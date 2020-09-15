Winged Foot history: Here's how 2020 U.S. Open competitors have fared here

Historic Winged Foot Golf Club is set to host its 13th USGA championship this week with the 120th U.S. Open.
That number includes the 1997 PGA Championship, 2004 U.S. Amateur and 2006 U.S. Open. Twenty players in this week's field played in at least one of those three events. Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker played in two of the three, with Stricker and Mickelson finishing T-6 and T-2, respectively, at the 2006 U.S. Open.
Here's a quick breakdown via the PGA Tour of how each player finished:
1997 PGA Championship
- Tiger Woods, T-29
- Phil Mickelson, T-29
- Lee Westwood, T-29
- Steve Stricker, MC
2004 U.S. Amateur
- Kevin Kisner, Round of 32
- Webb Simpson, Round of 64
- Michael Thompson, Round of 64
- Brian Harman, Round of 64
2006 U.S. Open
- Phil Mickelson, T-2
- Steve Stricker, T-6
- Ian Poulter, T-12
- Paul Casey, 15th
- Adam Scott, T-21
- Henrik Stenson, T-26
- Scott Hend, T-32
- Charles Howell III, T-37
- Graeme McDowell, T-48
- MC: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, a-Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Tiger Woods