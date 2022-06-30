×

Will Zalatoris takes to social media to declare his loyalty to the PGA Tour

Getty Images

Another one of golf’s brightest young stars has committed himself to the PGA Tour.  

25-year-old Will Zalatoris, who has finished T-6, 2nd and T-2 at this year’s majors, took to social media Thursday afternoon to declare his loyalty to both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.


The 13th-ranked player in the world clearly felt the need to address unsubstantiated rumors about his future in the game of golf, and those rumors can now be put to rest.

As Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau taught us, statements aren’t always absolute, but this appears to be another big win for the Tour.

Zalatoris joins the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and others who have decided continue their careers on the Tour.

As it stands, each of the top 16 players in the world are PGA Tour members.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Fitzpatrick breaks top 10 of OWGR for first time

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has catapulted into the Official World Golf Ranking top 10 for the first time in his career.
News & Opinion

Down this road before, Zalatoris still confident

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Will Zalatoris earned his third major runner-up at the U.S. Open. He won't let it deter him from the ultimate goal.
Golf Central

Fitzpatrick does it again at TCC, wins U.S. Open

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

​Matthew Fitzpatrick won his first major title and repeated history on Sunday at the 122nd U.S. Open.