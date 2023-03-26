×

Winner's bag: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion Sam Burns

Sam Burns earned his fifth PGA Tour victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Here is the equipment he used to do it. 

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees)

UTLITY CLUB: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees)

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)

WEDGES: Callaway Apex TCB (PW, AW); Callaway Jaws Raw (56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works 7S Black

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

