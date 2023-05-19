×

Will Zalatoris says he's pain-free for the first time in two years

Getty Images

After falling in a playoff at last year’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Will Zalatoris didn’t get his chance at redemption this week at Oak Hill. Zalatoris has been out since undergoing a microdiscectomy on the Saturday of the Masters, a surgery that effectively ended the 26-year-old’s season.

Zalatoris, though, offered an update on his rehab during Friday’s ESPN alt-cast for the PGA, saying he is pain-free for the first time in two years.

“No headaches, no leg pain,” Zalatoris said. “This is the best I've felt. I feel great.”

Zalatoris, who developed the back injury at last summer’s BMW Championship, a week after notching his first career PGA Tour win in Memphis, said he’s targeting a September return.

