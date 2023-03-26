Sam Burns earned his fifth PGA Tour victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Here is the equipment he used to do it.
DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees)
UTLITY CLUB: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees)
IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)
WEDGES: Callaway Apex TCB (PW, AW); Callaway Jaws Raw (56, 60 degrees)
PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works 7S Black
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X