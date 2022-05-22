Here is the equipment Justin Thomas used to win his second PGA Championship title, this time at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft; Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees), with a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft
Full-field scores from the PGA Championship
HYBRID: Titleist TS3 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD HY 95 X Shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 621.JT prototype (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5.5 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x