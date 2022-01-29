Winner's bag: Farmers Insurance Open champion Luke List

Here is a look inside the golf bag of Farmers Insurance Open winner Luke List:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees) with with KBS Tour V 125 shaft; PXG 0311 ST GEN4 (4-PW) with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50, 54, 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works 1W CS

BALL: Titleist Pro V1