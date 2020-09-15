Winged Foot history: Here's how 2020 U.S. Open competitors have fared here

Getty Images

Historic Winged Foot Golf Club is set to host its 13th USGA championship this week with the 120th U.S. Open.

That number includes the 1997 PGA Championship, 2004 U.S. Amateur and 2006 U.S. Open. Twenty players in this week's field played in at least one of those three events. Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker played in two of the three, with Stricker and Mickelson finishing T-6 and T-2, respectively, at the 2006 U.S. Open.

Here's a quick breakdown via the PGA Tour of how each player finished:

1997 PGA Championship

  • Tiger Woods, T-29
  • Phil Mickelson, T-29
  • Lee Westwood, T-29
  • Steve Stricker, MC

Diaz on Winged Foot's return to host a U.S. Open

Diaz on Winged Foot's return to host a U.S. Open

2004 U.S. Amateur

  • Kevin Kisner, Round of 32
  • Webb Simpson, Round of 64
  • Michael Thompson, Round of 64
  • Brian Harman, Round of 64

2006 U.S. Open

  • Phil Mickelson, T-2
  • Steve Stricker, T-6
  • Ian Poulter, T-12
  • Paul Casey, 15th
  • Adam Scott, T-21
  • Henrik Stenson, T-26
  • Scott Hend, T-32
  • Charles Howell III, T-37
  • Graeme McDowell, T-48
  • MC: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, a-Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Tiger Woods

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rahm: No under-par winner at Winged Foot

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Jon Rahm didn’t have a restful few days after his dramatic victory at the BMW. He spent Tuesday getting a look at Winged Foot.
News & Opinion

Ranking the most-played U.S. Open venues

BY Will Gray  — 

Sure, it’s a great honor to host a single U.S. Open championship. But serving as the stage to at least five national championships? That’s a group of venues that runs only eight deep.
Golf Central

Longtime Winged Foot head pro Nieporte dies

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tom Nieporte, the longtime head professional at Winged Foot, passed away Sunday in South Florida. He was 86.