Winged Foot history: Here's how 2020 U.S. Open competitors have fared here

Historic Winged Foot Golf Club is set to host its 13th USGA championship this week with the 120th U.S. Open.

That number includes the 1997 PGA Championship, 2004 U.S. Amateur and 2006 U.S. Open. Twenty players in this week's field played in at least one of those three events. Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker played in two of the three, with Stricker and Mickelson finishing T-6 and T-2, respectively, at the 2006 U.S. Open.

Here's a quick breakdown via the PGA Tour of how each player finished:

1997 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, T-29

Phil Mickelson, T-29

Lee Westwood, T-29

Steve Stricker, MC

Diaz on Winged Foot's return to host a U.S. Open

2004 U.S. Amateur

Kevin Kisner, Round of 32

Webb Simpson, Round of 64

Michael Thompson, Round of 64

Brian Harman, Round of 64

2006 U.S. Open