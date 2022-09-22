×

Will Zalatoris on site at Presidents Cup, still rehabbing back injury

Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Will Zalatoris was inside the ropes Thursday at the Presidents Cup, but he didn’t have his clubs.

“This is like being hung by your toenails,” he said.

Zalatoris was a lock to make his first U.S. cup team this year but suffered a back injury last month that didn’t just knock him out of the FedExCup playoffs – potentially costing him a shot at $18 million – but also this week’s competition at Quail Hollow.

An MRI determined that the 26-year-old Texan had two herniated disks. He said Thursday that rebab is going well but that he’s still months away from competing again on Tour. He said that he is targeting the Hero World Challenge in early December.

Full match scoring from the Presidents Cup

Zalatoris was injured during the third round of the BMW Championship, played a week after he earned his first Tour title after a series of close calls. Entering the second leg of the playoffs, he was No. 1 in the FedExCup, poised to capture the massive end-of-season prize, but the withdrawal dropped him all the way to 30th – good for only $500,000 in bonus money.

Zalatoris sat seventh in the Presidents Cup points standings, just outside the automatic qualification, but was unable to play because of his injury. As a result, U.S. captain Davis Love III selected Kevin Kisner, who at No. 25 in the world was the lowest-ranked American. Kisner sat out the opening foursomes session but the Americans took a 4-1 lead over the Internationals into Day 2 play.

More articles like this
Golf Central

GC Pod: U.S. dominates on Day 1 at Quail Hollow

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Day 1 from the Presidents Cup, where the United States leads the International team by a score of 4-1. 
News & Opinion

In a deep hole, Internationals still sees the light

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Thursday couldn't have gone much worse for the Internationals, but Captain Immelman's team hasn't lost hope.
Golf Central

Tiger not at Quail Hollow, but still part of team

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Woods has become a constant for American teams in recent years and Love acknowledged he remains engaged even from afar.