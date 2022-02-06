Winner's bag: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Tom Hoge

Here are the clubs that Tom Hoge used to beat Jordan Spieth and the rest of the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links:
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura ATMOS Blue 8X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 913Hd (18 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 904 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 620 CB (4), 620 MB (5-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52, 56, 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball
BALL: Titleist Pro V1