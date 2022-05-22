×

Winner's bag: PGA champion Justin Thomas at Southern Hills

Here is the equipment Justin Thomas used to win his second PGA Championship title, this time at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft; Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees), with a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist TS3 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD HY 95 X  Shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 621.JT prototype (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5.5 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

