Winner's bag: Charles Schwab Challenge winner Sam Burns

Here is the equipment Sam Burns used to rally and capture the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Scottie Scheffler.

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST LS Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (17 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft; Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Apex TCB (PW, AW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts; Callaway JAWS MD5 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Black 7S

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X