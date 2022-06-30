Will Zalatoris takes to social media to declare his loyalty to the PGA Tour

Another one of golf’s brightest young stars has committed himself to the PGA Tour.

25-year-old Will Zalatoris, who has finished T-6, 2nd and T-2 at this year’s majors, took to social media Thursday afternoon to declare his loyalty to both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

The 13th-ranked player in the world clearly felt the need to address unsubstantiated rumors about his future in the game of golf, and those rumors can now be put to rest.

As Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau taught us, statements aren’t always absolute, but this appears to be another big win for the Tour.

Zalatoris joins the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and others who have decided continue their careers on the Tour.

As it stands, each of the top 16 players in the world are PGA Tour members.