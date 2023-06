Here's a look at the equipment Wyndham Clark used to win the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club for his first major title.

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD (17 degrees)

IRONS: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-9)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52, 56 degrees), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60)

PUTTER: Odyssey Jailbird Versa Grip

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x