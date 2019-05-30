Jessica and Nelly Korda opened the U.S. Women’s Open with matching scores of 2-under 69, and they sit five shots back of leader Mamiko Higa. But their rounds were wildly different in terms of entertainment.

This trip to Country Club of Charleston marks the 12th U.S. Women’s Open that Jessica has played in, today was her 37th round in the event, and her score of 69 ties her lowest round at the USGA championship.

For Jessica, it was a rather uneventful day with just three birdies and two bogies.

“I think we can all appreciate any round at 1 over, even, or under par is fantastic out there, especially this afternoon,” Jessica said, “and try and go back out there tomorrow and do the same thing.

Nelly’s round, on the other hand, proved to be a bit more work, as she carded seven birdies and five bogeys.

“Kind of up and down day,” Nelly said. “It was pretty windy out there. So just tried to stay calm, collected.”

The windy conditions in South Carolina shocked many players and made the stroll around the course a bit more challenging. Only 24 players were under par in the first round.

“I think it was windy on Monday, and then it really calmed down on Tuesday, Wednesday, so we really didn’t have that much wind during the practice round. When I got on the range today, it was a shock that it was windy,” Nelly said.