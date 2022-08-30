Winner of Augusta National Women's Amateur to now receive Chevron invite

For three years, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was contested on the same weekend as the LPGA’s first major of the season, the Chevron Championship.

Now, the ANWA champion will be able to play both in the same year.

Starting next year, the winner at Augusta National will receive an exemption into the Chevron, which has been moved about a month later on the LPGA schedule, to April 20-23, as it makes its debut at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, after decades in Palm Springs, California.

With the addition of the Chevron invite, the ANWA winner will be awarded three major exemptions, the U.S. Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open being the others. This year’s champ, Anna Davis, also played the Evian.

There is still a potential conflict, though. Should next year's ANWA champ play for a Big 12 or Big Ten school, the Chevron dates overlap with both conferences' championships.