×

Winner's bag: Charles Schwab Challenge winner Sam Burns

Getty Images

Here is the equipment Sam Burns used to rally and capture the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Scottie Scheffler.

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST LS Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (17 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft; Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X shaft

Full-field scores from Charles Schwab Challenge

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Apex TCB (PW, AW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts; Callaway JAWS MD5 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Black 7S

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

More articles like this
Golf Central

Burns over $6M, Scheffler $11M this season

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff in Texas, but both men added greatly to their season earnings.
News & Opinion

Burns defeats Scheffler in playoff at Colonial

BY Associated Press  — 

Sam Burns rolls in a birdie putt from off the green to defeat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Golf Central

OWGR: Burns cracks top 10, ends DJ's streak

BY Colby Powell  — 

Sam Burns moves inside the top 10 and ends Dustin Johnson's impressive streak.