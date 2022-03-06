Winner's bag: Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler added a second PGA Tour title to his resume at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Nike VR Pro (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 8X shaft

UTILITY: Srixon Z U85 (3-iron) with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZX7 (4-iron) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50 and 56 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts; Titleist Vokey Design 2021 Proto (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1