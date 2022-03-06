Winner's bag: Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Scottie Scheffler

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler added a second PGA Tour title to his resume at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Nike VR Pro (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 8X shaft

UTILITY: Srixon Z U85 (3-iron) with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZX7 (4-iron) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50 and 56 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts; Titleist Vokey Design 2021 Proto (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

More articles like this
Golf Central

Kirk gets 'redemption"; qualifies for Old Course

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Chris Kirk had no idea of the tournament within the tournament Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Golf Central

Rory calls Bay Hill setup 'crazy golf' after 76-76

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

For the third consecutive year, Rory McIlroy endured a rough weekend at Bay Hill and he's no fan of the course setup.
Golf Central

API payout: Scheffler banks over $2 million

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the players who made the Bay Hill cut: