 1,529 1,204 325 21.26%
Travis Smyth 452 356 96 21.24%
Taichi Teshima 1,713 1,350 363 21.19%
Inhoi Hur 745 589 156 20.94%
Richard Taehoon Lee 390 309 81 20.77%
Luca Galliano 1,970 1,561 409 20.76%
Adrian Otaegui 193 153 40 20.73%
Yuto Katsuragawa(Am) 1,336 1,060 276 20.66%
Benedict Staben 1,727 1,375 352 20.38%
Rowin Caron 859 686 173 20.14%
Scott Jamieson 290 232 58 20.00%
Lukas Lipold 1,951 1,561 390 19.99%
Tomas Silva 1,308 1,048 260 19.88%
Sungmin Cho 1,455 1,166 289 19.86%
Hayden Buckley 718 576 142 19.78%
Matthieu Pavon 433 348 85 19.63%
Carlos Pigem 947 762 185 19.54%
Kunihiro Kamii 821 664 157 19.12%
Johannes Veerman 325 263 62 19.08%
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 384 311 73 19.01%
Scott Fernandez 1,105 899 206 18.64%
Christiaan Burke(Am) 1,567 1,275 292 18.63%
Dylan Mostert 1,617 1,316 301 18.61%
Alexandre Rocha 817 665 152 18.60%
Darren Walkley 1,350 1,100 250 18.52%
Vincent Whaley 557 454 103 18.49%
Benjamin David 1,728 1,409 319 18.46%
Brandon Hagy 487 398 89 18.28%
Seunghyuk Kim 529 433 96 18.15%
Felix Palson 1,537 1,259 278 18.09%
Mark Williams 1,913 1,570 343 17.93%
Anil Bajrang Mane 1,441 1,187 254 17.63%
David Howell 1,732 1,429 303 17.49%
Martin Leth Simonsen 655 541 114 17.40%
Mingyu Cho 686 567 119 17.35%
Keenan Davidse 663 549 114 17.19%
Daniel Young 1,005 833 172 17.11%
Tomoharu Otsuki 270 224 46 17.04%
Kevin Dougherty 551 458 93 16.88%
Damien Perrier 554 461 93 16.79%
Rikard Karlberg 510 425 85 16.67%
Linus Lilliedahl 1,433 1,197 236 16.47%
Brody Martin 1,265 1,060 205 16.21%
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 1,055 886 169 16.02%
Jarin Todd 629 529 100 15.90%
Maxime Radureau 1,211 1,020 191 15.77%
Thomas Elissalde 1,594 1,344 250 15.68%
Breyten Meyer 1,670 1,411 259 15.51%
Tatsuya Kodai 872 737 135 15.48%
Zhang Jin 1,711 1,449 262 15.31%
Thaya Limpipolpaibul 1,327 1,124 203 15.30%
Rick Lamb 1,114 945 169 15.17%
Martin Rohwer 450 382 68 15.11%
Romain Vallaeys 1,577 1,339 238 15.09%
Gavin Green 224 191 33 14.73%
Kyle Reifers 1,080 921 159 14.72%
Henric Sturehed 693 591 102 14.72%
Patrick Newcomb 1,158 989 169 14.59%
Braden Becker 1,649 1,412 237 14.37%
Jens Dantorp 721 618 103 14.29%
Jeff Winther 323 277 46 14.24%
Max Rottluff 914 784 130 14.22%
Nicholas Thompson 1,260 1,081 179 14.21%
Patrick Fishburn 585 502 83 14.19%
Robert MacIntyre 64 55 9 14.06%
Soonsang Hong 1,286 1,106 180 14.00%
Michael Miller(1992) 774 666 108 13.95%
Ippei Koike 1,494 1,287 207 13.86%
Brett Rumford 1,000 862 138 13.80%
Shae Wools Cobb 1,206 1,041 165 13.68%
Daiki Imano 1,160 1,003 157 13.53%
Magnus A Carlsson 1,640 1,421 219 13.35%
Mikiya Akutsu 569 494 75 13.18%
Oliver Farr 296 257 39 13.18%
Harry Higgs 139 121 18 12.95%
Anton Wilbertsson 1,044 910 134 12.84%
Hongtaek Kim 1,364 1,191 173 12.68%
Filippo Bergamaschi 1,304 1,139 165 12.65%
Lawry Flynn(Am) 1,345 1,176 169 12.57%
Christopher Feldborg Nielsen 1,049 923 126 12.01%
Bo Hoag 337 297 40 11.87%
Harry Bateman 1,092 963 129 11.81%
Bernd Ritthammer 483 426 57 11.80%
Marty Dou Zecheng 366 323 43 11.75%
Albin Tiden 1,494 1,322 172 11.51%
Sean Crocker 245 217 28 11.43%
James Wilson(Mar1990) 1,176 1,042 134 11.39%
Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng 871 772 99 11.37%
Andreas Halvorsen 997 884 113 11.33%
Danny Masrin 667 592 75 11.24%
Liu Yanwei 619 550 69 11.15%
Xander Schauffele 9 8 1 11.11%
Alejandro Canizares 757 673 84 11.10%
Tyler Duncan(Jul1989) 164 146 18 10.98%
Giulio Castagnara 1,406 1,256 150 10.67%
Chase Seiffert 293 262 31 10.58%
Paul Elissalde 1,355 1,212 143 10.55%
Franck Daux 1,508 1,349 159 10.54%
Neil Schietekat 418 374 44 10.53%
Adam Svensson 558 500 58 10.39%
Enrico Di Nitto 652 585 67 10.28%
Ake Nilsson 812 729 83 10.22%
Yuto Soeda 1,239 1,113 126 10.17%
Niall Kearney 1,406 1,264 142 10.10%
Corey Conners 60 54 6 10.00%
Brian Carlson 1,140 1,029 111 9.74%
Wade Ormsby 230 208 22 9.57%
Kristoffer Reitan 565 511 54 9.56%
Benjamin Rusch 840 760 80 9.52%
Scott Wolfes 1,255 1,136 119 9.48%
Niclas Johansson 877 794 83 9.46%
Poosit Supupramai 1,226 1,110 116 9.46%
Arjun Atwal 1,338 1,212 126 9.42%
Kyounghoon Lee 300 272 28 9.33%
Michael Hendry 451 410 41 9.09%
Arnond Vongvanij 1,200 1,091 109 9.08%
Heinrich Bruiners 1,365 1,242 123 9.01%
Eunshin Park 1,301 1,184 117 8.99%
Cameron Champ 78 71 7 8.97%
Tobias Ruth 1,096 998 98 8.94%
Charley Hoffman 158 144 14 8.86%
Tyson Alexander 666 607 59 8.86%
Steve Allan 1,155 1,053 102 8.83%
Wyndham Clark 161 147 14 8.70%
Linus Vaisanen 1,182 1,081 101 8.54%
Kalle Samooja 177 162 15 8.47%
Christian Braeunig 1,343 1,230 113 8.41%
Patrick Reed 12 11 1 8.33%
Takahiro Hataji 797 731 66 8.28%
CJ du Plessis 1,637 1,503 134 8.19%
Ricky Barnes 1,173 1,077 96 8.18%
Adrian Meronk 213 196 17 7.98%
Junseok Lee 1,035 953 82 7.92%
Leonard Bem 1,370 1,262 108 7.88%
Ryan Ruffels 609 562 47 7.72%
Sungyeol Kwon 716 661 55 7.68%
Charl Schwartzel 223 206 17 7.62%
Hannes Ronneblad 1,145 1,059 86 7.51%
Dylan Kok 939 870 69 7.35%
Ben Evans 738 684 54 7.32%
Chase Hanna 1,281 1,191 90 7.03%
Gabriel Axell 1,076 1,001 75 6.97%
Gregory Yates 861 801 60 6.97%
Chao Haimeng 892 830 62 6.95%
Atiruj Winaicharoenchai 691 645 46 6.66%
Kyongjun Moon 347 324 23 6.63%
Niclas Weiland 1,032 964 68 6.59%
Calum Fyfe 1,327 1,240 87 6.56%
J.T. Poston 77 72 5 6.49%
Bubba Watson 47 44 3 6.38%
Doug Ghim 413 387 26 6.30%
Yuwa Kosaihira 613 575 38 6.20%
Minjun Kim 1,091 1,026 65 5.96%
Chris Baker(Mar1986) 455 428 27 5.93%
Tim Wilkinson 490 461 29 5.92%
Phil Mickelson 70 66 4 5.71%
Theunis Bezuidenhout 1,295 1,223 72 5.56%
Keith Horne 584 552 32 5.48%
Gudmundur Kristjansson 552 522 30 5.43%
Billy Kennerly 732 693 39 5.33%
Masahiro Kawamura 172 163 9 5.23%
Joohyung Kim(June2002) 157 149 8 5.10%
Phachara Khongwatmai 315 299 16 5.08%
Ryan Evans 1,361 1,292 69 5.07%
Ross Fisher 226 215 11 4.87%
Jarryd Felton 561 534 27 4.81%
Zhang Huilin 439 418 21 4.78%
Christiaan Basson 922 878 44 4.77%
Hideki Matsuyama 21 20 1 4.76%
Clement Sordet 515 491 24 4.66%
Takashi Ogiso 1,333 1,272 61 4.58%
Taihei Sato 579 553 26 4.49%
Scott Stallings 256 245 11 4.30%
Wonjoon Lee 381 365 16 4.20%
Pieter Moolman 911 876 35 3.84%
Seamus Power 446 429 17 3.81%
Padraig Harrington 316 304 12 3.80%
Sebastian Cappelen 422 406 16 3.79%
Kosuke Hamamoto 339 327 12 3.54%
Kevin Lucas 927 895 32 3.45%
Grant Forrest 330 319 11 3.33%
Justin Walters 278 269 9 3.24%
Daijiro Izumida 340 329 11 3.24%
Yoshitaka Takeya 1,027 994 33 3.21%
Jesse Yap 1,719 1,671 48 2.79%
Luke Brown(June1998) 1,363 1,326 37 2.71%
Finn Fleer 1,193 1,161 32 2.68%
Jonathan Randolph 704 688 16 2.27%
Austin Smotherman 707 691 16 2.26%
Lin Wen-Ko 1,611 1,576 35 2.17%
Akshay Neranjen(Am) 1,622 1,587 35 2.16%
Siwoo Kim 97 95 2 2.06%
David Coupland 513 503 10 1.95%
Alfie Plant 727 715 12 1.65%
Sorachut Hansapiban 1,777 1,753 24 1.35%
Dalan Refioglu 1,870 1,848 22 1.18%
Jason Roets 1,884 1,862 22 1.17%
Anton Karlsson 469 464 5 1.07%
Max Albertus 1,219 1,207 12 0.98%
David Gleeson 748 741 7 0.94%
Elvis Smylie(Am) 1,602 1,588 14 0.87%
Brandon Crick 604 599 5 0.83%
Branden Grace 127 126 1 0.79%
Koki Shiomi 786 780 6 0.76%
Marthin Scheepers 1,073 1,065 8 0.75%
Michael Weaver 1,887 1,873 14 0.74%
Makoto Inoue 1,660 1,648 12 0.72%
Charlie Dann 1,660 1,648 12 0.72%
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 588 584 4 0.68%
Michael Gligic 447 444 3 0.67%
Seonghyeon Jeon 1,874 1,862 12 0.64%
Eunho Youm 1,874 1,862 12 0.64%
Tseng Tzu Hsuan 1,260 1,252 8 0.63%
Nick Watson 1,671 1,661 10 0.60%
Tom Gandy 1,671 1,661 10 0.60%
Shi Alex Kim 1,838 1,828 10 0.54%
Zhang Zihong 1,732 1,724 8 0.46%
Brad Moules 1,850 1,842 8 0.43%
Khai Jei Low 1,650 1,643 7 0.42%
Piya Sawangarunporn 1,844 1,837 7 0.38%
Ben Ferguson(June1998) 1,682 1,676 6 0.36%
Lukas Gras 1,682 1,676 6 0.36%
Nicolai Tinning 1,148 1,145 3 0.26%
Christopher Petefish 1,675 1,671 4 0.24%
Junwon Park 614 613 1 0.16%
Christian L Nilsson 1,891 1,888 3 0.16%
Angel Cabrera 1,891 1,888 3 0.16%
Gideon Van der Vyver 1,622 1,620 2 0.12%
Ben Schlottman 1,622 1,620 2 0.12%
Daniel Chopra 1,827 1,825 2 0.11%
Mathew Goggin 1,838 1,836 2 0.11%
Woochan Kim 1,855 1,853 2 0.11%
Jongyul Suk 1,855 1,853 2 0.11%
Junsub Park 1,855 1,853 2 0.11%
Sachin Baisoya 1,860 1,858 2 0.11%
Sunghoon Kang 86 86 0 0.00%
Soomin Lee 295 295 0 0.00%
Lorenzo Gagli 370 370 0 0.00%
Will Enefer 864 865 -1 -0.12%
Arjun Prasad 1,602 1,604 -2 -0.12%
Teemu Putkonen 1,602 1,604 -2 -0.12%
Smylie Kaufman 1,529 1,531 -2 -0.13%
Jack T Clarkson 1,802 1,805 -3 -0.17%
Mikael Salminen 1,698 1,702 -4 -0.24%
Waris Manthorn(Am) 1,622 1,626 -4 -0.25%
Mamo Osanai 1,622 1,626 -4 -0.25%
Chen Dinggen 1,825 1,830 -5 -0.27%
Victor Trehet 1,693 1,698 -5 -0.30%
Leon Vorster 1,689 1,694 -5 -0.30%
Jorge Pichu Garcia 1,689 1,694 -5 -0.30%
Anthony Quayle 314 315 -1 -0.32%
Thepbadin Amaranan 1,828 1,834 -6 -0.33%
Udorn Duangdecha 1,802 1,809 -7 -0.39%
Krittin Sunthornnon 1,802 1,809 -7 -0.39%
Davis Thompson(Am) 1,537 1,543 -6 -0.39%
Brian Hughes 1,787 1,794 -7 -0.39%
Yuki Takeuchi 1,734 1,741 -7 -0.40%
Gian-Marco Petrozzi 1,734 1,741 -7 -0.40%
Muhammad Naeem 1,872 1,880 -8 -0.43%
Andrew Hudson 1,739 1,747 -8 -0.46%
John Gough(Am) 1,739 1,747 -8 -0.46%
Simon Ngigi 1,791 1,800 -9 -0.50%
Velten Meyer 1,779 1,788 -9 -0.51%
Peter Lonard 1,156 1,162 -6 -0.52%
Abhishek Kuhar 1,782 1,792 -10 -0.56%
Baptiste Courtachon 1,782 1,792 -10 -0.56%
Shunsuke Sonoda 1,834 1,845 -11 -0.60%
Ben Hall 1,728 1,739 -11 -0.64%
Hamish Brown 1,728 1,739 -11 -0.64%
Natthapong Niyomchon 1,704 1,715 -11 -0.65%
Sebastien Gros 916 922 -6 -0.66%
Keelan Van Wyk 1,703 1,715 -12 -0.70%
David McIntyre 1,812 1,825 -13 -0.72%
Per Langfors 1,070 1,078 -8 -0.75%
Greg Eason 1,722 1,735 -13 -0.75%
Jesper Sandborg 1,722 1,735 -13 -0.75%
Lukas Michel(Am) 1,428 1,439 -11 -0.77%
Victor Tarnstrom 1,744 1,758 -14 -0.80%
Daniel Brennan 1,710 1,724 -14 -0.82%
Harry Konig 1,213 1,223 -10 -0.82%
James Du Preez Jnr 814 821 -7 -0.86%
Lu Wen-Teh 1,622 1,636 -14 -0.86%
Andreas Hillersborg Sorensen 1,622 1,636 -14 -0.86%
Taisho Okabe 1,622 1,636 -14 -0.86%
Nicholas Latimer 1,585 1,599 -14 -0.88%
Oliver Clarke 1,560 1,574 -14 -0.90%
Drew Nesbitt 982 991 -9 -0.92%
Sungjoon Park 1,765 1,782 -17 -0.96%
Jeongwoo Ham 309 312 -3 -0.97%
Craig Farrelly 1,758 1,776 -18 -1.02%
Jackson Dick 1,758 1,776 -18 -1.02%
Richard Hoey 1,160 1,172 -12 -1.03%
Paulo Pinto 1,821 1,840 -19 -1.04%
Thomas Bass 1,719 1,737 -18 -1.05%
Jack Colegate 1,713 1,731 -18 -1.05%
Casey Wittenberg 1,797 1,816 -19 -1.06%
Hayato Yoshida 1,734 1,753 -19 -1.10%
Allen John 541 547 -6 -1.11%
Md Akbar Hossain 1,768 1,788 -20 -1.13%
Vikrant Chopra 1,385 1,401 -16 -1.16%
Ryan Baca 1,699 1,719 -20 -1.18%
Jade Buitendag 1,777 1,798 -21 -1.18%
Blake Cannon 1,742 1,763 -21 -1.21%
Kyungnam Kang 380 385 -5 -1.32%
Joachim B Hansen 146 148 -2 -1.37%
Chiragh Kumar 1,289 1,307 -18 -1.40%
Nathan Kimsey 1,408 1,428 -20 -1.42%
Carl Didrik M. Fosaas(Am) 1,678 1,702 -24 -1.43%
Cedric Otten(Am) 1,673 1,697 -24 -1.43%
Philip Bootsma 1,660 1,684 -24 -1.45%
Marco Iten 895 908 -13 -1.45%
Jeunghun Wang 332 337 -5 -1.51%
Seung Jongheon Park 775 787 -12 -1.55%
Mateusz Gradecki 826 839 -13 -1.57%
Abdul Hadi 1,841 1,870 -29 -1.58%
Insung Ko 1,705 1,733 -28 -1.64%
Woohyun Kim 1,275 1,296 -21 -1.65%
Yeh Yu-Chen 1,485 1,510 -25 -1.68%
JC Ritchie 175 178 -3 -1.71%
Karl Ochse 1,516 1,542 -26 -1.72%
Anders Albertson 514 523 -9 -1.75%
Todd Baek 392 399 -7 -1.79%
Cesar Costilla 1,747 1,779 -32 -1.83%
Bernard Geelkerken 1,731 1,763 -32 -1.85%
Rick Kulacz 1,845 1,880 -35 -1.90%
Frazer Droop 1,845 1,880 -35 -1.90%
Antonio Hortal 1,713 1,746 -33 -1.93%
Daejin Jeong 1,751 1,785 -34 -1.94%
Abhishek Jha 1,485 1,514 -29 -1.95%
Chris Swanepoel 1,611 1,643 -32 -1.99%
Robbie Busher 1,560 1,591 -31 -1.99%
Anders Hansen 1,695 1,729 -34 -2.01%
Brandon Stone 195 199 -4 -2.05%
Steven Brown 237 242 -5 -2.11%
Deyen Lawson 706 721 -15 -2.12%
Akinori Yoshimura 1,619 1,655 -36 -2.22%
Thomas Le Berre 1,744 1,783 -39 -2.24%
Thabiso Ngcobo 1,516 1,550 -34 -2.24%
Tomohiro Kondo 1,158 1,184 -26 -2.25%
Jake Higginbottom 792 810 -18 -2.27%
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen 728 745 -17 -2.34%
Andre Nel 1,282 1,312 -30 -2.34%
Bud Cauley 169 173 -4 -2.37%
Jacquin Hess 1,594 1,632 -38 -2.38%
Abhinav Lohan 958 981 -23 -2.40%
Sanjeev L Kumar 1,109 1,136 -27 -2.43%
Thomas Pieters 82 84 -2 -2.44%
Shun Murayama 1,835 1,880 -45 -2.45%
Frederick Wedel 1,580 1,620 -40 -2.53%
Franck Medale 1,650 1,692 -42 -2.55%
Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 780 800 -20 -2.56%
Sulman Raza 1,676 1,719 -43 -2.57%
Matthew Pinizzotto 1,676 1,719 -43 -2.57%
Clemens Prader 1,685 1,729 -44 -2.61%
Tomofumi Ouchi 1,708 1,753 -45 -2.63%
Toshiki Ishitoku 1,708 1,753 -45 -2.63%
David Drysdale 410 421 -11 -2.68%
Jeremy Sharpe 1,640 1,684 -44 -2.68%
Michael-James Steyn 1,640 1,684 -44 -2.68%
Koichiro Kawano 1,640 1,684 -44 -2.68%
Ryoma Miki 1,640 1,684 -44 -2.68%
Quintin Wilsnach 1,640 1,684 -44 -2.68%
Adilson da Silva 335 344 -9 -2.69%
Ren Yonezawa(Am) 590 606 -16 -2.71%
Chanhee Park 1,695 1,741 -46 -2.71%
Taeho Kim 1,695 1,741 -46 -2.71%
Lincoln Tighe 1,751 1,799 -48 -2.74%
Will Collins 1,818 1,868 -50 -2.75%
Kento Nakai 1,574 1,618 -44 -2.80%
Gregory Foo 1,598 1,643 -45 -2.82%
Muhammad Shabbir 1,828 1,880 -52 -2.84%
Cory Crawford 839 863 -24 -2.86%
Natthaphat Harnchokchaiskul 1,325 1,363 -38 -2.87%
Om Prakash Chouhan 1,010 1,039 -29 -2.87%
Jovan Rebula(Am) 1,768 1,821 -53 -3.00%
David Heinzinger 1,053 1,085 -32 -3.04%
Ashley Hall 868 895 -27 -3.11%
Robert Allenby 1,768 1,823 -55 -3.11%
Jan Cafourek 926 955 -29 -3.13%
Teaghan Gauche 1,747 1,803 -56 -3.21%
Sander Aadusaar 1,619 1,671 -52 -3.21%
Charlie Jerner 1,611 1,663 -52 -3.23%
Tobias Eden 1,611 1,663 -52 -3.23%
Oliver Bekker 603 623 -20 -3.32%
Justin Warren 979 1,012 -33 -3.37%
Robert S Karlsson 1,245 1,287 -42 -3.37%
Tertius Van Den Berg 1,790 1,851 -61 -3.41%
Daisuke Yasumoto 1,046 1,083 -37 -3.54%
Marc Leishman 28 29 -1 -3.57%
Martin Vorster(Am) 1,650 1,709 -59 -3.58%
Marty Jertson 1,650 1,709 -59 -3.58%
Rob Labritz 1,650 1,709 -59 -3.58%
Rich Beem 1,650 1,709 -59 -3.58%
Ryan Vermeer 1,650 1,709 -59 -3.58%
M. Sasidaran 1,083 1,122 -39 -3.60%
Martin Ovesen 1,423 1,475 -52 -3.65%
Abhijit Singh Chadha 1,125 1,167 -42 -3.73%
Justin Shin 671 697 -26 -3.87%
Rhys Thompson 1,594 1,656 -62 -3.89%
Kieran Muir 737 766 -29 -3.93%
Allister de Kock 1,248 1,298 -50 -4.01%
Uli Weinhandl 1,550 1,613 -63 -4.06%
Erik van Rooyen 49 51 -2 -4.08%
Shankar Das 1,025 1,067 -42 -4.10%
Tag Ridings 995 1,037 -42 -4.22%
Masamichi Ito 1,485 1,548 -63 -4.24%
Harrison Woan 1,563 1,630 -67 -4.29%
Greg Chalmers 690 720 -30 -4.35%
Daniel Fox 744 777 -33 -4.44%
Charlie Saxon 494 516 -22 -4.45%
Poonnavich Hirayama 1,360 1,421 -61 -4.49%
Michael Thorbjornsen(Am) 1,601 1,676 -75 -4.68%
Santiago Gomez 1,023 1,071 -48 -4.69%
Borworn Chaisri 1,524 1,596 -72 -4.72%
Beon Yeong Lee 1,747 1,830 -83 -4.75%
Taichi Kimura(Am) 1,473 1,543 -70 -4.75%
Harold Varner III 124 130 -6 -4.84%
Josh Hill(Am) 1,213 1,272 -59 -4.86%
Max Schmitt 716 751 -35 -4.89%
Byron Coetzee 1,058 1,110 -52 -4.91%
Ryuta Kamimura 1,098 1,152 -54 -4.92%
Petter Mikalsen 1,494 1,568 -74 -4.95%
Taehee Lee 444 466 -22 -4.95%
Robert Hogan 1,441 1,513 -72 -5.00%
Adam Chapman 1,512 1,588 -76 -5.03%
Chandler Eaton 1,587 1,667 -80 -5.04%
Samuel Stevens 1,484 1,560 -76 -5.12%
Yu Chun-an(am) 870 915 -45 -5.17%
Sam Chien 1,120 1,178 -58 -5.18%
Mikael Lundberg 763 803 -40 -5.24%
Matt Saulez 1,137 1,197 -60 -5.28%
Jake Johnson 1,548 1,630 -82 -5.30%
Jack Trent(Am) 1,335 1,406 -71 -5.32%
Brett Coletta 408 430 -22 -5.39%
Kosuke Sunagawa(am) 1,277 1,346 -69 -5.40%
Matthew HungHai Cheung 1,450 1,529 -79 -5.45%
Youngwoong Kim 993 1,048 -55 -5.54%
Jonghark Kim 1,302 1,375 -73 -5.61%
James Marchesani 730 771 -41 -5.62%
Coert Groenewald 1,011 1,068 -57 -5.64%
Jonathan Thomson 665 704 -39 -5.86%
Gunn Charoenkul 151 160 -9 -5.96%
Kalle Sneck 1,622 1,719 -97 -5.98%
Kristoffer Ventura 166 176 -10 -6.02%
Jaco Prinsloo 694 736 -42 -6.05%
Samuel Cyr 1,224 1,299 -75 -6.13%
Hein Sithu 1,557 1,653 -96 -6.17%
David Gazzolo 1,508 1,601 -93 -6.17%
Sudhir Sharma 1,597 1,696 -99 -6.20%
Mark Purser 1,658 1,761 -103 -6.21%
Augusto Nunez 353 375 -22 -6.23%
Mithun Perera 930 988 -58 -6.24%
Takanori Konishi 1,025 1,089 -64 -6.24%
Andreas Lunding 1,104 1,173 -69 -6.25%
Chris Paisley 239 254 -15 -6.28%
Yin Yongxuan 1,465 1,557 -92 -6.28%
Robin Williams(Am) 1,213 1,290 -77 -6.35%
Md Sajib Ali 1,681 1,788 -107 -6.37%
Erwan Vielledent 1,327 1,412 -85 -6.41%
Eric McCardle 1,327 1,412 -85 -6.41%
Ben Stow 371 395 -24 -6.47%
Felix Mory 923 983 -60 -6.50%
Prom Meesawat 322 343 -21 -6.52%
Badal Hossain 1,689 1,801 -112 -6.63%
Christopher Hickman 1,673 1,785 -112 -6.69%
Clement Berardo 1,446 1,543 -97 -6.71%
Troy Moses 1,758 1,876 -118 -6.71%
Brett Munson 1,476 1,576 -100 -6.78%
Mitchell Slorach 1,768 1,888 -120 -6.79%
Inho Kim 1,722 1,840 -118 -6.85%
Toru Taniguchi 875 935 -60 -6.86%
James Ryan Lam 1,755 1,876 -121 -6.89%
Paul Harris 1,755 1,876 -121 -6.89%
Leo Lespinasse 1,737 1,858 -121 -6.97%
Hakhyung Kim 1,545 1,653 -108 -6.99%
Jeongmin Park 1,554 1,663 -109 -7.01%
Erik Jonasson 1,663 1,780 -117 -7.04%
Alasdair Plumb 1,341 1,436 -95 -7.08%
George Gandranata 1,637 1,753 -116 -7.09%
Daihan Lee 1,537 1,646 -109 -7.09%
Anirban Lahiri 406 435 -29 -7.14%
Divyanshu Bajaj 1,201 1,287 -86 -7.16%
Jack Floydd 1,241 1,330 -89 -7.17%
Mathias Eggenberger 1,455 1,561 -106 -7.29%
Wang Wei Hsuan 1,047 1,124 -77 -7.35%
Raththee Sirithanakunsak 828 889 -61 -7.37%
Kuang Yang(Am) 1,245 1,337 -92 -7.39%
Bradley Bawden 1,433 1,539 -106 -7.40%
Rikuya Hoshino 106 114 -8 -7.55%
Aaron Wilkin 937 1,009 -72 -7.68%
Adam Schenk 221 238 -17 -7.69%
Marcus Fraser 529 570 -41 -7.75%
Jason Smith 874 942 -68 -7.78%
Daniel Gavins 923 995 -72 -7.80%
Tom Whitney 640 690 -50 -7.81%
Troy Merritt 140 151 -11 -7.86%
Clayton Mansfield 1,574 1,698 -124 -7.88%
Dengshan Koh 1,750 1,888 -138 -7.89%
Hank Lebioda 304 328 -24 -7.89%
Ryan Snouffer 1,251 1,350 -99 -7.91%
Anthony Maccaglia 1,468 1,585 -117 -7.97%
Joakim Lagergren 173 187 -14 -8.09%
Justin Quiban 1,371 1,482 -111 -8.10%
Masamichi Uehira 1,421 1,538 -117 -8.23%
Justin Hicks 1,576 1,706 -130 -8.25%
Edgar Catherine 1,297 1,404 -107 -8.25%
Wu Ashun 349 378 -29 -8.31%
Nadaraja Thangaraja 1,222 1,324 -102 -8.35%
Darren Beck 574 622 -48 -8.36%
Josh Teater 310 336 -26 -8.39%
Jyoti Randhawa 989 1,072 -83 -8.39%
Christopher Carstensen 1,534 1,663 -129 -8.41%
Sam Lee 1,088 1,180 -92 -8.46%
Craig Ross 952 1,033 -81 -8.51%
Petr Hruby(Am) 1,467 1,592 -125 -8.52%
Joshua Grenville-Wood 1,313 1,425 -112 -8.53%
Ryan Harmer 1,355 1,471 -116 -8.56%
Ben Amor 1,375 1,493 -118 -8.58%
Kyle Mueller 1,151 1,250 -99 -8.60%
Jaco Van Zyl 511 555 -44 -8.61%
John Parry 1,102 1,197 -95 -8.62%
Kapil Kumar 1,450 1,575 -125 -8.62%
Naraajie E Ramadhan Putra(Am) 1,090 1,184 -94 -8.62%
Sungkug Park 428 465 -37 -8.64%
Daeeok Jeong 1,533 1,667 -134 -8.74%
Jason Froneman 901 980 -79 -8.77%
Jesper Kennegard 1,124 1,223 -99 -8.81%
Emilio Puma Dominguez 866 943 -77 -8.89%
Terry Pilkadaris 697 759 -62 -8.90%
Panuwat Bulsombath 958 1,044 -86 -8.98%
Devon Bling(Am) 1,537 1,676 -139 -9.04%
Oscar Bergman(Jul1992) 1,503 1,640 -137 -9.12%
Shamim Khan 601 656 -55 -9.15%
Andres Gallegos 596 651 -55 -9.23%
Shotaro Ban 1,479 1,616 -137 -9.26%
David Lipsky 194 212 -18 -9.28%
Wu Hongfu 1,573 1,719 -146 -9.28%
David Carey 1,098 1,200 -102 -9.29%
Brady Watt 890 973 -83 -9.33%
Mathieu Decottignies Lafon 1,368 1,496 -128 -9.36%
Axel Boasson 1,205 1,318 -113 -9.38%
Arthur Ameil Planchin 1,386 1,516 -130 -9.38%
Andreas Gronkvist 943 1,032 -89 -9.44%
Greg Snow 1,396 1,528 -132 -9.46%
James Ross 1,130 1,237 -107 -9.47%
Peter Wilson 1,402 1,535 -133 -9.49%
Nicholas Poppleton 1,260 1,380 -120 -9.52%
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 416 456 -40 -9.62%
Jamie Dick 1,236 1,355 -119 -9.63%
Zach Cabra 1,390 1,524 -134 -9.64%
Guillermo Willy Pumarol 1,488 1,632 -144 -9.68%
Stanislas Gautier 1,020 1,119 -99 -9.71%
Chan Shih-chang 597 655 -58 -9.72%
Fumihiro Ebine 1,313 1,441 -128 -9.75%
David Toms 1,460 1,604 -144 -9.86%
Maximilian Oelfke 1,648 1,811 -163 -9.89%
Nicolas Platret 1,397 1,536 -139 -9.95%
Louis Oosthuizen 20 22 -2 -10.00%
Yuki Kitagawa 1,349 1,484 -135 -10.01%
Max Smith 1,640 1,805 -165 -10.06%
Robby Shelton IV 159 175 -16 -10.06%
David Skinns 882 971 -89 -10.09%
Sebastian Heisele 188 207 -19 -10.11%
Benjamin Alvarado 1,678 1,848 -170 -10.13%
Ben Eccles 847 933 -86 -10.15%
Jay Choi 1,302 1,435 -133 -10.22%
Josh Hilleard 1,564 1,724 -160 -10.23%
Li Linqiang(Am) 1,267 1,397 -130 -10.26%
Ikjae Jang 1,554 1,714 -160 -10.30%
Zach Zaback 1,514 1,671 -157 -10.37%
William Nygard 1,136 1,254 -118 -10.39%
Haydn Porteous 546 603 -57 -10.44%
William Cannon 1,252 1,383 -131 -10.46%
Kyler Dunkle 1,094 1,209 -115 -10.51%
Daisuke Matsubara 864 955 -91 -10.53%
Bradley Neil 1,006 1,112 -106 -10.54%
Tawit Polthai 1,480 1,636 -156 -10.54%
Andrew Yun 1,277 1,412 -135 -10.57%
Jack Senior 227 251 -24 -10.57%
Manuel Trappel 1,408 1,557 -149 -10.58%
Aaron Wise 113 125 -12 -10.62%
Matthew Rushton 1,550 1,715 -165 -10.65%
Rahil Gangjee 807 893 -86 -10.66%
Garrett Osborn 1,191 1,319 -128 -10.75%
Tom Power Horan 767 850 -83 -10.82%
Neil Fenwick 1,078 1,195 -117 -10.85%
Alvaro Jose Arizabaleta 1,425 1,580 -155 -10.88%
Jaeho Kim 771 855 -84 -10.89%
Peetie Van der Merwe 1,211 1,343 -132 -10.90%
Romain Wattel 547 607 -60 -10.97%
Sean Towndrow 1,139 1,264 -125 -10.97%
Namchok Tantipokhakul 907 1,007 -100 -11.03%
Jeremy Paul 1,293 1,436 -143 -11.06%
Jack McDonald 1,056 1,173 -117 -11.08%
Alessandro Tadini 1,532 1,702 -170 -11.10%
Andy Zhang 1,257 1,397 -140 -11.14%
George Cunningham 538 598 -60 -11.15%
Joonhyeong Jeon 1,263 1,404 -141 -11.16%
Maverick Antcliff 232 258 -26 -11.21%
Azuma Yano 1,320 1,468 -148 -11.21%
Hayden Griffiths 1,640 1,824 -184 -11.22%
Ahmed Marjane 1,583 1,761 -178 -11.24%
William Register 1,266 1,409 -143 -11.30%
Taylor MacDonald 973 1,083 -110 -11.31%
Pedro Figueiredo 860 958 -98 -11.40%
Shinji Tomimura 1,592 1,774 -182 -11.43%
Matthew Jordan 174 194 -20 -11.49%
Aman Raj 435 485 -50 -11.49%
Syed Saqib Ahmed 1,198 1,336 -138 -11.52%
Doeun An 1,432 1,597 -165 -11.52%
Wolmer Murillo 1,338 1,493 -155 -11.58%
Junhyeok Park 938 1,047 -109 -11.62%
Ian Poulter 43 48 -5 -11.63%
Anthony Michael 625 698 -73 -11.68%
Chikkarangappa S 368 411 -43 -11.68%
Romain Langasque 111 124 -13 -11.71%
Raphael De Sousa 1,126 1,258 -132 -11.72%
Rafael Echenique 1,433 1,601 -168 -11.72%
Gonzalo Vicente Elena 1,147 1,282 -135 -11.77%
David Hearn 405 453 -48 -11.85%
Ugo Coussaud 674 754 -80 -11.87%
Morgan Hoffmann 1,252 1,401 -149 -11.90%
Matt Ryan 1,168 1,308 -140 -11.99%
Steve Surry 350 392 -42 -12.00%
Bryden MacPherson 1,062 1,190 -128 -12.05%
Edward Loar 1,130 1,268 -138 -12.21%
Alex Wrigley 1,052 1,181 -129 -12.26%
Matthew Campbell 1,290 1,449 -159 -12.33%
Ricardo Celia 751 844 -93 -12.38%
Jakob Kollerup 1,534 1,724 -190 -12.39%
Joey Garber 460 517 -57 -12.39%
Chris Hanson 1,366 1,536 -170 -12.45%
Pierre Pineau 1,378 1,550 -172 -12.48%
Paul McKechnie 1,394 1,568 -174 -12.48%
Daeng Abd Rahman Abd Aziz 1,079 1,214 -135 -12.51%
Vitek Novak(Am) 1,164 1,310 -146 -12.54%
Christian Baech Christensen 1,267 1,426 -159 -12.55%
Robin Dawson 1,107 1,246 -139 -12.56%
Gregory Molteni 1,171 1,319 -148 -12.64%
Jyouji Nakamura 1,412 1,592 -180 -12.75%
Byungmin Cho 1,299 1,465 -166 -12.78%
Seve Benson 1,267 1,429 -162 -12.79%
Seth Fair 1,562 1,763 -201 -12.87%
Felix Schulz 1,410 1,592 -182 -12.91%
Andrew Dodt 271 306 -35 -12.92%
Wallie Coetsee 1,602 1,811 -209 -13.05%
Ilhwan Park 1,380 1,561 -181 -13.12%
Federico Maccario 631 714 -83 -13.15%
Michael Arnaud 1,018 1,152 -134 -13.16%
Hennie O'Kennedy 861 975 -114 -13.24%
Geoff Ogilvy 1,592 1,804 -212 -13.32%
Mitchell Meissner 1,430 1,624 -194 -13.57%
James Driscoll 1,031 1,171 -140 -13.58%
Merrick Bremner 476 541 -65 -13.66%
Hiroshi Iwata 234 266 -32 -13.68%
Colt Knost 1,338 1,522 -184 -13.75%
Michael Davan 1,556 1,770 -214 -13.75%
James Erkenbeck 1,543 1,758 -215 -13.93%
Campbell Rawson 700 798 -98 -14.00%
Matt Jones 99 113 -14 -14.14%
Travis Trace 1,089 1,243 -154 -14.14%
Julian Etulain 664 758 -94 -14.16%
Andrew Scrimshaw 1,201 1,372 -171 -14.24%
Jaebum Park 1,459 1,667 -208 -14.26%
Samuel Del Val Onaederra 658 752 -94 -14.29%
Gustavo Silva 1,311 1,499 -188 -14.34%
James Allenby 1,311 1,499 -188 -14.34%
Angad Cheema 1,331 1,522 -191 -14.35%
Haraldur Magnus 599 685 -86 -14.36%
He Zeming 1,553 1,776 -223 -14.36%
Yoseop Seo 549 628 -79 -14.39%
Pavit Tangkamolprasert 236 270 -34 -14.41%
Amir Nazrin 1,143 1,308 -165 -14.44%
Yurav Premlall(Am) 1,336 1,529 -193 -14.45%
Khalin H Joshi 789 903 -114 -14.45%
Derek Barron 912 1,044 -132 -14.47%
Danny Chia 1,165 1,334 -169 -14.51%
Louis de Jager 255 292 -37 -14.51%
Tyrone Ferreira 1,598 1,830 -232 -14.52%
Todd Clements 392 449 -57 -14.54%
Charlie Bull 1,566 1,794 -228 -14.56%
Dru Love IV 1,545 1,770 -225 -14.56%
Leandro Marelli 611 700 -89 -14.57%
Philip Eriksson 432 495 -63 -14.58%
Riekus Nortje 1,106 1,269 -163 -14.74%
Adri Arnaus 115 132 -17 -14.78%
Priyanshu Singh 898 1,031 -133 -14.81%
Myles Creighton 1,242 1,426 -184 -14.81%
Yuta Uetake 1,347 1,547 -200 -14.85%
Brad Miller 1,400 1,608 -208 -14.86%
Ethan Tracy 813 934 -121 -14.88%
Jack Singh Brar 376 432 -56 -14.89%
Zhou Guowu 1,013 1,164 -151 -14.91%
Rory Hie 550 632 -82 -14.91%
Jonathan Byrd 492 566 -74 -15.04%
Christopher Wood 1,195 1,375 -180 -15.06%
Nick Marsh 1,418 1,632 -214 -15.09%
Kenta Endo 1,092 1,257 -165 -15.11%
Sean O'Hair 627 722 -95 -15.15%
Norman Xiong 1,587 1,828 -241 -15.19%
Hubert Tisserand 996 1,148 -152 -15.26%
Doug McGuigan 1,504 1,734 -230 -15.29%
Freddie Jacobson(Sept1974) 1,239 1,429 -190 -15.33%
Philip Geerts 1,401 1,616 -215 -15.35%
Nino Bertasio 357 412 -55 -15.41%
Adam Burdett 1,377 1,590 -213 -15.47%
Ockie Strydom 477 551 -74 -15.51%
Moritz Lampert 580 670 -90 -15.52%
James Frazer 1,450 1,676 -226 -15.59%
Maximiliano Godoy 1,282 1,482 -200 -15.60%
Jose Toledo 1,221 1,412 -191 -15.64%
Koki Furuta 1,534 1,774 -240 -15.65%
Jason Gore 1,585 1,833 -248 -15.65%
Luke Donald 431 499 -68 -15.78%
John Ross Galbraith 1,404 1,626 -222 -15.81%
Chinnarat Phadungsil 830 962 -132 -15.90%
Victor Theandersson 1,067 1,237 -170 -15.93%
Desne van den Bergh 772 895 -123 -15.93%
Hyukchul Shin 1,415 1,641 -226 -15.97%
Ryuichi Oiwa 581 674 -93 -16.01%
Joseph Lane 930 1,079 -149 -16.02%
Byron Meth 986 1,144 -158 -16.02%
Matthew Negri 1,207 1,401 -194 -16.07%
Dylan Boshart 944 1,096 -152 -16.10%
Bradley Moore 880 1,022 -142 -16.14%
William Harrold 1,419 1,648 -229 -16.14%
Jinho Choi 710 825 -115 -16.20%
Jason Day 37 43 -6 -16.22%
Ryo Ishikawa 80 93 -13 -16.25%
Luke Guthrie 736 856 -120 -16.30%
Simon Forsstrom 1,073 1,248 -175 -16.31%
Tom Shadbolt 1,607 1,870 -263 -16.37%
Nick Voke 537 625 -88 -16.39%
Bryce Easton 329 383 -54 -16.41%
John Oda 548 638 -90 -16.42%
Alex Wennstam 1,050 1,223 -173 -16.48%
Takashi Iwamoto 905 1,055 -150 -16.57%
Blake Collyer 1,259 1,468 -209 -16.60%
Maximilian Kieffer 397 463 -66 -16.62%
Michele Ortolani 1,288 1,503 -215 -16.69%
Pannakorn Uthaipas 610 712 -102 -16.72%
James Ruth 1,414 1,651 -237 -16.76%
Paul Peterson 602 703 -101 -16.78%
T.J. Vogel 711 831 -120 -16.88%
Conor O'Neil 1,157 1,353 -196 -16.94%
Jorge Campillo 100 117 -17 -17.00%
Rhys West 1,094 1,280 -186 -17.00%
David McKenzie 1,557 1,822 -265 -17.02%
Andrew Curlewis 1,527 1,787 -260 -17.03%
Leunkwang Kim 698 817 -119 -17.05%
Taewook Koh 1,491 1,747 -256 -17.17%
Yushi Ito 1,028 1,205 -177 -17.22%
Taewoo Kim(Jan1993) 1,344 1,576 -232 -17.26%
Daniel Gaunt 1,187 1,392 -205 -17.27%
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise 503 590 -87 -17.30%
Xavi Puig 1,441 1,692 -251 -17.42%
Ryan Campbell 987 1,159 -172 -17.43%
Chen Guxin 949 1,115 -166 -17.49%
Will Whiteoak 1,466 1,724 -258 -17.60%
Panuwat Muenlek 1,061 1,248 -187 -17.62%
Cameron Moralee 1,163 1,368 -205 -17.63%
Ryutaro Nagano 662 779 -117 -17.67%
Andrew Evans 1,512 1,780 -268 -17.72%
Mardan Mamat 778 916 -138 -17.74%
Garth Mulroy 1,116 1,314 -198 -17.74%
Conor O'Rourke 1,590 1,873 -283 -17.80%
Brad Gehl 983 1,158 -175 -17.80%
Matt Stieger 1,138 1,341 -203 -17.84%
Brad Kennedy 134 158 -24 -17.91%
Kasidit Lepkurte 804 948 -144 -17.91%
David Denlinger 1,567 1,848 -281 -17.93%
Sergio Garcia 39 46 -7 -17.95%
Backjun Bobby An 1,383 1,632 -249 -18.00%
Brian Gay 171 202 -31 -18.13%
Julien Foret 699 826 -127 -18.17%
Matloob Ahmed 1,582 1,870 -288 -18.20%
Espen Kofstad 1,016 1,201 -185 -18.21%
Toru Nakajima 948 1,121 -173 -18.25%
Sukree Othman 1,209 1,432 -223 -18.44%
Alex Weiss 1,192 1,412 -220 -18.46%
Ruan de Smidt 779 924 -145 -18.61%
George McNeill 630 748 -118 -18.73%
Tony Finau 16 19 -3 -18.75%
Yashas M S Chandra 1,028 1,221 -193 -18.77%
Blake Windred 841 999 -158 -18.79%
Antoine Schwartz 1,258 1,498 -240 -19.08%
Sarit Suwannarut 481 573 -92 -19.13%
Konosuke Nakazato 882 1,051 -169 -19.16%
Stephen Leaney 1,552 1,851 -299 -19.27%
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 258 308 -50 -19.38%
Zach Murray 515 615 -100 -19.42%
Zack Fischer 1,256 1,501 -245 -19.51%
Hennie Otto 638 763 -125 -19.59%
C. Muniyappa 1,082 1,294 -212 -19.59%
Andrew Van der Knaap 1,323 1,585 -262 -19.80%
Kevin Yuan 848 1,016 -168 -19.81%
Bennie van der Merwe 1,382 1,656 -274 -19.83%
Eric Nel 1,516 1,817 -301 -19.85%
Julian Kunzenbacher 1,244 1,492 -248 -19.94%
Mario Beltran 1,036 1,243 -207 -19.98%
Michael Perras 1,056 1,267 -211 -19.98%
Martin Flores 849 1,019 -170 -20.02%
Cameron Percy 279 335 -56 -20.07%
Matt Killen 1,315 1,580 -265 -20.15%
Nicolas Paez 852 1,024 -172 -20.19%
KP Lin 894 1,075 -181 -20.25%
Blake Sattler 1,119 1,346 -227 -20.29%
Martin Wiegele 729 877 -148 -20.30%
Aaron Pike 402 484 -82 -20.40%
Baptiste Achard 1,386 1,670 -284 -20.49%
Mukesh Kumar 648 781 -133 -20.52%
Ryan Cairns 1,252 1,509 -257 -20.53%
Luca Cianchetti 1,231 1,484 -253 -20.55%
Andrew Dorn 1,441 1,741 -300 -20.82%
Alexander Levy 287 347 -60 -20.91%
Jacques de Villiers 1,310 1,584 -274 -20.92%
Estiaan Conradie 799 967 -168 -21.03%
Taichi Nabetani 1,542 1,868 -326 -21.14%
Scott Strange 1,182 1,432 -250 -21.15%
Shun Yat Hak 953 1,155 -202 -21.20%
Lin Yung Lung 857 1,039 -182 -21.24%
Elias Bertheussen 659 799 -140 -21.24%
Nattawat Suvajanakorn 1,458 1,768 -310 -21.26%
Carter Jenkins 1,378 1,671 -293 -21.26%
Chan Kim 61 74 -13 -21.31%
Michael DeMorat 1,449 1,758 -309 -21.33%
Marco Penge 845 1,026 -181 -21.42%
Mark Anderson 378 459 -81 -21.43%
Blair Hamilton 1,282 1,557 -275 -21.45%
Jaco Ahlers 214 260 -46 -21.50%
Ouyang Zheng 1,476 1,794 -318 -21.54%
Armando Favela 1,494 1,820 -326 -21.82%
Sam Ryder 261 318 -57 -21.84%
Jonathan Agren 934 1,139 -205 -21.95%
Byungjun Kim 882 1,076 -194 -22.00%
Rod Pampling 1,332 1,625 -293 -22.00%
Koumei Oda 400 488 -88 -22.00%
Jonas Kolbing 801 978 -177 -22.10%
James Allan 723 883 -160 -22.13%
Nicolai B Kristensen 803 981 -178 -22.17%
Tommy Cocha 907 1,109 -202 -22.27%
Morten Orum Madsen 1,195 1,462 -267 -22.34%
Oliver Fisher 437 535 -98 -22.43%
Hugues Jr Joannes 1,504 1,842 -338 -22.47%
Charlie John Netzel 1,352 1,656 -304 -22.49%
John Merrick 1,133 1,388 -255 -22.51%
Albin Choi 1,438 1,763 -325 -22.60%
Boo Weekley 816 1,001 -185 -22.67%
Viraj Madappa 575 706 -131 -22.78%
Kyle Barker 785 965 -180 -22.93%
Casey O'Toole 941 1,157 -216 -22.95%
Sattaya Supupramai 1,004 1,235 -231 -23.01%
Grayson Murray 456 561 -105 -23.03%
Jaemin Hwang(Nov1986) 824 1,014 -190 -23.06%
Denzel Ieremia 438 539 -101 -23.06%
Maxwell McCardle 1,101 1,355 -254 -23.07%
Luke List 143 176 -33 -23.08%
James Adams 1,305 1,609 -304 -23.30%
Brett Rankin 622 767 -145 -23.31%
Derick Petersen 1,307 1,612 -305 -23.34%
Andres Echavarria 1,036 1,278 -242 -23.36%
Peradol Panyathanasedh 903 1,114 -211 -23.37%
Stanislav Matus 1,413 1,747 -334 -23.64%
James Sharp 1,150 1,423 -273 -23.74%
Oliver Gillberg 787 974 -187 -23.76%
Benjamin Henry Poke 486 602 -116 -23.87%
Clinton Grobler 712 882 -170 -23.88%
Thriston Lawrence 268 332 -64 -23.88%
Rodrigo Lee 1,017 1,262 -245 -24.09%
Alex Cejka 641 796 -155 -24.18%
Ted Potter Jr 359 446 -87 -24.23%
Trevor Fisher-Jr 628 781 -153 -24.36%
Hiroyuki Fujita 254 316 -62 -24.41%
Russell Budd 1,066 1,327 -261 -24.48%
Teremoana Beaucousin 1,450 1,807 -357 -24.62%
Conrad Shindler 1,083 1,350 -267 -24.65%
Fabian Gomez 231 288 -57 -24.68%
Taewoo Kim(Feb1993) 501 625 -124 -24.75%
Jungho Yoon 1,210 1,510 -300 -24.79%
Jordan L Smith 149 186 -37 -24.83%
Robert Karlsson 620 775 -155 -25.00%
Ryan Chisnall 1,064 1,330 -266 -25.00%
Ruan Conradie 567 709 -142 -25.04%
Juran Dreyer 1,172 1,466 -294 -25.09%
Nirun Sae-Ueng 660 826 -166 -25.15%
Gregory Havret 424 531 -107 -25.24%
Lloyd Jefferson Go 951 1,191 -240 -25.24%
Aaron Townsend 1,410 1,767 -357 -25.32%
Alex Noren 75 94 -19 -25.33%
Oscar Stark 1,297 1,626 -329 -25.37%
Luke Joy 1,034 1,297 -263 -25.44%
Maximilian Walz 1,275 1,600 -325 -25.49%
Patrick Flavin 612 769 -157 -25.65%
Dale Brandt-Richards 1,390 1,747 -357 -25.68%
Eduardo De la Riva 777 977 -200 -25.74%
Lee Chieh-po 741 932 -191 -25.78%
Gaurav Pratap Singh 1,100 1,386 -286 -26.00%
Gary Boyd 1,316 1,659 -343 -26.06%
Masashi Hidaka 1,491 1,880 -389 -26.09%
David Smail 1,208 1,524 -316 -26.16%
Suttijet Kooratanapisan 766 967 -201 -26.24%
Seungsu Han 198 250 -52 -26.26%
Jean Hugo 502 634 -132 -26.29%
Matthew Spacey 746 943 -197 -26.41%
Robert Garrigus 1,142 1,445 -303 -26.53%
Ryan Armour 187 237 -50 -26.74%
Benjamin Polland 1,428 1,811 -383 -26.82%
Charlie Danielson 692 879 -187 -27.02%
Michael Wright 1,438 1,827 -389 -27.05%
Mathias Gladbjerg 1,097 1,394 -297 -27.07%
Bryan Bigley 925 1,176 -251 -27.14%
Kevin Duncan 1,152 1,466 -314 -27.26%
Billy Horschel 33 42 -9 -27.27%
Richie Ramsay 220 280 -60 -27.27%
Fabrizio Zanotti 284 362 -78 -27.46%
Billy Hurley III 830 1,058 -228 -27.47%
Albert Venter 957 1,221 -264 -27.59%
Malcolm Mitchell 535 683 -148 -27.66%
Jimmy Gunn 1,213 1,550 -337 -27.78%
K.J. Choi 421 538 -117 -27.79%
Sam Connor 1,457 1,862 -405 -27.80%
Dongmin Lee 795 1,016 -221 -27.80%
Ewen Ferguson 303 388 -85 -28.05%
Andres Gonzales 791 1,015 -224 -28.32%
Cody Gribble 855 1,098 -243 -28.42%
Chris Naegel 856 1,100 -244 -28.50%
Robbie Van West 701 901 -200 -28.53%
Patrick Cantlay 7 9 -2 -28.57%
Yoshikazu Haku 623 801 -178 -28.57%
Florian Fritsch 1,022 1,314 -292 -28.57%
Nicolas Colsaerts 179 231 -52 -29.05%
Nicolo Galletti 1,114 1,438 -324 -29.08%
Francesco Laporta 120 155 -35 -29.17%
Stuart J. Smith 1,437 1,857 -420 -29.23%
Roope Kakko 687 888 -201 -29.26%
Tirawat Kaewsiribandit 900 1,164 -264 -29.33%
Bill Haas 467 604 -137 -29.34%
Shintaro Kobayashi 695 899 -204 -29.35%
Gregory Bourdy 1,242 1,607 -365 -29.39%
Titch Moore 1,234 1,597 -363 -29.42%
Woojin Jung 709 918 -209 -29.48%
Naoki Sekito 277 359 -82 -29.60%
Kisang Lee 1,146 1,486 -340 -29.67%
Kade McBride 754 978 -224 -29.71%
Paul Boshoff 1,044 1,358 -314 -30.08%
Shohei Hasegawa 977 1,272 -295 -30.19%
Ricardo Gouveia 765 996 -231 -30.20%
Oliver Suhr 1,229 1,601 -372 -30.27%
Scott Hend 241 314 -73 -30.29%
Innchoon Hwang 572 746 -174 -30.42%
Scott Piercy 108 141 -33 -30.56%
Muhammed Munir 1,421 1,858 -437 -30.75%
Kazuma Kobori(Am) 988 1,292 -304 -30.77%
Cyril Bouniol 594 777 -183 -30.81%
Sangpil Yoon 893 1,169 -276 -30.91%
Adam Blyth 851 1,115 -264 -31.02%
Xavier Poncelet 869 1,139 -270 -31.07%
Masanori Kobayashi 1,000 1,313 -313 -31.30%
Eric Sugimoto 735 966 -231 -31.43%
Jack Wilson 1,083 1,424 -341 -31.49%
Nicholas Fung 646 852 -206 -31.89%
Wes Roach 285 376 -91 -31.93%
Matt Jager 1,250 1,651 -401 -32.08%
Lars Van Meijel 354 468 -114 -32.20%
Jamie Arnold 472 624 -152 -32.20%
Brian Richey 964 1,275 -311 -32.26%
Edouard Dubois 935 1,237 -302 -32.30%
Peter Cooke 888 1,175 -287 -32.32%
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 560 741 -181 -32.32%
Hampus Bergman 1,218 1,613 -395 -32.43%
Ben Lein 1,372 1,818 -446 -32.51%
Peter Karmis 449 595 -146 -32.52%
David Bransdon 540 716 -176 -32.59%
Blake Proverbs 823 1,092 -269 -32.69%
Andrew Martin 618 820 -202 -32.69%
John Somers 636 844 -208 -32.70%
Andrew Svoboda 701 931 -230 -32.81%
Victor Lange 1,149 1,526 -377 -32.81%
Brice Garnett 204 271 -67 -32.84%
Rashid Khan 216 287 -71 -32.87%
Rafael Becker 1,182 1,572 -390 -32.99%
Dominic Foos 806 1,072 -266 -33.00%
Jaewon Lee(Nov1998) 1,180 1,572 -392 -33.22%
Daan Huizing 409 545 -136 -33.25%
M. Dharma 589 786 -197 -33.45%
Nicolai Hojgaard 394 527 -133 -33.76%
Peter Campbell 970 1,299 -329 -33.92%
Ryan Brehm 324 434 -110 -33.95%
Cristobal Del Solar 912 1,223 -311 -34.10%
Jake Knapp 448 601 -153 -34.15%
Estanislao Goya 1,042 1,399 -357 -34.26%
Benjamin Taylor 568 763 -195 -34.33%
Ryann Ree 1,075 1,445 -370 -34.42%
Rafael Campos 520 699 -179 -34.42%
Hugo Dobson 1,287 1,731 -444 -34.50%
Sangmoon Bae 586 789 -203 -34.64%
Katsumasa Miyamoto 326 439 -113 -34.66%
Wilson Choo 1,381 1,862 -481 -34.83%
Tim Rice 1,053 1,420 -367 -34.85%
Chris Robb 1,008 1,360 -352 -34.92%
D.J. Trahan 331 447 -116 -35.05%
Nick McCarthy 1,102 1,489 -387 -35.12%
Tom Lewis 54 73 -19 -35.19%
Nate Lashley 88 119 -31 -35.23%
Tyrone van Aswegen 1,024 1,385 -361 -35.25%
Jin Cheng 607 821 -214 -35.26%
Davis Love III 760 1,028 -268 -35.26%
Douglas Klein 1,341 1,815 -474 -35.35%
Ben Silverman 621 841 -220 -35.43%
Joshua Creel 499 676 -177 -35.47%
Oscar Zetterwall 720 976 -256 -35.56%
Luke Kwon 683 926 -243 -35.58%
Jerome Lando-Casanova 1,392 1,888 -496 -35.63%
Damien Jordan 1,368 1,858 -490 -35.82%
Itthipat Buranatanyarat 427 580 -153 -35.83%
Chris Cannon 1,002 1,365 -363 -36.23%
Erik Oja 1,230 1,676 -446 -36.26%
Fredrik From 1,187 1,618 -431 -36.31%
Michael Johnson 1,140 1,555 -415 -36.40%
Heungchol Joo 975 1,330 -355 -36.41%
Niall Turner 1,160 1,583 -423 -36.47%
J.J. Henry 968 1,321 -353 -36.47%
Billy Hemstock 802 1,095 -293 -36.53%
Timothy Madigan 999 1,364 -365 -36.54%
Jason Dufner 257 351 -94 -36.58%
Danthai Boonma 407 556 -149 -36.61%
Paul Imondi 1,121 1,532 -411 -36.66%
Erik Compton 573 784 -211 -36.82%
Shingo Katayama 445 609 -164 -36.85%
Ryuji Masaoka 508 696 -188 -37.01%
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 991 1,358 -367 -37.03%
Nick Cullen 808 1,108 -300 -37.13%
Sam Brazel 1,132 1,555 -423 -37.37%
Quincy Quek 496 682 -186 -37.50%
Timon Baltl 768 1,056 -288 -37.50%
Mathieu Fenasse 493 678 -185 -37.53%
Hendrikus Stoop 1,223 1,683 -460 -37.61%
Ruaidhri McGee 1,080 1,488 -408 -37.78%
Meenwhee Kim 563 776 -213 -37.83%
Benjamin Wheeler 1,007 1,388 -381 -37.84%
Ryan Fox 148 204 -56 -37.84%
Callum Mowat 843 1,162 -319 -37.84%
Jordan Mullaney(Dec1993) 1,127 1,554 -427 -37.89%
Denny McCarthy 145 200 -55 -37.93%
Suteepat Prateeptienchai 319 440 -121 -37.93%
Matthias Schwab 79 109 -30 -37.97%
Oscar Fraustro 1,087 1,501 -414 -38.09%
Zhang Xinjun 131 181 -50 -38.17%
Ian Holt 974 1,346 -372 -38.19%
Thongchai Jaidee 570 788 -218 -38.25%
Nitithorn Thippong 1,060 1,468 -408 -38.49%
Changwon Han 794 1,100 -306 -38.54%
Will Wilcox 743 1,030 -287 -38.63%
Donlaphatchai Niyomchon 583 809 -226 -38.77%
Masaru Takahashi 830 1,152 -322 -38.80%
Dongseop Maeng 933 1,295 -362 -38.80%
Joseph Dean 1,273 1,768 -495 -38.88%
Mark F Haastrup 815 1,132 -317 -38.90%
Jbe' Kruger 357 496 -139 -38.94%
Blayne Barber 676 940 -264 -39.05%
Jonathan Garrick 639 889 -250 -39.12%
Yuan Carl Yechun 301 419 -118 -39.20%
Drew Weaver 653 909 -256 -39.20%
Jiho Jung 482 671 -189 -39.21%
Janne Kaske 708 986 -278 -39.27%
Rory Sabbatini 84 117 -33 -39.29%
Daehyun Kim 527 735 -208 -39.47%
Roger Sloan 248 346 -98 -39.52%
Joel Sjoholm 263 367 -104 -39.54%
Marcus Kinhult 83 116 -33 -39.76%
Rattanon Wannasrichan 1,121 1,567 -446 -39.79%
Jordan Zunic 800 1,119 -319 -39.88%
Doyeob Mun 420 588 -168 -40.00%
Brian Stuard 132 185 -53 -40.15%
Jhonattan Vegas 154 216 -62 -40.26%
Dylan Perry 539 756 -217 -40.26%
Hung Chien-Yao 705 990 -285 -40.43%
Clodomiro Carranza 808 1,136 -328 -40.59%
Kevin Na 27 38 -11 -40.74%
Andrew Johnston 152 214 -62 -40.79%
Alex Haindl 606 854 -248 -40.92%
Prayad Marksaeng 755 1,065 -310 -41.06%
Jason Norris 1,264 1,783 -519 -41.06%
Mark Brown 928 1,310 -382 -41.16%
Zhuang Zhu 1,186 1,676 -490 -41.32%
Motin Yeung 669 946 -277 -41.41%
Stephen Ferreira 591 836 -245 -41.46%
Akio Sadakata 458 648 -190 -41.48%
Zac Blair 215 305 -90 -41.86%
Scott Henry 811 1,151 -340 -41.92%
Edoardo Molinari 343 487 -144 -41.98%
Kwanchai Tannin 338 480 -142 -42.01%
Antti Ahokas 976 1,387 -411 -42.11%
Hanmil Jung 643 914 -271 -42.15%
Gustav Adell 835 1,188 -353 -42.28%
Liang Wenchong 714 1,016 -302 -42.30%
Alexandre Daydou 1,316 1,873 -557 -42.33%
Jack Harrison 571 813 -242 -42.38%
Thomas Bjorn 752 1,072 -320 -42.55%
Chang Wei Lun 382 546 -164 -42.93%
Jamie Lovemark 624 892 -268 -42.95%
Sungho Yun 921 1,317 -396 -43.00%
Bio Kim 321 460 -139 -43.30%
Vince Covello 518 743 -225 -43.44%
Fredrik Nilehn 761 1,093 -332 -43.63%
Koichi Kitamura 905 1,301 -396 -43.76%
Wade Binfield 837 1,205 -368 -43.97%
Lyle Rowe 998 1,439 -441 -44.19%
Galam Jeon 536 773 -237 -44.22%
Junsung Kim 1,274 1,838 -564 -44.27%
Harrison Endycott 649 937 -288 -44.38%
Steven Jeffress 756 1,093 -337 -44.58%
Mikumu Horikawa 133 193 -60 -45.11%
David Lingmerth 829 1,203 -374 -45.11%
Liam Johnston 463 672 -209 -45.14%
Brady Schnell 759 1,103 -344 -45.32%
Sam Fidone 775 1,127 -352 -45.42%
Ryan Yip 1,129 1,642 -513 -45.44%
Jordan Niebrugge 1,195 1,738 -543 -45.44%
John Senden 1,219 1,773 -554 -45.45%
Cormac Sharvin 267 389 -122 -45.69%
Joseph Winslow 965 1,406 -441 -45.70%
Steve Wheatcroft 582 848 -266 -45.70%
Matt Gilchrest 984 1,434 -450 -45.73%
Emiliano Grillo 107 156 -49 -45.79%
Isidro Benitez 1,213 1,770 -557 -45.92%
Sebastian Soderberg 135 197 -62 -45.93%
Gavin Moynihan 544 794 -250 -45.96%
Rhein Gibson 348 508 -160 -45.98%
Soren Kjeldsen 411 600 -189 -45.99%
Zach Wright 739 1,079 -340 -46.01%
Matt Bright 1,285 1,879 -594 -46.23%
Felipe Aguilar 1,134 1,659 -525 -46.30%
Miguel Angel Carballo 334 489 -155 -46.41%
Zhang Jia 1,153 1,691 -538 -46.66%
Lorens Chan 468 687 -219 -46.79%
Danny Walker 876 1,286 -410 -46.80%
Sadom Kaewkanjana 318 467 -149 -46.86%
Yusaku Miyazato 805 1,183 -378 -46.96%
Adam Bland 1,002 1,475 -473 -47.21%
Bai Bobby Zhengkai 328 483 -155 -47.26%
Ryuko Tokimatsu 150 221 -71 -47.33%
Madalitso Muthiya 904 1,334 -430 -47.57%
Josh Younger 272 402 -130 -47.79%
Justin De Los Santos 680 1,005 -325 -47.79%
Frederic LaCroix 507 750 -243 -47.93%
Brian Campbell 566 838 -272 -48.06%
Hugo Leon 373 554 -181 -48.53%
Honey Baisoya 910 1,353 -443 -48.68%
Christopher Sahlstrom 423 629 -206 -48.70%
Steven Alker 608 905 -297 -48.85%
Steve LeBrun 793 1,181 -388 -48.93%
Jason Scrivener 147 219 -72 -48.98%
JJ Senekal 757 1,128 -371 -49.01%
Alex Prugh 532 793 -261 -49.06%
Edoardo Raffaele Lipparelli 436 650 -214 -49.08%
Trevor Cone 826 1,235 -409 -49.52%
Roberto Castro 472 706 -234 -49.58%
Md Zamal Hossain Mollah 853 1,277 -424 -49.71%
Joshua Salah 1,231 1,845 -614 -49.88%
Johan Carlsson 1,127 1,690 -563 -49.96%
Chesson Hadley 168 252 -84 -50.00%
Tapio Pulkkanen 386 579 -193 -50.00%
Frederik Dreier 1,249 1,880 -631 -50.52%
Chris Stroud 253 381 -128 -50.59%
Josh Geary 352 531 -179 -50.85%
Robin Roussel 210 317 -107 -50.95%
Thitiphun Chuayprakong 810 1,223 -413 -50.99%
Jinjae Byun 1,228 1,862 -634 -51.63%
Hangu Lee 1,039 1,576 -537 -51.68%
Benjamin Hebert 89 135 -46 -51.69%
David Oh 1,021 1,549 -528 -51.71%
Eric Steger 783 1,188 -405 -51.72%
Ernie Els 462 701 -239 -51.73%
Ajeetesh Sandhu 320 486 -166 -51.88%
Jake Roos 434 660 -226 -52.07%
Panuphol Pittayarat 425 647 -222 -52.24%
Shubhankar Sharma 243 370 -127 -52.26%
Toto Thimba Jnr 485 739 -254 -52.37%
Thomas Linard 991 1,510 -519 -52.37%
Horacio Leon 920 1,406 -486 -52.83%
Suradit Yongcharoenchai 244 373 -129 -52.87%
Vijay Singh 762 1,170 -408 -53.54%
Gareth Paddison 980 1,506 -526 -53.67%
Pablo Larrazabal 160 246 -86 -53.75%
K.T. Kim 217 334 -117 -53.92%
Kshitij Naveed Kaul 534 823 -289 -54.12%
Matt Kuchar 24 37 -13 -54.17%
Jean-Paul Strydom 387 597 -210 -54.26%
Jeonghyeob Hyun 677 1,048 -371 -54.80%
Lucas Glover 71 110 -39 -54.93%
Michael Gellerman 395 612 -217 -54.94%
Poom Pattaropong 897 1,391 -494 -55.07%
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 67 104 -37 -55.22%
Sunil Richard Jung Bell 308 479 -171 -55.52%
Settee Prakongvech 497 773 -276 -55.53%
Chez Reavie 36 56 -20 -55.56%
Danny Lee 90 140 -50 -55.56%
Yutaka Araki 1,190 1,853 -663 -55.71%
Adam Hadwin 50 78 -28 -56.00%
Shiv Kapur 292 457 -165 -56.51%
Beau Hossler 182 286 -104 -57.14%
Shawn Stefani 336 528 -192 -57.14%
Hyungseok Seo 441 694 -253 -57.37%
Toshinori Muto 262 413 -151 -57.63%
Matthew Southgate 144 227 -83 -57.64%
Dongkyu Jang 429 677 -248 -57.81%
Lu Wei-chih 818 1,291 -473 -57.82%
Hinrich Arkenau 950 1,503 -553 -58.21%
Micah Lauren Shin 389 616 -227 -58.35%
Austin Connelly 1,189 1,888 -699 -58.79%
Daniel Greene 533 848 -315 -59.10%
Kevin Techakanokboon 660 1,051 -391 -59.24%
Seungtaek Lee 795 1,266 -471 -59.25%
Eirik Tage Johansen 403 643 -240 -59.55%
Nicolas Geyger 1,177 1,880 -703 -59.73%
Paul Casey 15 24 -9 -60.00%
Steve Lewton 478 765 -287 -60.04%
Alexander Bjork 178 285 -107 -60.11%
Andres Romero 351 563 -212 -60.40%
Kramer Hickok 225 361 -136 -60.44%
Scott Harrington 205 330 -125 -60.98%
Aaron Baddeley 252 406 -154 -61.11%
Adam Scott 13 21 -8 -61.54%
Borja Virto Astudillo 978 1,580 -602 -61.55%
David Borda Antonana 919 1,489 -570 -62.02%
Trevor Sluman 495 804 -309 -62.42%
Michael Buttacavoli 1,048 1,708 -660 -62.98%
Brett Stegmaier 888 1,448 -560 -63.06%
Md Siddikur Rahman 488 797 -309 -63.32%
Scott Vincent 129 211 -82 -63.57%
Jose-Filipe Lima 317 519 -202 -63.72%
Ashley Chesters 356 583 -227 -63.76%
Steven Tiley 442 725 -283 -64.03%
Andre De Decker 954 1,566 -612 -64.15%
Matt Every 289 475 -186 -64.36%
Steve Marino 753 1,241 -488 -64.81%
Han Lee 517 853 -336 -64.99%
Dominic Bozzelli 443 732 -289 -65.24%
Shinichi Mizuno 896 1,481 -585 -65.29%
Jakraphan Premsirigorn 645 1,068 -423 -65.58%
Sam Saunders 500 828 -328 -65.60%
Rhys Enoch 306 507 -201 -65.69%
Berry Henson 459 761 -302 -65.80%
Pat Perez 126 209 -83 -65.87%
Poom Saksansin 388 644 -256 -65.98%
Gaganjeet Bhullar 344 571 -227 -65.99%
Vaughn Groenewald 971 1,613 -642 -66.12%
Peter Hanson 917 1,526 -609 -66.41%
Matt Wallace 30 50 -20 -66.67%
Daniel Gale 1,018 1,701 -683 -67.09%
Stephen Gallacher 365 610 -245 -67.12%
Kazuki Higa 153 256 -103 -67.32%
Michael Hoey 966 1,620 -654 -67.70%
David Micheluzzi 818 1,373 -555 -67.85%
Yosuke Asaji 203 341 -138 -67.98%
Juvic Pagunsan 375 630 -255 -68.00%
Tatsunori Nukaga 545 918 -373 -68.44%
Miguel Tabuena 259 437 -178 -68.73%
J.J. Spaun 282 476 -194 -68.79%
Nelson Ledesma 299 505 -206 -68.90%
Natipong Srithong 863 1,458 -595 -68.95%
Bradley Dredge 506 856 -350 -69.17%
Ben Leong 489 828 -339 -69.33%
Tommy Fleetwood 10 17 -7 -70.00%
Lin Wen-Tang 518 884 -366 -70.66%
Chase Wright 525 898 -373 -71.05%
Zander Lombard 190 325 -135 -71.05%
Michael Palmer 475 813 -338 -71.16%
Darius Van Driel 176 303 -127 -72.16%
Nacho Elvira 274 473 -199 -72.63%
Steven Ihm 930 1,610 -680 -73.12%
Jaewoong Eom 521 902 -381 -73.13%
Shane Lowry 19 33 -14 -73.68%
Shunya Takeyasu 701 1,218 -517 -73.75%
Mathiam Keyser 587 1,021 -434 -73.94%
Yuta Ikeda(Dec1985) 162 282 -120 -74.07%
Vaughn Taylor 103 180 -77 -74.76%
Sanghee Lee 327 572 -245 -74.92%
Yujiro Ohori 1,039 1,819 -780 -75.07%
Malcolm Kokocinski 885 1,550 -665 -75.14%
Mikko Korhonen 141 247 -106 -75.18%
Sam Gillis 773 1,355 -582 -75.29%
Shahriffudin Ariffin 782 1,373 -591 -75.58%
Dylan Meyer 1,043 1,835 -792 -75.93%
Ben Crane 592 1,044 -452 -76.35%
Matthew Griffin 294 520 -226 -76.87%
Angelo Que 342 605 -263 -76.90%
Kurt Kitayama 75 133 -58 -77.33%
Mikko Ilonen 1,038 1,842 -804 -77.46%
Kelly Kraft 250 445 -195 -78.00%
Ryan Moore 96 171 -75 -78.13%
Byeong Hun An 42 75 -33 -78.57%
Marcelo Rozo 593 1,060 -467 -78.75%
Sanghyun Park 136 244 -108 -79.41%
Calum Hill(Nov1994) 112 201 -89 -79.46%
Derek Fathauer 830 1,493 -663 -79.88%
Terumichi Kakazu 484 874 -390 -80.58%
Johnson Wagner 369 667 -298 -80.76%
Dimitrios Papadatos 355 642 -287 -80.85%
Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij 993 1,797 -804 -80.97%
Jonas Blixt 298 540 -242 -81.21%
Y.E. Yang 313 568 -255 -81.47%
Bernd Wiesberger 22 40 -18 -81.82%
Sungho Lee 523 951 -428 -81.84%
Dongha Lee(Dec1982) 940 1,715 -775 -82.45%
Bronson Burgoon 185 338 -153 -82.70%
Cameron John 731 1,339 -608 -83.17%
Jimmy Walker 229 421 -192 -83.84%
Ricardo Santos 260 478 -218 -83.85%
Kevin Chappell 385 708 -323 -83.90%
Alvaro Quiros 302 559 -257 -85.10%
Junggon Hwang 94 174 -80 -85.11%
Stuart Manley 651 1,207 -556 -85.41%
Chris Thompson 722 1,341 -619 -85.73%
Peter Uihlein 265 493 -228 -86.04%
Guido Migliozzi 109 203 -94 -86.24%
Jordan Spieth 44 82 -38 -86.36%
Richard McEvoy 556 1,037 -481 -86.51%
Yikeun Chang 197 368 -171 -86.80%
Paul Waring(Feb1985) 73 137 -64 -87.67%
Keith Mitchell 98 184 -86 -87.76%
Benjamin Follett-Smith 555 1,043 -488 -87.93%
Younghan Song 981 1,845 -864 -88.07%
Daniel Nisbet 734 1,382 -648 -88.28%
Martin Trainer 360 679 -319 -88.61%
Matthew Millar 470 887 -417 -88.72%
Daisuke Kataoka 689 1,301 -612 -88.82%
Scott Langley 480 907 -427 -88.96%
Ryan Blaum 490 926 -436 -88.98%
Chapchai Nirat 635 1,202 -567 -89.29%
Chad Campbell 605 1,146 -541 -89.42%
Kodai Ichihara 286 544 -258 -90.21%
Ben Campbell 834 1,592 -758 -90.89%
Raphael Jacquelin 946 1,814 -868 -91.75%
Max Orrin 942 1,807 -865 -91.83%
Richard Sterne 167 321 -154 -92.22%
Matthew Nixon 886 1,705 -819 -92.44%
Shaun Norris 56 108 -52 -92.86%
Joost Luiten 85 164 -79 -92.94%
Sihwan Kim 280 543 -263 -93.93%
Tom Lovelady 902 1,752 -850 -94.24%
Lee Slattery 465 905 -440 -94.62%
Nick Watney 181 353 -172 -95.03%
Jacob Glennemo 679 1,333 -654 -96.32%
Zack Sucher 163 320 -157 -96.32%
Shota Akiyoshi 199 391 -192 -96.48%
Atomu Shigenaga 346 681 -335 -96.82%
Hyunwoo Ryu 415 819 -404 -97.35%
Trevor Immelman 670 1,323 -653 -97.46%
Jim Knous 553 1,105 -552 -99.82%
Rory McIlroy 2 4 -2 -100.00%
Junghwan Lee 850 1,700 -850 -100.00%
Charles Howell III 55 111 -56 -101.82%
Russell Knox 110 225 -115 -104.55%
Joel Girrbach 898 1,839 -941 -104.79%
Paul Dunne 364 747 -383 -105.22%
Thanyakon Khrongpha 677 1,390 -713 -105.32%
Satoshi Kodaira 191 396 -205 -107.33%
C.T. Pan 69 145 -76 -110.14%
Jake Ian McLeod 276 582 -306 -110.87%
Yuta Kinoshita 479 1,012 -533 -111.27%
Brandt Snedeker 46 98 -52 -113.04%
Kyle Stanley 114 243 -129 -113.16%
Nicolas Echavarria 523 1,117 -594 -113.58%
Hyungsung Kim 769 1,646 -877 -114.04%
Jazz Janewattananond 40 88 -48 -120.00%
Justin Harding 72 159 -87 -120.83%
Tom Murray(Jan1990) 770 1,706 -936 -121.56%
Hyungjoon Lee 275 614 -339 -123.27%
David Law 362 818 -456 -125.97%
Gary Woodland 17 39 -22 -129.41%
Hosung Choi 165 380 -215 -130.30%
Rickie Fowler 23 53 -30 -130.43%
Hunter Mahan 656 1,514 -858 -130.79%
Danny Willett 29 67 -38 -131.03%
Julian Suri 184 438 -254 -138.04%
Kim Koivu 439 1,056 -617 -140.55%
Hyowon Park 626 1,516 -890 -142.17%
Shugo Imahira 31 76 -45 -145.16%
Haotong Li 68 167 -99 -145.59%
J.B. Holmes 95 235 -140 -147.37%
Eddie Pepperell 52 129 -77 -148.08%
Rafa Cabrera Bello 41 102 -61 -148.78%
Henrik Stenson 26 65 -39 -150.00%
Oliver Wilson 212 530 -318 -150.00%
Aksel Kristoffer Olsen 715 1,791 -1,076 -150.49%
Michael Kim 718 1,802 -1,084 -150.97%
Keegan Bradley 51 131 -80 -156.86%
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 105 273 -168 -160.00%
Thomas Aiken 465 1,214 -749 -161.08%
Brendan Jones 138 366 -228 -165.22%
Yoshinori Fujimoto 234 631 -397 -169.66%
Kevin Tway 128 363 -235 -183.59%
Andrea Pavan 74 249 -175 -236.49%
Jim Furyk 57 205 -148 -259.65%
Thorbjorn Olesen 92 354 -262 -284.78%
Andrew Putnam 48 198 -150 -312.50%
Justin Rose 8 35 -27 -337.50%
Chris Wood 362 1,611 -1,249 -345.03%
Lucas Bjerregaard 81 372 -291 -359.26%
Francesco Molinari 18 112 -94 -522.22%
Tiger Woods 6 41 -35 -583.33%
Brooks Koepka 1 12 -11 -1100.00%

More articles like this
Golf Central

Sponsor gives back after KFT event canceled

BY Brentley Romine  — 

While COVID-19 kept the Korn Ferry Tour from rolling through Nashville this year, it didn’t stop Simmons Bank from giving back.
Golf Central

Zalatoris earns special temp status in Bermuda

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Will Zalatoris, the current points leader on the KFT, earned PGA Tour special temporary membership Sunday in Bermuda.
News & Opinion

Notes: The life-and-death story of Jay McLuen

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Jay McLuen qualified for this week's Sanderson Farms Championship. His is a story you have to read to believe.